Fortis: Safety, Stability, And Growth In A Single Stock

Almost 100% of Fortis' earnings come from regulated or long-term contracted operations that are insulated from commodity prices, throw off stable cash flows and account for most of Fortis' growth.

The core investment thesis for Fortis is attractive: Fortis offers solid, safe and growing income, plus visible long-term growth underpinned by its diversified regulated-utility asset base.

All currency figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) has its origin with the formation of St. John's Electric Light Company in 1885 in the province now known as Newfoundland and Labrador. Previously named Newfoundland, the province officially became Newfoundland and Labrador in December 2001, when an amendment was made to the Constitution of Canada.

St. John's Electric Light Company eventually became Newfoundland Light & Power Co. Limited, which was the first wholly owned subsidiary of Fortis Inc. Fortis was created as a holding company in 1987 with the mission to expand and diversify. Today, Fortis is a leader in the North American utility industry with assets of $53 billion and 2018 revenue of $8.4 billion. Its more than 8,800 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

Fortis Inc. is one of the top 15 utilities in North America, having grown from just $390 million in assets when it was formed in 1987-when shareholders of the regulated transmission and distribution utility Newfoundland Light & Power Co. voted to form a separate holding company-to $53 billion today. And Fortis continues to grow, both within its existing franchise territories and beyond, as it continually develops opportunities to diversify its asset base and grow the company, both within its existing franchise territories and beyond.

Regulated utilities are an attractive asset class for investors seeking defensive exposure in their portfolios, particularly if the current low-yield environment persists. Their predictable and relatively low-risk earnings and cash flow profile, a manageable near-term regulatory calendar, and their focus on executing and delivering on their funding plans are important positives for today's investors.

Intuitively, regulated utilities should have a broad economic moat based on regulation and efficient scale. However, regulation also balances this advantage, preventing excessive returns on capital. Nevertheless, the threat of material value destruction is low, and normalized returns typically exceed costs of capital, thereby affording reasonable moats to many regulated utilities.

Historically, Canadian regulated utility stocks have been sensitive to 10-year Government of Canada (GOC) bond interest-rate moves and I do not expect this relationship to change materially.

Over the past 15 years, when the 10-year GOC bond yields have been below 5%, the forward price/earnings (P/E) multiple of the Canadian utility stocks has generally moved in an inverse relationship relative to the 10-year GOC bond yield as shown in the figure below. On a relative basis, low bond yields generally lead to the regulated utilities outperforming the broader market.

Inverse relationship between regulated utilities P/E and 10-year Government of Canada bond yields

Regulated utilities in general - and Fortis in particular - are attractive to investors seeking defensive exposure in their portfolios - particularly if the current relatively low-yield environment persists. I like their predictable, relatively low-risk earnings and cash-flow profile, a manageable near-term regulatory calendar, and their plans to focus on, execute on and deliver on their funding plans.

The regulated utility stocks are trading largely in line with the broader energy infrastructure stocks (including pipeline and midstream stocks) at about 17.5x forward P/E ratio - and at slightly more than a 10% discount to their U.S. peers. For investors with a view that the current low-yield environment will persist and with concerns relating to macro factors, such as global economic growth, the U.S.-China and Canada-China trade disputes and the tepid energy outlook, domestic regulated utility stocks are an attractive alternative, given their defensive characteristics.

Prior to mid-1997, 10-year GOC yields were greater than 6% and relatively large moves in interest rates did not materially impact the forward P/E for the regulated utilities group, which traded in a tight range of about 11x to 12x earnings. The group's valuations were relatively immune to interest-rate moves during this period. However, in mid-1997, 10-year GOC yields dipped below 6%, resulting in a significant increase in P/E valuations for the regulated utilities group, with valuations moving in an inverse manner to the direction of long-term interest rates.

In the period from late 1999 to mid-2000, 10-year GOCs rose to 6.5% and valuations for the regulated utilities group declined steeply, falling back to the historical 11x- 12x floor P/E valuation. Since mid-2000, we have generally seen a secular decline in 10-year GOC yields and valuations for the group moved to record highs. Although valuations did compress during the 2008 stock market crash, the group significantly outperformed the market during this period.

Historically, the Canadian regulated utility stocks had traded at a premium to their U.S. counterparts. While I believe that part of the premium is justified; for example, Canadian regulation broadly speaking, tends to be lower risk than U.S. state regulation. Despite a recent rising interest rate environment and increased volatility in financial markets in the U.S., the equity returns authorized by state commissions for energy utilities nationwide continued to fall in 2018.

From a longer-term perspective, interest rates, as measured by the U.S. Treasury bond yield, fell pretty steadily from the early 1980s until 2015 or so, placing downward pressure on authorized ROEs. Even though the decline has been less dramatic in the period since 1990, average authorized ROEs fell below 10% for gas utilities in 2011 and for electric utilities in 2014.

Canadian regulated utilities almost always earn-and often exceed-their allowed ROEs. Part of the premium was due to Canadian funds chasing only a limited supply of lower risk, higher yielding utility equity.

Over time, the options in the Canadian regulated utility space have grown significantly; for example, through the Ontario government's Hydro One initial public offering (IPO), followed by AltaGas Canada's own IPO on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), and then Hydro One's secondary issuance on the TSX, raising an additional $1.71-billion. In addition, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., Emera Inc. and Fortis all issued large amounts of equity for acquisitions. The majority of the earnings mix for Algonquin, Emera and Fortis is now coming from the U.S.

Canadian regulated utility stocks trade at >10% discount to their U.S. peers

Since they peaked in early 2013, Canadian regulated utility valuations have come down while U.S. valuations have generally moved up. These trends led to the two groups trading at par with each other for much of 2016, and currently, the Canadian names are trading at just over a 10% discount to their U.S. peers. More bullish sentiment in Canada, coupled with more bearish ones in the U.S. may lead to this discount tightening moving forward.

Fortis Inc.: Boring Can Be Beautiful

I wrote my last article on Fortis more than eight months ago, on Oct. 22, 2018. The title I gave the article was "Fortis Inc.: Boring Can Be Beautiful." At that time, I wrote:

The core investment thesis for Fortis is attractive because of its solid, long-term visible growth, which is driven by a diversified, regulated utility asset base. Substantially all of Fortis' assets are low-risk, regulated utilities and long-term contracted energy infrastructure. No single regulatory jurisdiction comprises more than one-third of total assets. As a regulated utility, Fortis delivers safe and stable income. Almost 100% of Fortis' 2018 earnings will come from regulated or long-term contracted utility operations-principally electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution-that are insulated from commodity prices, throw off stable cash flows and account for most of the company's growth.

On the date my previous article on Fortis was published, the stock closed at $43.18 on the TSX. It is currently (close of markets on Friday) trading at $51.71, which is an increase of 19.8% over the eight-month period, to go along with its current yield of 3.48%, for a total eight-month return of 23.3%.

Well-Executed Strategy Delivers Long-Term Growth

Once a sleepy Newfoundland company, it was in 1885, in St. John's, Newfoundland that Fortis had its beginnings with the formation of the St. John's Electric Company. The merger with the Newfoundland Light and Power Company Ltd., Union Electric and United Towns Electric in 1966 brought Newfoundland Power closer to what it is today (the local subsidiary carries about 4% of Fortis assets today). The joint company served just under 89,000 customers at the time. Shareholders voted in 1987 to create the entity known as Fortis today. I was one of those shareholders.

When Fortis was incorporated in 1987, it had just $390 million in assets. Today Fortis is one of the top 15 utilities in North America. Its federation of diverse affiliated companies include 10 electric and gas operations with $53 billion in assets serving over three million customers in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Fortis continues to power ahead as it looks for additional opportunities to diversify its asset base and grow the company, both within its existing franchise territories and beyond. Looking ahead, I expect Fortis will continue to expand and diversify through investment opportunities in infrastructure, renewable power and strategic acquisitions, while delivering safe, reliable, cost-effective energy service.

Fortis has a $17.3 billion five-year capital plan extending through 2023, which is expected to drive a rate-base increase to about $35.5 billion in 2023-up from $26.1 billion in 2018. This level of spending implies a five-year rate-base compound annual growth rate (OTCPK:CAGR) of 6.3% (with a three-year CAGR of 7.1%). Approximately 99% of the capital plan is earmarked for regulated utilities with almost 80% going into highly executable smaller projects. The company's $3.7 billion capital plan for 2019 is on target, with $0.7 billion invested in the first quarter of 2019. Underpinned by a strong anticipated rise in the rate base, Fortis reaffirmed its annual dividend growth target of 6% until 2023.

Fortis expects to fund 68% of its $17.3 billion spending on its five-year plan from operating cash flows, 24% from regulated debt borrowing, 2% from non-regulated debt borrowings and common share plans, and the remaining 6% from asset sale proceeds. With the sale of its 51% interest in the Waneta Expansion Hydroelectric Project in British Columbia for $1 billion in April 2019, Fortis has completed its asset sale component of the funding program. While the company expects dividend reinvestment to be the only equity required to fund the plan, it re-established its at-the-market (ATM) equity program to enhance financial flexibility.

With the asset sales portion of its funding plan now completed, following the sale of its 51% stake in the Waneta Expansion, Fortis will look to its at-the-market common equity program for additional financing flexibility if required-including funding future growth projects not covered by the base capital plan.

Fortis' five-year capital plan appears relatively low risk with 99% of the total planned spending allocated to regulated projects. In addition, the company has allocated 77% of the total planned spending to smaller projects-project value below $150 million. At present, the company has 10 major projects - project value greater than $150 million - a majority of which are expected to be completed by 2023. Geographically, 55% of the planned spending has been allocated to the US utilities. Following the sale of the non-regulated Waneta Project, 99% of the company's operating earnings and assets are currently classified as regulated businesses, while 93% are classified as transmission and distribution assets (not generation). This provides excellent earnings stability and predictability.

I am confident in the company's ability to deliver on its capital plan. The plan consists of a diverse mix of highly executable, low-risk projects needed to maintain and/or upgrade Fortis' existing infrastructure. It also translates to over $35 billion in rate base by 2023.

Fortis is committed to its investment grade credit rating, with a preference for maintaining its BBB+ credit rating for its unsecured debt. Although S&P currently has Fortis' credit rating under a Negative outlook, the company does not expect any immediate action from S&P, and it remains focused on the execution of its capital and funding plan.

Fortis' ability to enhance its rate base through growth projects underpins its targeted 6% annual growth in dividends through 2023. Historically, Fortis has added substantial value through both organic growth and acquisitions. Looking forward, its expanded five-year capital program of $17.3 billion further fortifies the company's organic growth prospects and lays the foundation for solid earnings growth and dividend increases.

Transformative Acquisitions

Fortis has always been a solid operator and, more recently, has developed into a skilled and disciplined acquirer. Major acquisitions have played a key role in its recent growth strategy.

A key competitive advantage for Fortis in executing on its acquisition strategy is its well-honed ability to manage the regulatory process, which has smoothed the approval of its transactions. Fortis continues to skillfully navigate ongoing regulatory proceedings, with its focus on maintaining constructive regulatory relationships and outcomes across its utilities.

Over the past five years, solid, well-executed acquisitions have spurred Fortis' business growth and significantly increased its regulated utility investments. Importantly, strategic acquisitions have also contributed to strong top-line growth, accretive EPS and long-term value to shareholders.

"Transformative" can be an overused word, but not in the case of Fortis' recent acquisitions. In June 2013, Fortis acquired CH Energy Group for a purchase price of US$1.5 billion. CH Energy Group is an energy delivery company headquartered in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. Its main business, Central Hudson, is a regulated utility serving approximately 300,000 electricity customers and 79,000 natural gas customers in New York State.

In August 2014, Fortis acquired UNS Energy for a purchase price of US$4.5 billion. UNS Energy is a utility services holding company, headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, engaged in regulated electric generation and energy delivery serving approximately 663,000 electricity and gas customers.

Fortis recently filed a rate case for Tucson Electric Power (TEP) - which provides power to Tucson residents - with the Arizona Corporation Commission, requesting a 10.35% allowed return on equity and a 53% equity capital structure. The filing seeks approval for $700 million in rate-base increases, off a base of $2 billion, for grid and renewable energy investments since its 2017 rate-case decision. I expect a decision in line with the 2017 decision.

In February 2016, Fortis announced the US$11.3 billion acquisition of Michigan-based transmission company ITC Holdings Corp. (ITC), a premium, pure-play transmission utility. ITC had previously announced that it was undertaking a strategic review that could include a sale to maximize shareholder value. Fortis paid the equivalent of US$44.90 for each ITC share, in the form of US$22.57 in cash and 0.752 Fortis shares. Fortis also assumed ITC's debt of about US$4.4 billion. The US$44.90 per share purchase price was slightly above the analysts' consensus price target on the stock and represented a forward P/E multiple of 20, which was in line with valuations ascribed to other similar deals in the sector.

From a business perspective, the acquisition was a continuation of Fortis' growth strategy. But it was much more than that. It represented a transformative transaction for Fortis. It greatly expanded Fortis' exposure to the U.S. electricity business. ITC was the largest independent fully regulated electric transmission utility in the United States, owning and operating transmission lines in Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma-a total of about 16,000 miles.

ITC made Fortis less risky by significantly diversifying its revenue base. ITC's transmission lines are regulated by the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), which allows for better rates of return than state or provincial regulators, with an average 12% return on investment (ROI). The deal also boosted Fortis' earnings from U.S. operations to about 65%, up from 40%.

ITC's efficient-scale competitive advantage gives it a wide moat. Competitors have little incentive to build competing transmission lines if one that ITC owns is already serving a market's full capacity. Capital costs for new transmission lines are too high and incremental benefits too low to offer sufficient returns on invested capital (ROIC) for two competing transmission owners. Moreover, ITC benefits from regulatory protection. FERC approves new transmission lines only if there is a demonstrated need for new capacity.

In exchange for regulatory protection, ITC must charge rates based on a formula that allows ITC to recover its expenses and earn a return on investment. The formula rate mechanism considers forecast expenses, investment base, revenue, and network load each year, and then adjusts annually to true up ITC's returns. This rate treatment is more investor-friendly than typical backward-looking rates that require a utility to invest the capital before collecting a return on that capital. The transparency and predictability of the formula rate mechanism results in a below-average cost of capital for ITC and supports stable cash returns. ITC's competitive advantages and favorable FERC regulation have allowed it to earn well above its cost of capital.

For Fortis' largest utility operations in Canada, the allowed ROE is below 9%. In Fortis' U.S. distribution businesses in New York and Arizona, the allowed ROEs range from 9% to 10%. For ITC, the allowed ROEs for its assets range from 12% to 14% today. ITC is currently engaged in a rate review with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), and I believe the allowed ROE may well be slightly higher than the current range.

The ITC purchase delivered a number of other benefits to Fortis as well. It made Fortis one of the top 15 North American public utilities on an enterprise-value basis, with an EV of $42 billion. It complements Fortis' attractive dividend growth record. It continued to grow and diversify the company's regulated business and regulatory jurisdictions. With ITC in the fold, about 45% of Fortis' expanded assets are in U.S federally regulated utilities, with their higher ROEs. And it improved Fortis' economic mix and boosted Fortis' growth rate, EPS and ROI.

With these successive acquisitions, the company solidified what has become known as the "Fortis model": a federation-style approach, where Fortis adds subsidiaries that remain largely autonomous. They are intentionally staffed and led by individuals from the acquired companies who live in the communities served, with the Fortis head-office executives in St. John's Newfoundland deliberating eschewing shared, more centralized services.

In addition to these three "game-changing" acquisitions, in December 2015, Fortis struck a deal with Chevron Canada to acquire its share of the Aitken Creek Gas Storage Facility, the largest gas storage facility in British Columbia, with a total working gas capacity of 77 billion cubic feet (BCF). As the only underground storage facility in the heart of the Montney - and the only underground gas storage facility in BC to offer storage to third parties-Aitken Creek is an integral part of Western Canada's natural gas transmission network. It is also uniquely positioned to benefit from the completion of LNG export projects in British Columbia.

Fortis has 10 different utility operations serving more than 3.3 million customers, with 99% of its assets regulated. Following its recent push into the U.S. over the last six years, it now has over 65% of its earnings coming from its U.S. utilities.

Last year's average rate base, was $26.1 billion. For 2019, the utility's mid-year rate base is about $28 billion. It is currently adding about $1 billion of rate base every six months. Fortis is investing $17.3 billion in a five-year capital plan for its regulated businesses, stoking its rate base to grow by 6% to 7% annually.

Management recently closed the sale of its 51% stake in the Waneta Expansion Hydroelectric Project in British Columbia for approximately $1 billion to Columbia Power and Columbia Basin and Trust. The transaction will net a $500 million gain on the investment, to be recognized in the second quarter. The sale of its interest in the Waneta Expansion will be used to pay down debt and help finance its capital plan targeting the substantial growth occurring in its regulated utility business, including growth in British Columbia. This transaction completes the asset sale funding component of Fortis' five-year capital investment plan. The Waneta Expansion sale should also assuage the need for incremental equity for the company's $17.3 billion, five-year capital investment plan.

The sale represents a nice return for Fortis compared with the original $500 million investment in 2015. Finally, the transaction will help management meet its goal to reduce holding company debt as a percentage of total debt to 33% in 2023 from 38% expected at year-end 2019. Overall, I view the transaction positively. I like that management has sold a non-core asset at an attractive price with plans to reinvest in the company's regulated investments.

I also like management's renewed focus on its many internal growth projects. This is in contrast to Fortis' recent acquisitive past. Additionally, management has continued to execute well on numerous capital growth opportunities, which should support the more than 6% rate-base growth target through 2023.

Dividend Aristocrat: A Steadily Rising Dividend & Safe Payout

Novice income investors often look for the highest yielding dividend stocks, thinking more is better. What they fail to realize is that this is a much riskier proposition than finding companies with more reasonable current yields that consistently grow their payouts over time. It is the dividend growers that reward investors with safety and growing income for the long term. These stocks offer income today and the opportunity to earn more from rising payouts. And they can generate capital gains along the way.

A company that can regularly increase dividends must be able to generate sufficient cash flows to cover them, thereby reflecting strong underlying fundamentals. This is reassuring for dividend investors who are looking for steady long-term growth.

Fortis' dividend guidance is for 6% annual growth through 2023. This is a very important metric for Fortis. Fortis has always had a strong retail following in the stock, given its 45 consecutive years of dividend growth, which is a record in Canada. This streak is one that Fortis intends to build on. The company's strong growth profile coupled with its highly regulated business gives me confidence that it will continue this record and grow the dividend at an average annual growth rate of 6% through 2023 and beyond.

Investment Thesis

Fortis' shareholders have been richly rewarded. The utility has delivered, on average, 13.5% total shareholder returns every year for the past 20 years. Over this same period, Fortis has grown from a market cap of $0.5 billion to $22.23 billion today.

Fortis operates a stable business profile of regulated operations, offering a strong base for consistent earnings and dividend growth. With an aggressive capital expenditure plan in the coming years, I believe Fortis' earnings will grow more than 6% annually. Following considerable acquisition-driven growth in recent years, Fortis is a premier North American utility forging ahead with excellence in operations, sustainability and financial performance.

The company's prized asset in the U.S. is ITC Holdings. ITC gives Fortis the opportunity to benefit from a long runway of U.S. transmission investment opportunities at a reasonable price. ITC's allowed returns on equity are higher compared with state-allowed returns.

Rounding out Fortis' U.S. presence are two other acquisitions, CH Energy, headquartered in Poughkeepsie, New York, and Tucson Arizona based UNS Energy. UNS Energy offers faster growth than its domestic peers with the area's population growth and transition to cleaner generation. A challenging regulatory environment in New York could pressure returns For CH Energy, but management has proved adept at managing regulatory relationships and finding growth opportunities.

Growth initiatives - both organic and through astute acquisitions - will continue to build the rate base for Fortis. This, coupled with its current reasonable valuation, makes the stock a solid defensive investment relative to energy-related infrastructure.

Fortis' main regulated Canadian operations are in British Columbia, Alberta, and Newfoundland. These relatively low-risk operations result in stable earnings and help fund the consistent dividend growth. Fortis has paid consecutive quarterly dividends for more than four decades and has raised the dividend faster than most of its peers in recent years. Rate base additions should be healthy as the healthier Canadian economy drives usage and customer growth. However, returns are lower in Canada, due to a lower cost of capital from a lower equity component, compared with its U.S. counterparts.

In 2018 the company announced its most ambitious capital expenditure plan ever at $17.3 billion for the period 2019 to 2023. Fortis benefits from its broad geographic and regulatory diversity, low carbon footprint and the global move to a cleaner energy future.

For investors like me, who hold the view that the bond-yield environment is "lower for longer," Fortis-which trades at a discount to its U.S. peers and offers a minimum 6% dividend CAGR through to 2023-is a stable, safe investment on a relative basis. As you can likely tell from this article, I particularly like Fortis' strong regulated and long-term contracted exposure in the U.S.

Fortis Inc. remains the premium Canadian utility name. It is the largest Canadian publicly-listed utility, with more than $50-billion of regulated electric and gas transmission and distribution assets, as well as gas infrastructure in North America. The company's platform of nearly 100% regulated assets offers shareholders stable earnings and cash flows.

Fortis offers solid, slightly above mid-single-digit growth, driven largely by organic investment in its U.S. utilities. The company continues to execute its current $17.3-billion five-year organic capital investment plan through 2023, which includes major investments of $4.5 billion within ITC and $3.5 billion in UNS.

About 70% of Fortis' earnings come from the U.S., which makes Fortis mostly a U.S. utility whose stock primarily trades in Canada. The company is focused on comparisons to U.S. utility stocks, many of which trade at a premium to Fortis' shares. The discount should provide valuation support for Fortis.

At about 70% of earnings and 55% of total forecast investment, the U.S. regulated utilities represent the main drivers of the company's growth, including average annual rate base growth of 6% to 7% through 2023, supporting 6% per-year dividend growth over the same period.

Fortis' organic investments will translate into 5% to 7% average annual EPS growth over the forecast period through 2024, with further potential upside to the base capital plan, mainly from $3 billion to $4 billion of longer-term opportunities.

Fortis continues to trade at a slight relative valuation discount of between 1x to 2x on forward P/E compared with U.S. regulated utility peers. While the current discount has closed somewhat, it continues to misprice Fortis's U.S. exposure. It ignores:

Fortis' exposure to US regulated businesses-65% to 70% of earnings, with strong regulatory fundamentals and growth outlooks; and

Almost 100% of Fortis' earnings come from a highly-regulated, stable earnings profile.

I expect the valuation gap to continue to shrink over the medium term, given:

The supportive underlying macroeconomic environment in North America (low interest rates, unlikely to rise in the near term), and

Further growth from Fortis' U.S. utility investments.

I continue to see Fortis as a high-quality, low-risk defensive utility and power growth-play for long-term investors looking for stable income and sustainable growth, combined with:

Stable earnings from a portfolio of regulated utility investments (virtually 100% of earnings); Healthy long-term EPS growth of 5% to 7% per year CAGR through 2023, driven by more than $17 billion of organic rate base investment; Solid dividend growth (6% per year through 2023); and Potential upside from longer-term regulated utility and non-regulated energy infrastructure investment opportunities; for example, the Lake Erie Connector and other projects.

Recent results from Fortis highlight the company's predictable earnings delivery - which underpins my "Buy" recommendation for the shares, as the utility with the cleanest story. I believe investors who know the company and the sector generally view Fortis as the blue-chip, low-risk, regulated utility stock that should trade at a premium valuation relative to the peer group.

I continue to rate Fortis a Buy, with an increased target price for Fortis of $55. (The average target on the Street for Fortis is $53.) Fortis has demonstrated a proven ability to continually expand its rate base through attractive growth projects, supporting higher distributions to shareholders. It remains on track to deliver sustainable dividend growth.

I expect Fortis' shares to outperform other energy infrastructure companies. With weakness in the oil and gas sector and general market volatility, I expect better relative performance for the regulated utility stocks and Fortis in particular.

Medium term catalysts for the stock could include positive regulatory outcomes on FortisBC's 2020-2024 rate plan filed in March 2019 and a general rate application at Tucson Electric Power Company (TEP) filed in April 2019, coupled with successful execution of Fortis' five-year capital plan. These regulatory decisions are expected in 2020.

The company is looking to increase the rate base at TEP from US$2.0 billion to US$2.7 billion, allowed ROE from 9.75% to 10.35%, and equity thickness from 50% to 53%. The increase in rate base includes US$0.7 billion of investments incurred to meet rising customer demand and to enhance reliability of services since mid-2015. This is expected to increase revenues by US$115 million or a net revenue increase of US$76 million after considering a fuel cost reduction mainly due to the company's move to renewable energy.

Potential Risks

There is no such thing as a risk-free stock. In fact, there is no such thing as a risk-free return. While stuffing the money under the mattress will avoid stock market risk, it simply exposes that money to other risks, such as purchasing power risk or inflation risk. In other words, the "risk of avoiding risk."

I describe Fortis as a "widows and orphans stock." Fortis has a low-risk model, with a higher yield and outstanding dividend growth rate. However, Fortis is not immune to adverse regulatory decisions or a rise in interest rates, which could pressure Fortis' share price.

Fortis' key risk to future earnings is regulatory uncertainty. The company faces regulatory risks that create uncertainties around costs and allowed returns, especially given the significant capital expenditure plan through 2023. Fortis is also exposed to political and economic instability at its Caribbean operations.

The company's acquisitive streak raises the risk that it will overpay for regulated U.S. assets. It must be mindful of the strategic benefits for any acquisition.

I believe FERC's formula rate-setting methodology is the most stable and least subject to political influence compared to any utility regulation in the U.S. Therefore, I believe there is little risk of adverse regulatory decisions that would result in allowed returns below the average state-level utilities returns or modify FERC's favorable regulatory framework.

As with all regulated utilities, Fortis faces the risk of an inflationary environment that would raise borrowing costs and make other investments more attractive for income-seeking investors.

There is also the relative performance risk that there may be better opportunity in the U.S. banking sector over the next 12 to 18 months. Other risks include the risk of punitive regulatory or government decisions; economic conditions in its service territories; and/or acquisitions or projects that fail to gain the confidence of investors.

Closing Thoughts

Thank you for making it this far in the article. Who doesn't like profitable, growing businesses that enjoy an enduring competitive advantage or "moat"? I like them even more when they are priced reasonably.

Fortis expects a rate base CAGR of over 6% through 2023, with managed spending across all of its utilities. The company expects dividends to grow at a 6% CAGR over the same time period due to rate base growth, the results of the TEP rate case, and accretion from the ITC acquisition.

