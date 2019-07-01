U.S. Economic Indicators - Goods Trade Balance, Inventories, Durable Goods, GDP, All Looking Reasonable

Thus, we need to monitor and be aware of those macroeconomic numbers in order to avoid being blindsided.

The Worry Of Macroeconomic Turning Points

It mattered little what wondrous stocks we held in 2007/8. All took a horrendous bath. Specific situations do tend to be outweighed by what's happening to the economy in general that is. Thus, we need to at least keep an eye on what is happening in that macroeconomy while we decide what we're going to be doing specifically with our investments.

Thus, we have our eye on numbers like GDP, inventories, trade figures and so on. We have the latest batch here for the US economy and there's no grand turning point visible. In common with most economic numbers, it's a small and not quite random walk around an extension of last month's numbers. This doesn't mean that the brief effort used to monitor such numbers is wasted. Rather, that we've not seen the evidence of a turning point as yet but at some point we will and that's when the effort will gain value.

The message of these numbers is Don't Panic. For the moment at least, until it is time to panic.

Durable Goods

Some economic numbers are more variable than others. Manufacturing is more variable than services - both in output and in employment. Business investment is very much more variable than consumption and also than GDP itself. Within production numbers, durable goods are more variable than consumables.

This makes logical sense. Durables are things which, by our definition, we expect people to use for three years or more. Consumables are those for more immediate consumption. If the business investment is more variable than other numbers then durables should be also - a lot of investment is going to be into such durables. Falling orders for durables is an indicator in its own right, and it can also be a precursor to a fall in wider business investment precisely because of that link.

So, the durables numbers from Census:

New orders for manufactured durable goods in May decreased $3.3 billion or 1.3 percent to $243.4 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau announced today. This decrease, down three of the last four months, followed a 2.8 percent April decrease. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.3 percent. Excluding defense, new orders decreased 0.6 percent. Transportation equipment, also down three of the last four months, drove the decrease, $3.9 billion or 4.6 percent to $80.0 billion.

If we prefer a little chart:

(US Durables orders from Census)

We could think, Gosh!, it's down, terrors. Then we can think again a little bit and note that Boeings (NYSE:BA) having a few problems at present. Deliveries are being delayed on that 737 MAX, orders are off more than a bit too. And planes are, of course, durables. Once we take that known problem out orders are up. We're fine here.

Yes, it does make sense to take known problems out. We're using these numbers to try and give ourselves a guide to general conditions, therefore, we should indeed subtract specific problems to see that general trend.

Moody's Analytics pulls aircraft out for us:

(US Durables new orders from Moody's Analytics)

As we can see, it's really about aircraft where we know there's that specific problem.

GDP

We have the third estimate of GDP for the first quarter as well. This is, of course, now rather a historical number but that's the sort of length of time it takes to gain an accurate one. From BEA:

GDP increased at an annual rate of 3.1 percent in the first quarter of 2019 (table 1), according to the "third" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the fourth quarter of 2018, real GDP increased 2.2 percent.

There's not a huge amount to say about this. It's the same as the previous estimate for the same period. So, all we can really say is that no one found any horrendous differences when they replaced the former estimates with the real reported numbers as they moved from second to third estimates. Which is nice but once we've noted that that's about all there is to note.

Sure, US GDP is important, but this specific release is just indicating no change from the earlier estimate.

Goods Trade And Inventories

The goods trade deficit (or surplus, some countries do have them) isn't an important number except that many politicians seem to think it is. If we're to worry about trade it would be the goods and services deficit, not just goods. But, you know, politics. We need to know whether this is blowing out or not simply to try and gauge what Trump and or others might do about tariffs and so on. Minor changes are good here because it means minor changes to policy:

Advance International Trade in Goods The international trade deficit was $74.5 billion in May, up $3.6 billion from $70.9 billion in April. Exports of goods for May were $140.2 billion, $4.1 billion more than April exports. Imports of goods for May were $214.7 billion, $7.8 billion more than April imports.

Note this is only about goods; the importance of this number is entirely political and only political.

More important as a guide to us is inventories:

(US Inventories, from Census)

The importance here is that a significant fall in inventories means a boom is coming. For demand would obviously have risen meaning that what was in the warehouses (whether wholesale or retail) would have been moved through to consumers. The boom comes as people scramble to replace so as to keep the pipeline to the end user full. That means, at first, running the producing plants at full speed, adding overtime, etc. And as it continues building more plant, hiring more workers and off we go into boom times.

Similarly, a large rise in inventories is, in the absence of any other explanation, a marker of a looming recession. This would normally start in retail inventories. Consumers just aren't buying so much; the stuff piles up in the warehouses. This backfills up the production process until manufacturers start to cut production, losing staff and so on. A boom in the size of inventories is a sign of bad economic times just looming over the horizon.

Clearly, we've nothing much to worry about either way here.

Our Investor Takeaway

The reason to keep an eye on these macroeconomic numbers is to monitor whether there's some grand change a'comin' which is going to override our more detailed plans about specific situations. As far as we can see, there isn't. Thus, our investment strategy is to continue to look at the specifics, not to worry about the larger picture.

My opinion here is that the US economy is stable enough on the current policy path. We're not about to gain some step change upwards as a result of the Trump tax cuts or anything else. There's also no sign that the business expansion is about to run out of steam. In the macroeconomic sense, steady as she goes that is.

The implication of this opinion is that there's no great merit in trying to make macroeconomic plays. We're not about to see massive changes in interest rates, for example. Other than whatever Trump decides to do about the trade war with China, good investment - as well as bad - will be dependent upon specific situations for specific stocks and bonds. This isn't quite as exciting as knowing exactly where and when to make a great investment. But other than just a general observation to make sure matters don't change that is the lesson we're getting from economy-wide numbers.

