Bidding War For Alexandria Minerals Illustrates Latent Value In Junior Gold Miner Stocks

Alexandria Minerals is a small junior gold miner stock exploring and developing its Cadillac Break properties in the Val d'Or mining district of Québec.

(Source: azx.ca)

Currently, the company has delineated an Indicated Mineral Resource of slightly under half a million gold ounces, and an Inferred Mineral Resource (more speculative, less certain and reliable) of almost 700,000 gold ounces:

(Source: azx.ca)

Alexandria Minerals has been on the radar screen of many junior gold explorer stock investors (GDXJ) for a number of years now. You can find more information and older articles about the stock from early 2018 here and from back in early 2014 here.

However, the stock price performance of Alexandria Minerals over these past several years has bounced up and down, from lows in the C$0.02-C$0.03/share range (Canadian dollars) to highs topping out at C$0.12/share:

With about 516 million shares outstanding, the low end of the range represented a market cap of about C$10-C$15 million ($7.5-$12 million in US dollars).

Note: This chart also highlights the potential risks involved in buying a penny stock like this, especially if your timing is poor. It would have been a big mistake to buy this stock at C$0.12/share or C$0.10/share, as you can clearly see in the chart.

Bidding War For Alexandria Minerals

In the last couple months, larger gold mining companies (GDX) recognized the latent undervalued bargain valuation of Alexandria's share price, and began bidding to acquire the company at a premium to its low price earlier this year.

The process began with Osisko Mining's (OTCPK:OBNNF) (OSK on the Canadian TSX) new spin-out company O3 Mining, currently known as Chantrell Ventures Corp., making a takeover bid for Alexandria in mid-May at an offer price that valued Alexandria Minerals' stock at C$0.04/share. (US investors will be more familiar with the related stock Osisko Gold Royalties (OR).)

While this was far from an exciting value for a takeover offer, it did represent an 18%-23% premium over the low recent average prices of Alexandria stock shares at the time.

Then two weeks ago, in mid-June, senior gold miner Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) stepped in with a higher bid for Alexandria Minerals, at an offer price valuing the stock at C$0.05/share. (Agnico Eagle already owned a 5.6% stake in Alexandria.)

And now, just this morning (writing on Thursday, June 27) Chantrell/Osisko announced a new and higher bid for Alexandria Minerals, now at an offer price valuing the stock at C$0.07/share.

Thus, in a span of a couple of months the market value of Alexandria Minerals has gone from a market cap around C$12.5 million, to about C$20 million, to around C$25 million, and now to about C$35 million.

What It Means For Junior Gold Miner Stock Investors

To be sure, in itself the takeover bids for Alexandria Minerals at their current levels are not necessarily some kind of bonanza for all of Alexandria's stock investors over the years. (Note that it remains to be seen whether Agnico Eagle will now counter with another offer at an even higher price, or not.) To put it simply, a buyout at C$0.07/share is a fantastic deal if you bought at C$0.02, and a terrible deal if you bought at C$0.12.

But more importantly, this bidding war for Alexandria Minerals illustrates the latent potential gains that are possible in so many extremely undervalued junior gold explorer stocks that have been beaten down and trading at extreme bargain share prices recently.

You see, there are a lot of such junior gold explorer stocks that have been trading with market caps around $10-$20 million or less recently. The example of Alexandria Minerals shows just how quickly a stock in that range could be re-rated 2x or 3x or more higher.

Think about the fact that Chantrell/Osisko was willing to raise its own original offer last month by a full 75% now without batting an eye. That shows you just how much extreme value is truly out there in this sector.

Of course, there are no guarantees in trading and investing, and of course not every stock in this range will experience what just happened to Alexandria. But this is where research comes in. What happened to Alexandria was not an accident. It is related to the quality of the company's projects, management team, reputation, and institutional investors and stakeholders.

In another recent article, I wrote at much more length about the significant potential gains that are out there for investors who can identify the extremely undervalued bargains in the junior gold explorer stock sector right now: "Junior Gold Miners: Gold Price Rally Is Perfect Timing For Summer Drilling Season."

To be honest, I think Alexandria Minerals is far from the best value that was out there on the market in the junior gold explorer sector this year. But the huge move it has made in just a couple months, based on buyout offer prices that are far from the richest that this sector is capable of producing, illustrates the true potential value that is still out there at extreme bargain valuations for high-quality junior gold explorer stocks right now.

