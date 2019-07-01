JinkoSolar's First Quarter Earnings Reaffirm A Potential Massive Earnings Year

(JinkoSolar's new bifacial Swan module)

JinkoSolar (JKS) just released its first quarter 2019 earnings and the initial reaction was mixed. Perhaps to a casual observer, JKS's results were unimpressive due to sequential weakness that led to more or less inline figures compared to Wall Street estimates. Maybe JKS's post earnings stock sell-off was simply buy on the rumor and sell on the news. After all, its stock has rallied over 23% since my latest article citing weakness on its recent secondary was a buying opportunity. The finer details layered in JinkoSolar's Q1 earnings report only reinforces the company's ability to far surpass current Wall Street estimates for 2019.

First Quarter 2019 Earnings Surprises

At the headline level, JinkoSolar reported $867.5 million in revenues that resulted in $0.12 in non-GAAP EPS. This compares to Wall Street average expectations of $861.6m in revenues and $0.10 in EPS, per Yahoo Finance. Considering revenues declined 24.6% sequentially, such a small earnings beat wouldn't appear that impressive to the casual observer but several operating metrics that are important in predicting future earnings far exceeded my expectations.

Although it may appear I am excessively positive on JinkoSolar's earnings outlook in 2019, I have taken a very conservative approach in analyzing the company's operating metrics. This is why I expected the company to badly miss Q1 earnings expectations in mid-May. I was wrong in part due to my own conservatism but more due to JinkoSolar's management being ridiculously conservative on their guidance statements. After all, it would be irresponsible to provide forecasts that are too far above company statements.

Shipments

First, JinkoSolar beat their original high end shipment guidance. In JKS's Q4 2018 earnings release, the company guided for 2.8-3.0 GW in shipments. This was then later raised to 3.0-3.05 GW in their secondary prospectus which came after the quarter had already closed. Actual shipments came in at 3.037 GW or near the high end of revised estimates.

Using the original midpoint range would have resulted in estimates being almost 5% off. For a manufacturer highly leveraged to its unit shipments, this upside surprise would have accounted for around $0.16 in EPS.

Gross Margin

The biggest shock was JinkoSolar's reported gross margin which came in at 16.6% compared to the normalized 13.8% reported in the prior quarter. In its Q4 2018 earnings conference call, management guided for 'stable' margins. This alone seemed aggressive as expressed by the tone of analysts during the conference call. Just a day prior, Canadian Solar (CSIQ) warned of lower margins and ASPs due to weaker USD relative to the RMB which in part caused its stock to tank 18% the same day.

As mentioned with shipments, JinkoSolar is extremely leveraged to its gross margin such that even a 1% difference impacts earnings by a disproportionately large degree. The 2.8% gross margin surprise had close to a $0.62 EPS impact on its reported quarterly earnings.

Most of the other non-operational lines in JKS's quarterly results more or less came in line with my expectations which assumed neutral misc items (subsidy, subsidiary impact, tax, etc.) but a sizable net foreign exchange loss. JinkoSolar reported roughly a net -$1 million loss in misc non-operating items and a net -$13.9 million foreign exchange loss.

Since I had already factored the top shipment range of 3 GW which the company only beat by 1%, that surprise would not have affected my estimate for a potential -$0.50 in EPS loss by too much. However, the margin surprise which accounted for almost $0.62 in EPS would have taken its reported GAAP EPS of $0.15 down close to my estimates.

Second Quarter 2019

For much of the same reasons I expected JKS to miss in the first quarter, the situation should reverse in the second quarter as the USD/RMB exchange rate reversed by almost the same degree. The most obvious effect is a reversal of the $13.9 million in net foreign exchange loss reported in the first quarter.

The gain in the second quarter might even be slightly higher in magnitude because foreign exchange translations are linked to assets held outside the company's native RMB currency. This mainly consists of payments in non-RMB currency for the company's module sales. With increased shipments in Q2, there would be higher levels of assets in foreign currencies that appreciated in value during the quarter.

More importantly, a weaker RMB translates to higher ASPs for its module sales. I estimated currency had a negative ASP impact of around $0.01/watt in Q1. Based on my calculations, the actual ASP decline in the quarter was $0.015/watt indicating constant currency ASPs were fairly stable as indicated by management. With a positive $0.01/watt ASP impact due to currency in the second quarter, margins should improve further. However, for the sake of staying conservative, my estimates will assume constant currency ASPs declines of the same magnitude witnessed in Q1 thus negating most of the foreign exchange benefits.

For the second quarter, JinkoSolar guided for 3.2-3.3 GW in module shipments. Again, to play on the side of caution, I will only use the high end 3.3 GW top range guidance for my estimate. For those who consider this aggressive and not cautious, the following table below shows previous Q1/Q2 sequential shipments and growth rates, relative to company guidance and manufacturing capacity.

2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1 Shipments 1600 MW 2068 MW 2015 MW 3037 MW Q2 Shipments 1716 MW 2884 MW 2794 MW ??? Q2 High Guidance 1700 MW 2600 MW 2500 MW 3300 MW Sequential Growth 7.25% 39.5% 38.7% ??? Q2 Quarterly Capacity 1625 MW 1875 MW 2250 MW 3150 MW

(Data taken from earnings presentations for Q2 2016, Q2 2017, Q2 2018)

As the table shows, sequential shipment growth during the second quarter has been strong on average. Current guidance only calls for a sequential shipment increase of 8.7% at the high end range. The past two years saw massive surprises in sequential Q2 results but even in a relatively weaker performing Q2 2016, shipments still came in above the high end of management guidance. JinkoSolar's understating of capacity also support the ability for high end shipment guidance to be surpassed.

Q2 2019 Estimates

Module Shipments: 3.3 GW

Revenues: $970 million

Gross Profit: $165 million

Gross Margin: 17%

Operating Expenses: $115 million

Operating Profit: $50 million

Net Interest Expense: $15 million

Misc Non-operating Loss: $3 million

Net Foreign Exchange Gain: $14 million

Tax (15%): $ 7 million

Net Income: $39 million

Diluted Share Count: 41.85 million

EPS: $0.93

Current Wall Street expectations call for $990.2 million in revenues and $0.25 in EPS. As I mentioned with analysts' Q1 estimates for JKS, I have a hard time reconciling analysts estimates. Since Wall Street estimates peg revenues higher than my $970 million, it suggests either shipments or ASPs come in higher than my estimates. That would imply a higher EPS but their numbers are much lower. If anything as shown with previous reported results compared to company guidance, there should be more upside than downside to my estimates.

Final Thoughts

The solar industry is typically much stronger in the second half than the first half of the year. Normally, the shipment ratios are 40/60 first/second half. Assuming JinkoSolar doesn't report shipments above their high end estimates, the company's second half will account for about 58% of total annual shipments. If all other operating metrics remain stable, second half quarterly EPS will be on average over 50% higher than whatever JinkoSolar is able to generate in the second quarter.

Indications so far point to stable ASPs, if not slightly higher Q4 ASPs; Q4 2018 ASPs did rise slightly on a sequential basis so it's not unprecedented if demand remains strong. One factor is the delayed announcement of subsidized volumes by the Chinese government. Developers typically wait for official Chinese subsidy announcement in hopes of maximizing returns but most end up rushing to complete planned projects late in the year if they miss out on subsidized ones. As much as 80% of annual Chinese installations will fall in the second half of this year. The other main factor that will affect ASPs is the exchange rate between the USD/RMB so as long as this remains fairly constant, ASPs should not drop much if at all from current levels.

JinkoSolar's large vertical capacity expansion this year paid in part by its recent secondary will decrease the company's reliance on component outsourcing and thus help lower its manufacturing costs. At the very least, lower volumes of outsourcing will help insulate the company from rising component pricing if demand strengthens. In a best-case scenario, gross margin could continue to expand in the second half.

I'm normally skeptical of the solar industry's up cycles since investors have been burned more times than not. There's always some external factor that spoils the party. Last year, it was China's restructuring of its subsidy policy. Before that, it was overcapacity concerns. Before that, it was tanking ASPs. Before that, it was global financial crisis. There's always something. Maybe it's trade concerns this year. In the solar industry's defense, there's always been steady growth and to levels today most never even imaged a decade ago. Along the way, competitive industry leaders like JinkoSolar always found a way to make money. This year could be an exceptional one – all fingers crossed the sun doesn't burn out.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSIQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.