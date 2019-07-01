The SPY May Be Entering A Multi-Year Rally Based On Low Rates

The SPDR SPY 500 ETF (SPY) may be too cheap when compared to bond yields. Currently, the spread between the SPDR S&P 500 ETF dividend yield and 10-Year is only 18 basis points. The last time the spread was this narrow was in November of 2016, of course, the stock market went on a tremendous rally in the years that followed.

I last time I wrote on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF was on June 14, when the SPY ETF was trading around $288.80, now the ETF is around $296.60, a gain of about 2.7%. You can now track all my articles on the SPY and Seeking Alpha articles on this Google Spreadsheet I created.

A look at the Spread

I created the chart below, taking the difference between the 10-Year Treasury rate and the S&P 500 SPDR ETF dividend yield. Historically, the current spread between the two is very low and has only inverted on three occasions in 2009, a period of 2011 to 2013, and 2016. Each time, the SPY ETF went on to rise, pushing the dividend yield lower, causing the spread widening.

The Spread and S&P 500 SPDR Bottoms

Previously, each time the spread reached these low levels, it marked a bottom in the ETF and the beginning of a multi-year rally. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF reached a low in the spring of 2009. It also was in a period of sideways consolidation from the middle of 2011 through last 2012. Finally, it was in a period of consolidation from late 2015 through the middle of 2016. The ETF is now in a similar period of consolidation, which started at the beginning of 2018, through the present. It may be signaling the start of a new multi-year rally.

The Historical Average

Since 2009 the average spread between the 10-Year Treasury and the S&P 500 SPDR dividend yield has been at 0.52%. That is about 0.35% higher than its current level of 0.18%. Should the spread return to that level, the yield on the S&P 500 would have to fall to 1.5% from its current yield of 1.83%. At that dividend yield, the price of the SPY ETF would rise to $360.84, or 21%.

From March 2009 until February 2011 the SPY increased by over 100%. Meanwhile, from September 2011 until March 2015, the SPY increased by 91%. From February 2016 until September 2018 the SPY increased by 61%. Should the S&P 500 ETF climb as projected above, it would be the smallest of the three prior increases.

Each of these previous rallies also went on to last for more than two years each.

Why Is The Spread Contracting?

Each time the spread contracted this steeply was in the past during periods that the global economy was in troubled times. In 2009, of course, we were in the middle of the financial crisis. In 2011 and 2012 it was the US debt downgrade and the sovereign debt crisis in Europe. In 2015 it was the implementation of negative interest rate policy in Europe and Japan, as well as an earnings recession in the US. Even now, there's uncertainty around slowing global growth and worries over rising trade tension between the US and China.

All of these scenarios will naturally result in a pullback in the price of stocks and declining yields, help to contract the spread. So, typically, as the economic picture begins to improve it would make sense for the spread to start to widen, as bond yield rise and stock prices rise.

How High Can Spreads Widen

The chart below shows that in each of the periods, the spread peaked at around 1.2 in 2014 and 2018 while rising to around 2% in 2009. A spread like the one seen in 2009 seems unlikely in today's environment. However, a spread of roughly 1.2 seems possible. There are any number of combinations for the spread to reach that level. For example, the 10-Year yield could rise to 2.5%, and the S&P ETF dividend yield could fall to 1.3%. Or the yield on the 10-year could rise to 3% and the S&P 500 ETF yield would remain unchanged.

In the past we have we can see that in the spring of 2004 S&P ETF dividend yield hit a low of 1.4%, and even fell as little as 1% in the year 2000. That being said, there is plenty of room for the yield to fall even further in the future from its current level.

Risks

The tricky thing with this analysis is that it could always be the case that bond yields have fallen too far. That would mean that if yields on bonds rise the spread could widen as well. Should yields on the 10-year rise to around 2.35%, the spread would return to about 0.50%, placing it back at the historical average.

Also just because the spread is narrow doesn't mean it can't narrow further. The spread was negative in the three prior periods. That would indicate that bond yields falls and stock yields rise. That would happen if the SPY ETF's price fell to lower levels in the future.

It would seem from this point of view that stocks may be too cheap, given the low-interest rate environment. Should the Fed truly be entering an easing mode, then it's possible that the spread may continue to contract in the future, making stocks even cheaper.

For now, with the S&P 500 ETF is reaching a record high on July 1. It could be only the start of a multi-year rally in the stock market.

The focus of Reading the Markets is to find stocks that may rise or fall using fundamental, technical, and options market analysis. Additionally, we search for clues from the broader markets to discover trends and gauge direction. I use videos and written commentaries to get the story out. Additionally, I have started to create educational videos to help people catch on to my approach. Hope to see you soon -Mike



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.