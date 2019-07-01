Investment Opportunities In A Trade War Environment

Regardless of the outcome in the negotiations, investors have options to benefit from both China-related and unrelated stocks.

The largest trade war in economic history to date. Those were the words used by China’s own Ministry of Commerce in March 2019 to warn about increasing tension between China and the United States. Since US President Donald Trump followed through on months of threats to impose sweeping tariffs on China for its alleged unfair trade practice in July 2018, the US has already slapped tariffs on US$250 billion worth of Chinese products and has threatened tariffs on US$325 billion more. China, for its part, has set tariffs on US$110 billion worth of US goods and is threatening qualitative measures that would affect US businesses operating in China.

At the G20 summit in Japan, the leaders of the two countries agreed to proceed with trade negotiations after a period of uncertainty where it seemed no one was willing to back down. An eruption into a full-blown trade war has been near than ever, especially after the decision by the United States to impose tariffs on all Chinese products and put smartphone maker Huawei on a trade blacklist that could choke off vital components.

Economists at Fulcrum Asset Management have calculated a weekly index of tariff and trade war shocks correlated to the number of Google searches for these terms since 2016. From the data below, we can observe how shifts in negotiations and unexpected tweets from Donald Trump have had the most significant influence on the subject.

Similarly, we can observe in the following chart the reaction of the major US and China indices to the situations mentioned above, giving just another reason to President Trump to play the dominant side in the negotiations.

Twists, turns… and opportunities

Money has recently changed hands with ease. According to State Street Advisors, Equity ETFs suffered the largest monthly outflows in their history last month, bleeding more than $19.9 billion. High-yield bond ETFs also lost about $3 billion, while safe-haven government bonds experienced positive inflows. Selling was concentrated within the cyclical, economically sensitive segments of the market: Financials, Industrial Materials, Energy and especially Technology.

Nonetheless, the technology sector still offers solid investment opportunities, especially in high-growth firms in the software subindustry. The iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) has seen a 24% growth YTD due to the competitive strength, rapid revenue growth, and the expanding profitability of its companies. Adobe (ADBE), Oracle (ORCL) or Microsoft (MSFT), some of the biggest contributors to the ETF, present consistent FCF, revenue acceleration, smart positioning in the market and lack of exposure to China. Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and Synopsys (SNPS), leading companies in the cybersecurity space, also make it to the list of companies to follow in this era of unprecedented state-sponsored hacking.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF performance.

The current volatility in the market also offers excellent opportunities for adventurous investors willing to immerse themselves in the intriguing world of options. The long straddle option, a neutral strategy in which you simultaneously buy a call option and a put option on the same underlying stock with the same expiration date and strike price, allows the holder to reap the revenues of a stock price significantly moving up or down, while losing both premiums in case the stock price remains unchanged.

iShares The CBOE Volatility Index (VXI) sits at 15.08, significantly down from the 52 week high of 36.2 reached in December, meaning option prices are now cheaper. In the last couple of years, several stocks have averaged over 20% long straddle returns, these belonging mostly to commodities, manufacturing and technology industries. The table below shows the top average return, median return, percentage of positive straddles, and times where investment would have doubled since 2017 for companies in the technology space.

Average Return Median Return Percent Positive Percent Doubled Qualcomm (QCOM) 26,1% 16,0% 63% 17% Ctrip (CTRP) 23,2% 14,3% 63% 21% IBM (IBM) 20,5% 10,9% 55% 20% Cisco Systems (CSCO) 15,5% 17,0% 58% 8% Square (SQ) 12,0% 5,6% 56% 8% CBOE Global Markets (CBOE) 7,3% 5,2% 55% 5%

Additionally, the trade war has triggered an opportunity for companies to release products aimed at risk-averse investors. In May, M-CAM International launched the Innovation Alpha Trade War ETF (TWAR) aiming to track an index of 120 companies selected for their ability to outperform competitors during an international trade war as a result of their “government patronage”, which could include state contracts or subsidies. While it might seem appealing at first, this ETF represents the old Warren Buffet idea of investing in companies with long-term government contracts, but in a passive fund with fees up to 81 bps. Since its inception, the index has gained a mere 1%, still far from other juicier options.

Conclusion

The G20 summit as brought a new perspective to the trade war, one where further tariffs on Chinese products are cancelled, China vows to open its economy even more to the west, and the markets breath after months of instability. Regardless of whether this truce is set to continue or expire soon, there are still plenty of opportunities for tech investors to benefit on the strong fundamentals of companies in the solid software subindustry.

Moreover, those willing to invest in attractive options can capitalise of the uncertainty surrounding those companies whose short term future depends on the outcome of the US-China negotiations, by initiating long straddles that could potentially double the investment. Due diligence and common sense can make one spot the rotten apples in the market and point in the direction of benefits depending on one's risk profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADBE, MSFT, PANW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.