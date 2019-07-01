High Yield Of 8.0% And Growing Season Ticket Sales - Cedar Fair

This is a company with a superior track record and a simple business model. It has survived several recessions. It is truly “battle-tested”.

While most of the market has ripped higher since the start of the year, Cedar Fair was left behind and remains in the bargain bin, creating an opportunity.

Cedar Fair is one of the world’s largest amusement park owners and it's currently on sale.

We see both Real Estate MLPs and REITs doing well in an environment where interest rates are flat to declining. Last month's actions and statements out of the FOMC meeting indicates that the Fed is very likely to start decreasing interest rates soon. A majority of the committee has indicated that they expect two interest rate cuts before the end of 2020. Earlier, a report from ECB boss Mario Draghi suggesting that the European Central Bank may cut rates again had put downward pressure on interest rates. This resulted in the 10-year Treasury rate dropping below 2% for several days last week. All of this is good news for those holding high yield securities.

This shows why investors need to be patient and focus on the long term. Investing in fundamentally solid companies trading at attractive valuations is the best way to ensure a handsome reward. With high-dividend stocks, holding rather than selling during a price drop has a big advantage. You get paid a high dividend for waiting while time is on your side. A solid company with strong fundamentals that continues to pay its dividend will recover in price. This is our objective at High Dividend Opportunities.

With REITs and MLPs producing a big run-up in prices, we have to look elsewhere to find a good bargain. We have identified one particular company that owns a ton of real estate, but yet, did not participate in the latest market recovery. In other words, this company is a quasi-REIT, but since it is not “officially” structured as a REIT, it was left behind for bargain hunters. And even though we pointed out this disconnect and the bargain it produced in our last article on FUN, the shares continue to lag. So the opportunity remains.

The Opportunity in Cedar Fair

Our last article on Cedar Fair (FUN) appeared late in February. The YChart® above shows the last 16 months of share price movement between FUN and Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ). The area to the right of the purple line covers the time since our last article. Rather than narrow, the under-performance of FUN has continued and even increased a bit. We consider this massive, now nearly 50%, divergence to be a contrarian opportunity to buy shares of FUN on the cheap. At the current share price of just under $50, FUN continues to trading near its lowest level in over three years. These prices offer cheap real estate exposure that is becoming increasingly rare in this market environment.

Cedar Fair In the "Bargain Bin"

Cedar Fair, with a portfolio of 11 amusement parks and 2 water parks located in 9 different U.S. states and Toronto, Ontario, is one of the world’s largest owners of amusement parks.

source

The parks entertain more than 26 million visitors annually, have more than 850-plus rides and attractions including 115-plus roller coasters at present. In addition to amusement parks and water parks, Cedar Fair also owns five hotels with more than 1,600 rooms associated with the amusement parks.

The company’s flagship amusement park, Cedar Point is located in Ohio:

source

Cedar Fair also owns Kings Dominion, a large park located in Northern Virginia between Richmond, Virginia and Washington DC. It is about an hour’s drive south of Fairfax County, home to over a million people and one of the wealthiest counties in the US.

There are many reasons for investors to like this business, but the most obvious one to us is that Cedar Fair has a simple and yet resilient model. This is because:

It's very simple: The business model for amusement parks is very simple. You need land with convenient access to potential customers and lots of exciting rides and other entertaining attractions. You then charge people a fee to be entertained by your attractions while collecting additional income from selling them food, lodging, and merchandise. You then just need to spend enough to keep refreshing the attractions so that folks will return.

The business model for amusement parks is very simple. You need land with convenient access to potential customers and lots of exciting rides and other entertaining attractions. You then charge people a fee to be entertained by your attractions while collecting additional income from selling them food, lodging, and merchandise. You then just need to spend enough to keep refreshing the attractions so that folks will return. It has a high barrier to entry: To have a successful park, you need a lot of land zoned correctly. In areas where there are a lot of potential customers, getting enough land and getting it zoned correctly is quite challenging, so existing parks have a great barrier to entry.

To have a successful park, you need a lot of land zoned correctly. In areas where there are a lot of potential customers, getting enough land and getting it zoned correctly is quite challenging, so existing parks have a great barrier to entry. It has brand recognition: The parks that Cedar Fair owns have been operated for decades and are generally well known to most potential. This greatly simplifies advertising as there's no need for educating people, but rather simply creating that curiosity to keep former clients coming back.

The parks that Cedar Fair owns have been operated for decades and are generally well known to most potential. This greatly simplifies advertising as there's no need for educating people, but rather simply creating that curiosity to keep former clients coming back. It generates high cash flow: The simple business model is based on real estate and it creates relatively stable and high cash flow over a full cycle. Once the major capital investment in building the park has been made, the investors can enjoy the fruits of the investment and collect daily passes and lodging revenue for decades to come. The capital needed to refresh attractions is relatively small and is quite predictable.

With Cedar Fair, we are very confident that this is a solid business model, will keep standing for decades to come because:

Supply-constrained: despite increasing demand, the supply of new amusement parks is constrained by the natural limits of individual locations, zoning ordinances, and the difficulty to gain permits.

despite increasing demand, the supply of new amusement parks is constrained by the natural limits of individual locations, zoning ordinances, and the difficulty to gain permits. Technology resistant: Internet entertainment is not direct competitors to amusement parks. Parks provide a very different type of entertainment. It's difficult to foresee any technology that could harm the viability of amusement parks in the long run. Neither the thrill one gets riding roller coasters or the entertainment from a beautiful sunny day in the park with friends can easily be delivered over the internet.

Internet entertainment is not direct competitors to amusement parks. Parks provide a very different type of entertainment. It's difficult to foresee any technology that could harm the viability of amusement parks in the long run. Neither the thrill one gets riding roller coasters or the entertainment from a beautiful sunny day in the park with friends can easily be delivered over the internet. Booming “Experience-Economy”: A recent report in Fortune magazine pointed out that 74% of Americans prioritize experiences over products. As part of the “experience economy,” amusement parks are set to enjoy superior long-term growth:

source: U.S. Bureau of Economic Analytics

The business of FUN has proven to be particularly resilient over the long run and produced market-beating returns to investors over multiple economic cycles.

Source

Since it first went public, FUN has more than kept up with the broader market (as represented by SPY). Starting in 2010, FUN has done significantly better in total return and produces far more income from distributions.

Strong Business in Good and Bad Times

During weak economic periods, most equities tend to drop in price, and FUN is no exception. While not entirely immune to recessions, Cedar Fair has assets that enjoy great demand across all cycles of the economy. FUN has survived through several severe recessions and recovered fairly quickly. Often the profit recovery even preceded the end of the recession.

Source

Declines in EBITDA were in the mid-single digits to low double digits, and the next year saw increases larger than the decline. This was a weather-related phenomenon and is not expected to continue.

While the company has experienced some small decline in EBITDA over the last 2 years, it recently reconfirmed its five-year guidance once again.

source

In just five years, the company plans to grow its adjusted EBITDA by 23% supporting annual distribution increases of 4%.

Developments Since Our Last Article

Two acquisitions (and the earnings report for Q1 2019) have happened since our latest article. Continued growth though acquisitions is one sign that Cedar Fair is generating more than enough cash to cover the dividends.

In the first acquisition, Cedar Fair has purchased the land beneath is Great America Park, located in Santa Clara, California. Cedar Park has rented the land from the city since the park’s inception and this purchase will both give the company more flexibility and reduce expenses for the part.

In a second acquisition, Cedar Fair has acquired 2 Texas properties from Schlitterbahn composed of a water park and resort at one location and a water park at a second location. Cedar Park also has the option to purchase a third property located in Kansas City for $6 million (this appear to be a property for which EPR Properties (EPR) holds the mortgage). As an iconic name Cedar Fair expects to see some growth from synergies with the rest of its portfolio.

Source: FUN

Valuation in the Bargain Bin

At the current share price, Cedar Fair is trading at its highest dividend yield in over five years:

The yield is presently at 8.0 % which is very unusual for FUN. Historically, as seen from the chart above, FUN has traded at around five to 5.5% dividend yield, and still managed to significantly outperform broader markets in the long run.

Now at over 8.0% dividend yield, the opportunity we saw back in February is even better because management remains strongly committed to hiking the distribution by 4% per year and the fundamentals appear to support that.

Only based on this and assuming zero additional appreciation, we would be set to earn:

8% + 4% = 12% total annual return (with no multiple expansion).

With the yield now at 8.0% the annual return potential is even better.

The Q1 results need to be looked at in context. During the first quarter, most of the parks are close and Cedar Fair operates at a loss taking in only about 5% of its total yearly revenues. Compared to the same period last year, the net loss was better, as was EBITDA, while Adjusted EBITDA was around $3 million less.

Source FUN 10-Q

One important factor in the earnings announcement was that deferred revenue increased 12% or $20 million in the first 4 months of the year from the same period a year ago. Deferred revenue is a very important number. GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Practices) allows revenue to be recorded only when the good or service actually is delivered to the customer. If the customer pays ahead of time, that cash is recorded as deferred revenue that will become regular revenue when the company actually delivers it. So for companies that sell subscription, or like Cedar Fair, season tickets, a good indicator of future performance is the balance on in the deferred revenue account. This is done so that revenues are recorded when expenses are incurred to generate them so the company doesn’t look atypically profitable.

Looking at the 10-Q, we see that the deferred revenue balance as of 3/31/2019 increased $33 million because of the sales of season tickets and other multi-use products while $6.2 was removed and recorded as revenue. This leaves the balance of deferred income at just over $26 million than at the same period last year. Now that the parks are mostly open, the deferred income account will decrease till it hits a low just after the parks close in the fall.

Assuming that the shares eventually return to their historic yield of about 5.5%, the shares could have an additional 40% upside given the current market price of around $47. If the company successfully executes on its 2023 growth target in the coming quarters, it's not unrealistic to expect the appreciation to materialize already in the near term.

Risks to Consider

We identify two main risks to consider with an investment in Cedar Fair:

Short-term growth: While Cedar Fair has historically done very well and the current growth guidance is bullish, we could be in for another negative surprise in the near term. Company performance is very dependent on the weather, so too much rain or low temperatures can have a negative impact. Based on season ticket and other multi-use items sales we think Cedar Fair should perform well this year, but if we are hit by intense heat once again, or even too much cold and rain, we could be in for another miss on the growth guidance. That said, we are optimistic here because (1) first off this appears to be already priced in the shares which are trading at cheap valuations, (2) the evidence points to a recovery.

While Cedar Fair has historically done very well and the current growth guidance is bullish, we could be in for another negative surprise in the near term. Company performance is very dependent on the weather, so too much rain or low temperatures can have a negative impact. Based on season ticket and other multi-use items sales we think Cedar Fair should perform well this year, but if we are hit by intense heat once again, or even too much cold and rain, we could be in for another miss on the growth guidance. That said, we are optimistic here because (1) first off this appears to be already priced in the shares which are trading at cheap valuations, (2) the evidence points to a recovery. Recession risk: we have discussed at length with members of “ High Dividend Opportunities ” that recession risks may increase in 2021 and beyond as we approach the final years of the current economic cycle. In such a scenario, all equity investments are likely to lose temporary value. This should not be a great concern to long-term-oriented investors who can take comfort in knowing that Cedar Fair has shown exceptional resilience in its fundamentals during the past recessions.

we have discussed at length with members of “ ” that recession risks may increase in 2021 and beyond as we approach the final years of the current economic cycle. In such a scenario, all equity investments are likely to lose temporary value. This should not be a great concern to long-term-oriented investors who can take comfort in knowing Distribution Coverage: As stated above, FUN's earnings can be impacted by the weather, and this year the weather has not helped. In FUN”s case, a large portion of depreciation is a real cost and hence we should not all be added it back to cash flow when looking at the dividend coverage. So if we do not add back any of the depreciation expenses, in this case has fallen short of distributions. We believe that FUN can manage to hold its distributions line, and will be able to lower its cost as interest rates decline. But they should ideally get adequate coverage of their distributions before increasing them. So there is a real possibility that the distribution growth may slow down, or stop altogether until growth kicks back in. If they stop the distribution growth, the stock price may become volatile.

Insiders Are Buying

In November and December of 2018, insiders were loading up on their own shares. Directors purchased $1.9 million worth of shares at prices higher than the current market price. Check out the insider activity:

Source

It seems that insiders also believe that the stock is undervalued at the current price.

Bottom Line

Cedar Fair a simple and resilient business model with high cash flow generation potential.

There are high barriers to entry that limits competition in their various markets because of natural limits on the construction of amusement parks from a geographical, political, economical and technical standpoint.

The stock market continues to be highly pessimistic despite a fantastic long-term track record and strong momentum behind the business.

With 8% dividend yield, and a reaffirmed 4% annual growth expectations for the next five years – we expect market-beating results for patient shareholders.

Insiders seem to be bullish too as evidenced by buying activity last winter’s purchases at price above the current market price.

Despite falling short on the distribution coverage for the year 2019, we remain confident in the long-term prospects of the business. FUN is trading at very attractive valuations with a Price/EBITDA of less than 9 times which provides room for upside in addition to the 8% yield. We will continue to recommend FUN as a solid investment likely to do well under the current economic conditions and may even add to our position.

