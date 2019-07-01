Hydrogenics Becomes The First, Major Acquisition Target In The Emerging Fuel Cell Technology Space

Investors should keep a close eye on larger peer Ballard Power Systems which is in the process of establishing a major strategic presence in the emerging Chinese fuel cell market.

Transaction underscores strategic interest by large industry players and bodes well for potential further M&A activity in the space.

Company agrees to being acquired by leading engine manufacturer Cummins Inc. for $15 per share in cash.

Note:

I have covered Hydrogenics (HYGS) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

This is likely to be my last article on Canadian hydrogen- and fuel cell solutions provider Hydrogenics as the company has agreed to be acquired by leading engine manufacturer Cummins Inc. (CMI) for $15 per share in cash.

The writing has been on the wall already after the company's shares have surged roughly 50% over the past month on much higher than average volume despite a severe setback suffered by most of its peers after an explosion at a modern hydrogen fueling station in Oslo earlier this month which was constructed and operated by Norwegian competitor NEL ASA (OTCPK:NLLSF).

Photo: Alstom's fuel cell powered commuter train prototype "Coradia iLint" - Source: Company Website

Apparently, information regarding the impending transaction had leaked causing market participants to scoop up shares in anticipation of the news.

The transaction will result in decent gains for virtually all buyers of the company's stock over the past four years and a major payday for shareholders that used the stock price weakness in late 2018 to establish or increase positions.

Particularly French gas giant Air Liquide SA (OTCPK:AIQUY) looks like a major winner as the company just a couple of months ago struck a deal to purchase 3.5 million shares of Hydrogenics at $5.80. That said, Air Liquide agreed to receive shares in Cummins while outside shareholders will be paid in cash.

The transaction has already been approved by the company's board of directors. A special shareholder meeting will be held in August to vote on the deal:

The Transaction is structured as a statutory plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act. The Transaction requires approval of at least 66 2/3% of the votes cast by Shareholders, as well as the approval by a simple majority of votes cast by disinterested Shareholders, excluding Shares held by The Hydrogen Company and its affiliates, and any other Shareholders required to be excluded under MI 61-101. The Hydrogen Company has entered into a voting and support agreement with Cummins and the Purchaser to vote in favour of the Transaction. The directors and senior officers of the Company, who as of the date hereof collectively hold approximately 1% of the issued and outstanding Shares, have also entered into voting and support agreements with Cummins and the Purchaser to vote in favour of the Transaction. The Transaction is also subject to the approval of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. The Arrangement Agreement provides for, among other things, customary representations, warranties and covenants, including customary non-solicitation covenants from the Company and a “fiduciary out” that allows the Board of Directors to accept a superior proposal in certain circumstances subject to a “right to match” in favour of the Purchaser and payment by the Company of a US$8.9 million termination fee to the Purchaser. The Transaction is expected to be completed in Q3 2019.

In layman's terms:

The deal requires approval of 2/3 of all shareholders and a simple majority of outside shareholders.

I firmly expect the transaction to be approved and the deal to close within the anticipated time frame.

Frankly speaking, I am somewhat surprised that Cummins hasn't moved earlier given Hydrogenics' liquidity issues late last year which resulted in the aforementioned Air Liquide transaction. Just six months later, Cummins is required to pay a more then 150% premium to acquire the company.

That said, even at $15 per share, Hydrogenics is selling for considerable less than its closest peer, Ballard Power Systems (BLDP), at least from an EV / revenue multiple perspective based on consensus analyst estimates for 2019 and 2020:

To be fair, the valuation difference has been substantially higher for the most part in recent years as Ballard Power Systems is the much larger company with a noticeable strategic footprint in the emerging Chinese market.

Apart from valuation considerations, the transaction is just another evidence for the increasing strategic interest among large industry players towards the still nascent hydrogen fuel cell technology and bodes well for potential further M&A activity in the space.

While some investors might be disappointed about Hydrogenics selling out ahead of anticipated major catalysts, particularly with regards to the company's strategic relationship with French rail giant Alstom SA (OTCPK:ALSMY), the fuel cell industry remains very much in its early innings with setbacks and delays still rather the rule than the exception.

Frankly speaking, I am having a hard time envisioning management giving in with a major breakthrough being just around the corner.

I have been out with a positive piece on the company in March and reiterated my views in early May when discussing Ballard Power's first quarter results.

To be fair, I didn't expect the company to be acquired that soon, particularly not after the recent strategic transaction with Air Liquide.

Bottom line:

Hydrogenics is getting scooped up by leading engine manufacturer Cummins Inc. at a reasonable price that will provide virtually all buyers of the company's shares over the past couple of years with decent gains.

Given the stock's trading pattern in recent quarters, it seems moot to discuss the valuation gap to its closest peer, Ballard Power Systems.

In fact, the transaction is just another evidence for the increasing interest among established, large industry players towards the still nascent hydrogen fuel cell technology and bodes well for potential further M&A activity in the space.

The acquisition reduces the number of US-exchange traded providers of proton exchange membrane fuel cell technology players to just two, Ballard Power Systems and Plug Power (PLUG), with the latter still dealing with margin issues and largely depending on its niche in material handling.

Investors looking to redeploy their acquisition proceeds should therefore take a close look at Ballard Power Systems and its ongoing efforts to establish a major presence in the emerging Chinese market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.