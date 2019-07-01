Hovnanian: A Risky Homebuilder Changing Its Ways

The new strategy is the right one and is a realistic plan to get out of its current mess.

A turnaround is finally showing signs of happening, but investors have lost all patience, and Hovnanian's market cap suggests it will go bankrupt soon.

I first wrote about the homebuilding industry in November of 2018 in an article about the Pulte Group (PHM). There was widespread worries about a prolonged slowdown in the housing market, as prices had gotten expensive across the country. But, unlike in 2008, housing starts were at alarmingly low levels when adjusted for population growth. After a brief slowdown, the housing market quickly stabilized and a number of homebuilders have outperformed. PulteGroup, in particular, has outperformed the S&P 500 by over 20% since my article.

But one homebuilder I've invested in hasn't worked out so far. This company is Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) which I wrote about in February. The stock has gotten absolutely crushed and is down about 56% since then.

What's changed? Very little aside from the fact the company is steadily improving itself. I've decided to double down on my position while still keeping it to a moderate size. I'm only willing to risk money I'm prepared to lose in case of a bankruptcy.

That said, there seems little risk of that happening anytime soon. There are no major debt maturities until fiscal 2022. Its land pipeline has been bolstered to one of the highest in the industry despite its limited financial capacity. It's finally growing its community count which will drive growth and help the company gain leverage over high SG&A costs and interest costs.

Industry leader NVR (NVR) has provided a clear blueprint to earning high returns in the low-margin homebuilding industry. The key is to use options instead of direct land ownership. This limits a builder's exposure to asset write-offs during downturns and enables faster inventory turns.

Very simply ROIC is about how much money your business is bringing in relative to the capital required to generate this return. If your operating revenues are high in relation to your invested capital, a company can earn a high ROIC in a low-margin industry and efficiently generate cash flows.

NVR's stock returns and ROIC are far and away better than every other homebuilder. While options are not the only strategy it uses, it's the most important one. Hovnanian has been partly emulating it and is focused on improving its ROIC. Its financials should start to reflect this in the coming quarters. With the stock being punished endlessly day after day, it's hard to be optimistic on the company but it has a realistic chance to survive. If this happens, its market cap will be multiples of the roughly 45 million it's worth now.

Robust Pipeline

In 2016, the company was unable to refinance some of its debt and had to put some inventory into joint ventures to get the cash needed to stay solvent. Subsequently, its quarterly community count has been in decline until recently, as the company was unable to invest in its land pipeline.

Source: 2019 Q2 Earnings Call Slides

In the last two quarters, it has had sequential increases in its quarterly community count for the first time since 2016. Management expects its community count to grow this year. Wholly-owned contracts also increased which is a sign revenue growth is coming as homes are delivered. Consolidated contract backlog dollars grew from $901 million at the end of last year's second quarter to $950 million at the end of April.

This is happening due to its growing land position. Hovnanian's years supply of controlled lots is currently one of the highest in the industry despite its precarious financial position.

Source: 2019 Q2 Earnings Call Slides

Total consolidated lots controlled grew 17% YOY in the second quarter. All of the growth came from options as owned lots declined slightly YOY. The company now has one of the highest percentages of lots optioned in the industry.

Source: 2019 Q2 Earnings Call Slides

While nowhere near NVR's inventory turns, it's currently considerably more efficient than the rest of the industry.

Source: 2019 Q2 Earnings Call Slides

This enables it to earn a higher ROIC than a less efficient builder if we assume margins are the same. Profit margins are currently constrained due to bloated SG&A costs and high interest costs, but with its high inventory turns, the company can more easily service and pay off debts as margins recover.

Interest rates on some of its debt are above 10% because of its precarious financial position. The company needs revenue growth to gain leverage over its SG&A expenses. The growth will enable it to pay down some debt and refinance at a lower interest rate.

Years of revenue declines have created dis-economies of scale and ballooned SG&A costs as a percentage of revenue. Plus with it starting up new communities which have yet to deliver homes, costs increase but there is a lag in revenue. As deliveries start increasing, SG&A costs relative to revenue will start to come down driving profitability.

Source: Investor Presentation June 2019

NVR has average gross margins for the industry, but its SG&A costs relative to revenue are the lowest in the industry. The more Hovnanian can limit its SG&A costs, the closer it can get to NVR's ROIC.

Focus On ROIC

Hovnanian spells out clearly, particularly in its recent annual report, it's focused on ROIC:

We focus on achieving high return on invested capital. Each new community is evaluated based on its ability to meet or exceed internal rate of return requirements. Our belief is that the best way to create lasting value for our shareholders is through a strong focus on return on invested capital. We prefer to use a risk-averse land acquisition strategy. We attempt to acquire land with a minimum cash investment and negotiate takedown options, thereby limiting the financial exposure to the amounts invested in property and predevelopment costs. This approach significantly reduces our risk and generally allows us to obtain necessary development approvals before acquisition of the land.

A difference between Hovnanian and NVR is NVR is very focused on local market share. It has a huge share of the Washington DC market. This local economies of scale allows NVR to keep costs low. Hovnanian has cut down on the cities it operates in, but is still much more spread out than NVR:

Our goal is to become a significant builder in each of the selected markets in which we operate, which will enable us to achieve powers and economies of scale and differentiate ourselves from most of our competitors.

Hovnanian won't get as concentrated as NVR, so this limits its ROIC somewhat. NVR, also, doesn't build any homes it hasn't pre-sold already while Hovnanian does like to build some limited spec inventory. This ties up extra capital for Hovnanian, so it will likely never reach NVR's ROIC. That said Hovnanian should still be able to earn a great long-term ROIC. The emphasis on ROIC in its conference calls, investor presentations, and its annual reports are a great sign the company is on the right track.

Risks

The biggest risk is if the housing market goes into a sustained downturn. Crucially, net contracts per community for Hovnanian were strong even with the partial slowdown. While not as robust as Q2 of last year, the recent quarter was significantly better than 2017, 2016, and 2015.

Source: 2019 Q2 Earnings Call Slides

The housing industry can be highly cyclical so this is why the use of options is such a critical strategy.

Net income was slightly positive in fiscal 2018 and fiscal 2019 is expected to be the same. Interest expense is taking up basically all of its operating earnings. While interest is capitalized into cost of goods sold, the company provided an earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) figure of 172 million in fiscal 2018 and 164 million in interest expense.

The company has been able to refinance some of its debt and pay off a small amount. Interest expense dropped almost 12% in fiscal 2017 to fiscal 2018, and is down about 20% in the first six months of fiscal 2019.

It's in much better shape than it was in 2016, but a lengthy downturn could force the company to declare bankruptcy or to put assets into joint ventures like it did in 2016. However, in fiscal 2020, which starts in November, profit improvement should start happening and put the company in a much more secure position.

Its market cap is only 45 million with notes payable of close to 1.3 billion so if it starts paying down debt in the next few years and gets it interest rates down significantly, its EBIT (172 million) should grow as well and would support a significantly higher market cap. The company shouldn't need to dilute investors due to its focus on ROIC. I think a 200 million market cap is reasonable in the next 18 to 24 months if the company continues executing on its plan and the housing market remains stable.

Its use of options makes it less exposed to asset impairments. Even with the housing market strong, these impairments can still be significant. For instance, Beazer Homes (BZH) recently took a $100.8 million impairment on some of its California assets. NVR was still making money when the real estate bubble burst while its competitors were taking billion dollar writedowns.

Additionally, the company has no large debt maturities until fiscal 2022 and is now almost through its heavy investment phase needed to ramp up growth.

Source: 2019 Q2 Earnings Call Slides

As deliveries start increasing so will cash flows. There are several assets not shown on its balance sheet which will also help it recover. Mothballed lots, or lots the company has stopped development on, are carried on the balance sheet at $14 million net of an impairment balance of $147 million. Around half of the lots are located in the Sacramento Valley in California, and the company is currently re-designing and re-entitling the property. The Sacramento area has been booming, as buyers are priced out of the nearby Bay Area especially in San Francisco and Silicon Valley.

Its deferred tax asset allowance is also not on its balance sheet. If the new strategy pays off and leads to sustained profitability, Hovnanian says it will not have to pay federal cash income taxes on roughly $2.1 billion of future pretax earnings.

Industry Outlook

There is evidence the industry is still recovering from the housing crash. Homebuilders have lagged behind the recovery in the rest of the real estate industry and the overall economy. Prior to the real estate bubble's excessive years, Hovnanian averaged over 20% more annual contracts per community from 1997 to 2002.

Source: 2019 Q2 Earnings Call Slides

Incredibly, housing starts are below levels reached in the 60s currently. This is an alarming statistic as the US population has almost doubled since then.

Source: Investor Presentation June 2019

With starts at unsustainably low levels, builders will need to ramp up construction to meet demand. This Wall Street Journal article explains how serious the problem is:

America is facing a new housing crisis. A decade after an epic construction binge, fewer homes are being built per household than at almost any time in U.S. history. Home construction per household a decade after the bust remains near the lowest level in 60 years of record-keeping, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.

Some articles claim half the contractors in America went out of business after the housing crash. The industry has consolidated and bigger players have taken market share. Each year housing starts lag population growth, the problem gets worse and worse. This puts the homebuilding industry in a more stable position with significantly less competition and a robust growth outlook.

Conclusion

The million-dollar question is whether Hovnanian can turn itself around before the next downturn in real estate. With the progress it's made so far, it has a good chance to do so. It only needs to partly replicate NVR's strategy to be successful. The reason I'm willing to take a chance on it is it's the most committed builder I can find trying to copy NVR. It's amazing more builders haven't done this; all I had to do was look over NVR's annual report and all the strategies are right there. This company has been massively outperforming the industry and it's easy to see why.

I would characterize Hovnanian as the riskiest investment in my portfolio, as I normally avoid over-leveraged companies. The current stock price is basically a call option on the company avoiding bankruptcy. Investing in Hovnanian requires a leap of faith in management. That's a scary idea considering the company's track record.

Maybe the new strategy is just born out of desperation, but it's still the right strategy. Its market cap is so low, all it has to do is avoid bankruptcy and improve its finances somewhat for the investment to pay off huge. The risk-reward in owning the stock looks favorable to me even if there's a chance I could lose my entire investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HOV, DHI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.