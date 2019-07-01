Viacom Is Ready To Outperform In The Second Half Of 2019

Viacom is cheap relative to the market, while its video library is a desirable asset that should appreciate un the coming years.

Viacom is a cheap and profitable equity that is also paying down debt and likely to get acquired by CBS.

Viacom (VIAB) has remained undervalued relative to the market and industry peers for a while, but there are many reasons that may soon change. The company continues to provide holders with an above-average dividend, while also holding on to one of the few remaining sizable catalogues of video programming outside the hands of behemoths that are unlikely to ever sell. This asset is likely to be more richly valued in the future. Also, Viacom is quietly building its own streaming service that has the potential to become a significant asset in the near future.

Viacom has been under-appreciated and has underperformed the market due to the ongoing deterioration of traditional cable television, including its core networks, but that business remains profitable. Moreover, as the company continues to operate these businesses, and profitably, they also continue to ass to the content collection. Viacom's Paramount division also continues to generate content and respectable revenue, and has the potential to perform well over the next two years.

Furthermore, Viacom has considerably improved its debt profile and leverage, and the company may soon deserve credit upgrades due to its strong assets and reduced debt. That should also support equity valuations. Viacom has two classes of shares and the Class B shares, VIAB, trade at a significant discount to Class A shares (VIA).

Viacom's content and distribution are undervalued

Television programming is likely to survive far longer than it is anticipated, and the content and channels will therefore generate revenue for far longer too. Additionally, several channels are brands whose ability to distribute a type of content is understood, and many will adapt to streaming platforms.

Viacom's content has significant value that should increase in the coming years. The success of streaming services like Netflix and Amazon's Prime video is forcing many of the largest content creators to develop their own competing services. This is creating an increased demand for video content by an increasing number of services and a decreasing supply of known content for these services to provide.

Viacom's content is likely to be in demand in order to supplement libraries as they lose content to competing services. Services are likely to require both exclusive and non-exclusive content. Viacom sits in a sweet spot where it can offer known content from a sizable existing library, as well as produce new content that is adapted from owned story-lines and/or using owned studios.

The value of existing desirable content should appreciate as opportunities for licensing grow. Moreover, Viacom is continuing to show strong digital watch time growth, and is developing its own streaming service, Pluto TV, that could become a more significant asset in the near future. Viacom last reported Pluto TV had grown to 16 million active users, an increase of over 30% so far in 2019.

(Source: Viacom May 10, 2019 Presentation)

Pluto TV is not appreciated by the market, but it is an existing streaming option that is free to download and which is system agnostic in that it is already available on Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku and PlayStation systems, among others.

Beyond Pluto TV, Viacom's digital capabilities are expanding, with the company focusing on social video views, including deploying more of Viacom's content onto YouTube and significantly growing YouTube subscribers by franchising the content on the platform.

Source: Viacom Q4 and FY 2018 earnings presentation

Viacom is playing every option it can. In addition to running its channels and Paramount's film business, as well as pushing Pluto TV and attempting to license content library, Viacom is also developing content for Netflix, such as the horror series The Haunting of Hill House, and the company announced a deal to make several films for Netflix. Viacom International Media networks also signed a deal with China's iQIYI to produce and distribute a second season of the company's original animated children's series Deer Run.

Viacom also signed deals to provide Amazon with some of the company's Latin American content, and Viacom's Paramount collaborated with Tencent on Bumblebee, which is also collaborating on the sequel to Top Gun. Most importantly, the value of archives of well-known titles is likely to do well over the next several years.

Digital streaming services trade at much higher multiples than traditional content creators or distributors. Viacom has the potential to build out Pluto TV into a valuable asset. Moreover, so long as digital platforms and traditional providers continue to demand competitive content, Viacom's library will be licensable.

Viacom's credit profile continues to improve in 2019

Viacom's strong cash flow and credit payments should be supportive of the company's credit valuation. Viacom has been reducing its debt burden, and the company has the potential to improve its credit rating in the near future.

In later 2018, Viacom completed a tender offer where the company prepaid 1.1 billion in debt, including both short and long-term maturities. Viacom essentially took the greater then expected 2018 success from Mission: Impossible-Fallout and used it to trim debt.

(Source: Viacom May 10, 2019 Presentation)

Viacom has the strong potential to improve its credit quality into a more secure position within investment grade based solely upon its continuing strong cash flow and the debt reduction over the last two years. Reducing that debt burden also cut the amount of cash interest Viacom has to pay by over ten percent from $300 million to $266 million, which helps free cash flow.

(Source: Viacom May 10, 2019 Presentation)

If Viacom continues to have strong free cash flow that it uses to further reduce debt, a credit rating will be warranted.

Viacom's dividend is safe

There is a large spread between the Class A and Class B shares of Viacom, where the primary difference is the voting right. The premium for that right has remained at about 10 percent for the last several quarters. This premium seems unreasonably high. This discount also means that the Class B shares are paying a significantly higher yield, as the dividend per share is the same for both classes.

Viacom's B shares currently yield about 2.8 percent, with that payout being well covered by free cash flow. There is no pressing reason for the company to modify its existing dividend policy. Viacom's strong and potentially growing free cash flow is more than enough to support the existing dividend, and possibly even increase the payout. Nonetheless, it appears the company has decided it is better to reduce total debt. That could change this year, as interest rates are considerably lower and refinancing could be a more compelling alternative.

A CBS/Viacom merger has made a great deal of sense for a while and it could be the case that Viacom will not modify its dividend before the fate of these two companies is resolved. The companies were split by their shared majority owner, who wants them combined, so it also appears somewhat inevitable that they will recombine. National Amusements, which owns around 79% of the Class A voting stock in both companies, attempted to combine them, but the plan was opposed by the CBS board, which has since changed its composition. It appears possible a deal of some sort will occur in the next year or two. In the interim, the dividend is likely to remain at its current level.

Conclusion

Viacom continues to create profitable content and pay down debt while entering multiple development agreements with large partners and continuing to push its own streaming service. The company is likely to be acquired by CBS, but even if that merger does not occur, Viacom equity should outperform the broader market due to increased demand for content libraries and greater appreciation for Viacom's digital video capabilities. Further, Viacom's B shares are likely to be a better value than the A shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VIAB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.