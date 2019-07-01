Prime Turns 2 - Investment Strategy, Portfolio Structure, And Results To Date

I conclude with my most profitable bets to date (+294%; +128%; +76%) and the highest-conviction stocks that I see now with similar characteristics that may have them poised for similar success.

Now, on their 2nd birthday, let’s take a look back at the investment strategy and results so far.

Prime bets demand serious money and action bets are reserved for more speculative positions that satisfy the psychological need to play.

Genesis Of The Prime And Action Portfolios

As past readers will recall, I divide my investments into two distinct styles: The Prime Portfolio and The Action Portfolio. Inspiration for this structure comes from The Warren Buffett Way. In it, author Robert Hagstrom paraphrases a horse racing analogy investors can use to (1) follow Buffett’s investment strategy and (2) simultaneously satisfy the desire for more adventurous trades.

Hagstrom explains that investors should accommodate their urge to get into the game by “dividing their strategy between action bets and prime bets. Prime bets are reserved for serious players when two conditions occur:” (1) confidence is high and (2) payoff odds are great. Prime bets demand serious money and action bets “are reserved for long shots and hunches that satisfy the psychological need to play.”

This concept was part of a revolutionary change in how I think about investing and portfolio management. And I’ve made no disguise in lifting these terms directly from the book. With this approach I emulate the investment strategy inspired by Buffett, but which I apply using my own unique investing style, while at the same time leaving open the possibility of pursuing earlier-stage, high-growth companies with greater potential payoffs. For me, this keeps alive the fun and passion of investing but minimizes my risk by limiting speculative tendencies with appropriate position sizing.

Together, Prime and Action became a way to implement an investment approach that made sense and fit closely with my personality and investment goals, while also serving as a type of imposed discipline not to overreach by allocating too much capital to the wrong ideas. Now, on their second birthday, a look back at the strategies and results to date.

The Prime Portfolio

Approximately 70% of my investment capital is allocated to positions I hold in Prime which consist of simple-to-understand businesses, with defensible franchises, and whose promising prospects extend far into the future. These are top quality companies with strong competitive advantages which I expect to hold for 5 to 10 years. Visa (V), Microsoft (MSFT), and Mastercard (MA) are examples of companies I own in Prime.

Source: The Prime Portfolio As Of June 28, 2019

The Action Portfolio

Action’s investment mandate is broader-based and shorter-term in nature. It comprises 30% of my investment capital. The companies are characterized by faster growth, higher yields, and trade a more uncertain future in exchange for a higher potential upside. Not surprisingly, the biggest returns have come from Action, including 294% from Match Group (MTCH) and 128% from Baozun (BZUN). Sometimes, I’ll add a new stock in Action while deciding whether it merits a larger allocation in Prime.

Source: The Action Portfolio As Of June 28, 2019

Successes

From June 23 to July 10, 2017, I staked the two portfolios with six initial positions: Celgene (CELG), Baozun, Match Group, Amerco (UHAL), Facebook (FB), and Visa (V). These were my highest-conviction bets at the time, and the overall results have been excellent.

Visa: The first position covered on Seeking Alpha was in the article Visa – Ready for Prime?, published on July 20, 2017. The piece argued that Visa is a deeply entrenched, franchise-quality business that functions as a tollbooth on world commerce and has clear prospects for long-term future growth. Since adding it to Prime, my first tranche of Visa has delivered an 85% return from $94 and the second tranche a 58% return from $110 to its current $174.

Baozun: My article published on September 5, 2017 claimed that Baozun was A High Risk Bet Worth Taking which could return 5:1 or 10:1 in a best-case scenario. BZUN has been volatile but has returned 128% to date.

Match Group: My October ‘17 article highlighted Match Group as the Market Leader of the World’s Most Enduring Industry. MTCH has returned 294% to Action in two years since its June ’17 purchase.

Another major success factor of the portfolios has been the ability to avoid, or limit, large losses. As of this writing, Prime has just one holding with a negative total return (-4%). Action has three positions with a negative return, but the largest loss of active holdings has been limited to 24% to date, and in a relatively small position (currently 6% of the smaller portfolio). An earlier liquidated position in CELG remains the largest loss at negative 35%.

Failures And Lessons Learned

Other than Celgene, other failures and lessons learned to date have been underinvesting in top ideas, excessive insistence on avoiding certain “overvalued” stocks, and timidity with cash holdings. I’ll explain each below.

Underinvesting in Top Ideas: Not to harp excessively on Warren Buffett quotes, but the following accurately describe one of my biggest and most consistent errors. In the University of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett explains that:

Not maximizing the rare good idea has cost shareholders. . . His failure to buy Wal-Mart has cost Berkshire shareholders $10 billion. . . He got anchored on a price of $23. When the price moved up, he stopped buying. . .

Just like with the descriptions above, I’ve likely lost far more money by not investing enough in my highest-conviction ideas than I’ve saved by being too cautious and limiting the capital invested in them (or avoiding certain ideas altogether).

Visa is a great example. Given my conviction, understanding, and then-valuation of Visa, it should’ve become a larger portion of my portfolio. But caution held me back, and despite the success I’ve had with Visa, its contribution to the portfolio has been limited by position sizing.

I view Microsoft (MSFT) as a more recent example similar to Visa. Even as Prime’s largest holding at 13%, I could’ve bought more MSFT sooner or ran it to an even larger size based on my conviction, its strong competitive position, participation in the secular growth cloud market, and its valuation levels while I was buying from May ’18 through April ’19.

Excessive Avoidance Of Certain Overvalued Stocks: Over-dedication to valuation discipline caused me to miss monster returns from dominating and ubiquitous companies like Amazon (AMZN) and Shopify (SHOP). Often, the reason is either (1) my personal blindspots and cautiousness and/or (2) being dissuaded by value investor critiques of such companies (which don’t fit their narrow model).

Although value is an important consideration, Prime’s main strategy entails acquiring shares of the best, most dominant companies. Many such candidates are ubiquitous in both consumer and investor circles, which often causes them to trade at a premium. Hesitancy to pay a premium when it’s truly merited has prevented me from owning some of the best stocks at the best times during Prime’s existence.

Cash Management: A quick glance at the portfolio tables reveals that I maintain a substantial portion of my portfolio in cash, partly to keep my options open but also due to a reluctance to bet too big or at the wrong time. These large cash holdings have significantly limited my returns, just as Matt Coffina has written in the superb Morningstar StockInvestor service:

I’ve been spending a lot of time thinking about cash. Because of the prolonged bull market, cash has been a drag on the [portfolio’s] performance for most of the past five years. . . I’m now inclined to believe that I’m more likely to do harm than good when holding cash.

He goes on to explain that it’s unlikely that he could have timed the market in the past to take advantage of upswings or avoid losses. He also points out that, by holding cash, he is in effect implying that his next-best idea is likely to deliver a negative total return (which is unlikely to be true).

I suffer from some of the same mindset limitations and behavioral problems. Intellectually, I can recognize the issue, but in practice, I haven’t yet alleviated it. Cash holdings have been a drag on performance and they may continue to be in the future.

Prime Investment Strategy

Before making an addition to The Prime Portfolio, I ask three key questions:

Is the business simple and understandable? Is the business a franchise? What are the business’ prospects 10 to 20 years into the future?

In doing so, I’m laser focused on long-term strategic strength of each business. Once, I’ve become satisfied on each question, I’m ready to make a purchase. In addition, some of the hallmarks of my investment strategy specifically for Prime include the following:

Compounders: My approach is to identify and purchase top-caliber companies with one or more of the following: wide economic moats, high returns on invested capital, exceptional growth prospects, and the ability to sustain these attributes into future. I seek only elite companies with the characteristics mentioned above.

Concentrated Portfolio: Once I’ve found an investment opportunity, I generally buy a significant amount of stock. Prime currently has 10 securities with position sizes ranging from 3% to 13% with an average of 7%. I’ve initially targeted 8 to 12 holdings in Prime. Concentrating simplifies my task of security selection and allows me to derive greater benefit and greater returns from my best ideas, while avoiding stretching too far for inferior companies which shouldn’t be allowed into the main portfolio.

Low Turnover: In Michio Kaku’s Physics of the Future, he recounts a Star Trek episode where a 20th century man’s body is unfrozen in the 24th century. Upon awaking, he requests to be put in contact with his broker, anticipating tremendous growth in his portfolio. But he’s surprised to learn that money no longer holds a place in 24th century society.

Ideally, the companies I select for Prime could persist for the next four centuries (without regard to the utility of money when that time comes). While that's not necessarily realistic, it's still indicative of a key goal that I target for Prime: the ability to leave the portfolio alone for extended periods of time without any adverse outcome due to the lack of attention. Once I make a selection, I expect to hold it for a long period of time. So, I want to feel very comfortable with what I own, and I want to become comfortable before I own it.

Prime’s portfolio turnover is zero after two years. The only three sales have come in the Action Portfolio thus far: XPO Logistics (XPO): 16% gain | Celgene: 35% loss | Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC): 25% gain.

Selected Prospects From Current Watchlist

Three key watchlist stocks that interest me as I continue to build out the two portfolios include those listed below. You can think of them as my best bets for new money—taking into account my current positions and portfolio weightings—at this snapshot in time.

FedEx (FDX) – For Action, I expect to add a new position in FedEx for its blend of quality and value. Simply put, the company possesses many of the attributes I seek, has lost favor with the market for what may prove to be temporary concerns, and is trading at a price on par with 2016. One concern with FedEx has been its unimpressive cash flow profile over the past several years. For an interesting analysis of FDX’s cyclical behavior and what that may mean for the stock now, you can read Here’s The Price I’ll Start Buying FedEx (SA Essential subscription required).

Baozun – I dropped the ball by not buying BZUN for Action in the mid $30s earlier this year. Even at the new, higher price of ~$50, Baozun could still be a good choice for new money if the position is appropriately sized. While it’s likely prudent to limit exposure to Chinese enterprises, I lean towards Baozun as my top pick in the country. A resolution to U.S.-China trade disputes could send both FedEx and Baozun soaring higher.

Alphabet (GOOGL) – Alphabet has garnered 61% of my investment purchases this year based on its cash-rich business operations, leading position in multiple futuristic technologies, and undemanding valuation. But due to its current 9% weighting in Prime and with the possibility of government intervention which could weigh on multiple Prime holdings (including AMZN and FB), I'll hold off on new purchases for now.

Looking Forward

I’m on a mission and I need your help. My cash is rotting helplessly in my accounts, and I need to put it to work. I’m a young man early in my career and determined to accumulate as much in future assets as I possibly can. With that goal in mind, I have a few questions for the Seeking Alpha community:

1. What other deep moat, franchise quality businesses that are not yet included in Prime should I be watching closely?

2. What are the best high potential opportunities you see in the market now that could be a good fit for Action?

3. What are some key aspects or recent changes in your own portfolio structure or investment strategy that may be applicable to my own?

I look forward to your comments and, most of all, I look forward to continuing this journey with you. And, as always: Be Virtuous!

