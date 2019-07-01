10 High Yield Bond Facts At Mid-Year

The lowest quality part of the market - bonds rated CCC - have lagged. Further gains from here would likely mean outperformance from the most speculative credits.

At the end of 2018, I made a fairly bold proclamation. In "A Trade With Upside That Won't Lose Money", I noted for Seeking Alpha readers that the junk bond market had never posted back-to-back losing years in its modern history and was unlikely to do so in 2019. After a sharp return for risky assets, high yield corporate bond funds have produced, on average, roughly 10% total returns in the first half of 2019. After a strong six-month rally, this article looks at where high yield corporate bonds could go from here.

Below are ten facts and figures on the high yield corporate bond market that frame the current market environment.

The high yield corporate bond index posted a 9.9% total return over the first six months of 2019.

This is the best six-month start to a year since the market bounce in the first half of 2009.

In certain high yield corporate bond closed-end funds, which employ investment leverage, first half total returns were often in the mid-to-high teens. The $1.3B BlackRock Corproate High Yield Fund (HYT) returned over 18%, eclipsing the return of the S&P 500.

While HY markets have posted very strong returns, they have been led by the highest quality issuers in the junk bond universe. Bonds rated BB have returned 10.5% on average, followed by single-B's at 10.1% and CCC's at 7.5%.

This performance differential by ratings cohort leaves BB's at a premium dollar price ($103), single-B's just above par, and CCC's at an average price of $89. The average index price is currently around $99.5.

The year-to-date rally leaves option-adjusted spreads at 377 basis points over Treasuries.

Over the past 12 months, spreads have traded in a range of 303bp on October 3rd, 2018 to 537bp on January 3rd, 2019, leaving current spreads at a tighter part of the recent range.

The current spread level gives the market a yield-to-worst of 5.87%, still over 100bp higher than the post-crisis tight of 4.83% on June 20th, 2014.

The Very Liquid indices, which more closely resemble the underlying universes for the HY ETFs like the iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) and the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) have produced even higher returns at 11-12% on the year.

Energy has lagged the broader rally (+7.3%) as oil prices had seen pressure until the recent Middle East unrest.

It has been a very good start to the year for high yield corporate bonds. As I have shown in past articles, high yield corporate bond spreads tend to exhibit momentum, which suggests that they should continue to modestly tighten over coming months, boosting returns. While I structurally prefer the higher quality BB part of the market, it appears fully valued in the current environment. A short-run tactical bet on high yield corporate bonds is a bet that the lowest rated cohort of the market - CCC's - see outsized spread tightening. It is anomalous for the high yield market to have this strong of a return with the lowest rated part of the market lagging.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.