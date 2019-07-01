Ford Motor: Investors Still Miss The Big Picture

A positive statement in the coming weeks with respect to tariffs could be a positive catalyst for Ford Motor's shares, over the short haul.

Ford Motor's (F) shares have got some room to breathe after the United States and China agreed to a trade truce over the weekend at the G-20 meeting in Japan. That said, though, I expect headwinds to increase in the second half of the year as the U.S. economy will likely run out of steam. Investors still miss that big picture here: A U.S. recession is approaching and Ford Motor is not a "Buy" right now.

Trade Update And Impact On Ford Motor

The United States and China have been locked in a bitter trade conflict for more than a year now. Both countries have placed billions of tariffs on each other's imports in 2018 and earlier in 2019 in an effort to reshape bilateral trade relations and address trade imbalances.

Last weekend's G-20 meeting in Japan, however, could bring some progress in terms of trade negotiations between the two largest economies in the world now that both leaders have agreed to resume negotiations. The trade truce reached over the weekend means no new tariffs over the short haul. Market consensus also was for no new tariffs to be announced.

U.S. President Trump previously threatened to impose tariffs on $300 billion of (so far) untaxed Chinese imports in case a trade deal could not be reached. New tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods would almost certainly be met with retaliatory measures and be a negative catalyst for U.S. auto companies.

The trade truce was the second-best outcome for Ford Motor (other than a trade deal) because it will delay new (auto) tariffs and reduce the risk of a guidance revision.

New auto tariffs would be a major negative for Ford Motor, for obvious reasons. Escalating trade tensions and a new round of tariffs would hurt Ford Motor's China business which has already seen a steep 31 percent decline in revenues on the back of tariffs and slowing economic growth in China in the first quarter.

Source: Ford Motor

U.S. Recession Is A Bigger Risk For Ford Motor

I disagree with the market's perception that a failed U.S.-China trade deal is the most important market risk for investors right now. The biggest risk, in my opinion, is that the U.S. economy is sliding into a recession which could send Ford Motor's shares into a tailspin. Even a trade deal, if successful, would simply delay a recession, not prevent it.

Germany, a major exporter of automobiles and the canary in the coal mine in the auto industry, is said to be nearing a recession, and U.S. vehicle sales are already expected to drop off in 2019. I can see Ford Motor's revenue drop 2-5 percent in 2020 in case economic growth slows and a U.S. recession hits home. The U.S. market has been a bright spot for Ford Motor in the last couple years, thanks to strong crossover and truck sales. The F-Series has done particularly well for Ford Motor and has been a domestic sales driver in the truck category. If sales growth in Ford Motor's best-selling F-Series trends down going forward, this would be the clearest sign yet that investors need to tread more carefully.

Source: Ford Motor

Further, a steep drop in capital goods imports (machinery and equipment) can be seen as a recession warning that still too many investors are willing to ignore. Global capital goods imports have dropped off dramatically since trade tensions erupted in mid-2018. A decrease in capital goods imports points to slowing investment spending, another indicator of an impending recession.

Source: Morgan Stanley

Valuation

Ford Motor's shares are not expensive, but downside risks are real and could escalate at any moment. Ford Motor's shares currently sell for 7.2x next year's estimated profits, which is slightly higher than the earnings multiple for General Motors (GM). If analysts mark down Ford Motor's earnings estimates going forward (either because of growing recession signs, a failed trade deal, or both), Ford Motor's P/E-ratio could increase going forward.

Data by YCharts

Your Takeaway

Everybody is focused on a potential trade deal between the U.S. and China, but the bigger issue, in my opinion, is an approaching U.S. recession which would hurt consumer spending and revenue growth at a cyclical auto company like Ford Motor. Slowing economic growth would be a major obstacle for Ford Motor's shares and posts considerable revenue and earnings risks to the company. Should Ford Motor scrap its 2019 revenue guidance or issue a muted revenue guidance for 2020, things could get a lot worse over the short run. If a U.S. recession manifests itself within the next 6-12 months, I expect Ford Motor to test its 2018 lows at $7.41.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.