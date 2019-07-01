My Current View Of The S&P 500 Index: July 2019

This month's article will outline why I will make an allocation change in my retirement assets. In July, I will add some money to IWM and keep money in SPY. To recap June, the market, as measured by the S&P 500 index, gained 6.89% in June. As for my pension plan assets, I had a positive 6.96% return in June because I was 100% allocated in SPY. Consequently, my investment objective of preserving my capital was met. Furthermore, because I was 100% allocated to SPY, I equaled the return of SPY; neither beating nor trailing the market. Table 1 below shows my returns and allocations for the month of June and Table 2 below shows my returns for the past 12 months.

Table 1 - Investment Returns for June

Table 2 - Investment Returns Last 12 Months

To review the purpose of this series of articles, my retirement account only allows me to buy the following four ETFs: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), and iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA). I can also have my money in cash. The question is how to decide where and when to allocate money to these various ETFs.

I use my moving average crossover system combined with relative strength charts to determine how to allocate my pension plan assets. My moving average crossover system uses the 6-month and the 10-month exponential moving averages to identify which of the four ETFs are in a position to be bought. If the 6-month moving average is above the 10-month moving average, then the ETF is a buy. I call this setup being in bullish alignment. When the 6-month moving average is below the 10-month moving average, the setup is referred to as a bearish alignment. When a bearish alignment happens, I don't want to hold that asset. See Chart 1 below for a long-term look at the S&P 500 index using my moving average crossover system.

Chart 1 - Monthly SP 500 Index with 6/10 Moving Averages

You can see that the moving average crossover system provided some excellent long-term buy and sell signals that would have allowed investors to capture long duration moves in the index; while avoiding costly drawdowns. Avoiding these costly drawdowns allows me to meet the objective of capital preservation.

I employ this strategy because I do not want to experience a large drawdown with my pension assets. During the 2008-2009 market crash, many people didn't even look at their retirement statements because they were afraid of what they would find. I submit that if those people would have used a market strategy similar to what I outline in this series of articles, they would have been able to avoid much of the decline during the bear market and, consequently, would have had less emotional stress during that time period.

The following charts show the current status of the ETFs that I am allowed to buy in my retirement account.

Chart 2 - Monthly SPY with 6/10 Moving Averages

Chart 2 shows that SPY recovered from last month's loss and rose 6.96% in June. SPY also had a strong bullish candle and the whitespace between the 6- and 10-month moving averages grew wider. SPY remains in bullish alignment. That fact alone will allow me to keep money allocated to SPY in July.

Chart 3 - Monthly IWM with 6/10 Moving Averages

IWM recovered most of its losses in May by gaining 6.98% in June. In fact, IWM was the best performer of the four ETFs I follow for my retirement account. The whipsaws have continued and now the moving averages have turned bullish. IWM is now in bullish alignment. One difference between IWM and SPY is that while both are in bullish alignment, SPY is close to its all-time highs yet IWM still has work to do to get to its previous highs.

Chart 4 - Monthly IWM:SPY Relative Strength

Chart 4 shows the relative strength of IWM compared to SPY. IWM outperformed SPY by 0.02% in June. Last month, I suggested that aggressive traders could consider trading IWM because when it gets to the bottom of the downward sloping blue channel IWM has previously started to work its way to the top of the channel. See the green arrows on the chart. This means that IWM will be outperforming SPY. Because IWM is now in bullish alignment, I will allocate some money to IWM in July to take advantage of this potential outperformance.

Chart 5 - Monthly EFA with 6/10 Moving Averages

EFA had three bullish actions in June. First, EFA had a strong month gaining 5.91% in June. Secondly, EFA closed above the wedge outlined in green. Thirdly, EFA is now back in bullish alignment.

Chart 6 - Monthly EFA:SPY Relative Strength

Chart 6 shows that despite EFA's strong gain in June, it still underperformed SPY by 0.98% in June. This ratio remains in bearish alignment. This ratio also needs to close above the December 2018 high to show a positive trend. Because of this underperformance, I will not allocate any money to EFA in July.

Chart 7 - Monthly EFA:IWM Relative Strength

Chart 7 shows that EFA underperformed IWM in June by 1.00%. The EFA:IWM ratio does remain inside the green box. I would like to see the ratio break above the December 2018 high. If it does that, it is a good first step to reversing EFA's bearish trend compared to IWM. I will continue to monitor this ratio.

Chart 8 - Monthly AGG with 6/10 Moving Averages

AGG had a solid move in June rising 1.11%. AGG has performed well since breaking above the green box shown in Chart 8. AGG remains in bullish alignment and the two moving averages have larger white space between them. AGG is bullish.

Chart 9 - Monthly AGG:SPY Relative Strength

AGG again underperformed SPY in June by 5.48%. If this ratio goes above the December 2018 high, then perhaps bonds will outperform stocks for the long run. Until that time, I prefer stocks to bonds.

In summary, June was a better month for equity investors. SPY continues to perform well and IWM and EFA both moved to a bullish alignment. EFA is still the weakest of the equity ETFs I follow, so I will not allocate any money to EFA in July. AGG has performed well but investors still prefer equities over bonds. For July, I will allocate 75% of my funds to SPY and 25% to IWM due to Chart 4. I will take a small chance that the IWM:SPY ratio will bounce upwards off of the bottom of the blue channel and I look for some outperformance in IWM.

