Fastest Marketplace Climbers For June 2019

Summer is just starting, and we have hopes that Marketplace is only heating up.

We highlight the authors who stood out, with a good mix of steady climbers and new faces.

It was a milestone June for the Seeking Alpha Marketplace, with both individual authors and the platform as a whole hitting some big numbers.

by Daniel Shvartsman

June was a milestone month for the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. The flashiest milestone was the announcement of Rida Morwa's High Dividend Opportunities achieving the $1M gross annual recurring revenue mark. The most immediate milestone was that June was the best month of the year on Marketplace by some distance. And the platform wide milestone was achieving the $8M mark in gross annual recurring revenue runrate for the Marketplace as a whole.

As always, that's attributable to the hard work and success of our authors. So here we present our top 20 from the month of June, as ranked by net monthly recurring revenue added over the last 28 days of the month, on a $$ basis (not percentage growth).

Rida Morwa moved back to the top of this chart ahead of Jussi Askola of High Yield Landlord. The stand-out new names on this list are Michael A. Gayed, who in his first month moved to #3 on this list and into the top 50 of authors overall. Parsimony Investment Research rejoined the Marketplace and also moved into the top 20 on this list with a strong start.

On the milestone front, Eric Basmajian and Elazar Advisors both soared into the top 20, with Basmajian sitting just outside the top 15. Stanford Chemist continued a steady climb and is nearing the top 10. Alpha Gen Capital, Colorado Wealth Management Fund, and Brad Thomas all continued strong stretches through June.

I also enjoyed seeing Arturo Neto, CFA make this list, as The Income Strategist has picked up over recent months, making this a first recent appearance. Mott Capital Management makes a second appearance, and has also been on the slow and steady improvement track.

Congrats to all our authors for making this list, and to the whole Marketplace for a strong first half of 2019! The next step is making this a constructive summer for growth. Thanks to our readers for your interest and support. Here's hoping July tops June, and not only on the thermometer!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.