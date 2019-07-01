Industrial Production Perks Up

A rate cut or an end to the trade war could spur financial markets, but it will likely not help the economy.

U.S. industrial production for the month of May increased 0.4 percent versus April, surpassing estimates of a 0.2 percent gain:

US industrial output increased in May as the manufacturing sector bounced back on renewed strength in autos and appliances. The Federal Reserve said Friday industrial production rose 0.4 per cent last month, compared with an upwardly revised 0.4 per cent drop in April (it was previously a 0.5 per cent decline) and surpassing economists’ expectations for a 0.2 per cent gain.

The results were a sea change from April when industrial production fell 0.5 percent, the third decline in the previous four months. It could spur hopes that economic output is picking up. In May, domestic manufacturing output gained 0.2 percent, which followed a 0.4 percent decline in the previous month. This may have been good news to President Trump who vowed to spur U.S. manufacturing prowess when he was on the campaign trail. These types of jobs also tend to be higher-paying.

Energy and mining rose 2.1 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively. Energy could be stymied going forward if oil prices remain in the doldrums.

The potential end of the trade war with China could spur global commodities prices and potentially, create more mining activity. This could be a shot in the arm for industrial activity, but how long will it last? Sans more government stimulus, the U.S. economy is getting long in the tooth and could be headed lower over the long term.

Industrial Production Has Been Shaky

Industrial production may have peaked in December 2018. It was on a steady decline until May's results broke the string. Capacity utilization for the industrial sector increased 0.2 percentage points in May to 78.1 percent, which was still 1.7 percentage points below its long-run average.

The above chart shows industrial production over the past five years. It reached a trough in March 2016 and may have reached an inflection point in December 2018. The trade war may have caused some distortions. However, most of the government stimulus over the past decade has been designed to spur business fixed investment. How much of the stimulus has trickled down to the populous? I believe a weak consumer could be an impediment to future economic growth.

What's Next For Financial Markets?

A few weeks ago, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell intimated the Fed would act in order to sustain the current economic expansion if the trade war with China intensified:

Referring to tariffs, which in the past month have been raised on imports from China and threatened on imports from Mexico, he said that the Fed would “act as appropriate to sustain the expansion, with a strong labour market and inflation near our symmetric 2 percent objective”.

I interpreted the comments that the Fed was prepared to cut interest rates if economic data warranted it. The Fed last raised interest rates in December 2018, but much has changed since then. Growth in core personal consumption expenditures ("PCE") was 1.9 percent in November and December 2018, and nearly met the Fed's target of 2.0 percent. PCE growth has fallen since then, which could suggest December 2018 was the peak.

The Fed will likely look at several metrics before deciding whether to cut rates. The next big data points could be jobs data for the month of June. If unemployment is low for June and wage growth is acceptable then the Fed could hold steady on rates for now. Secondly, the end of the trade war could be stimulative. Powell may also hold off on cutting rates if he believes the trade war may end in the next few months.

Financial markets rose on Powell's comments pursuant to the economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) is just below its 52-week high. Markets will likely continue to melt up over the next few weeks in anticipation of a rate cut. Some believe if Powell is going to cut rates to help growth then he should do it early and often. If Powell decides to wait for more data then markets could falter.

Conclusion

A rate cut or end to the trade war will likely spur financial markets in the short term. The economy may have peaked and could be headed for a fall over the long term. Investors should avoid cyclical names whose earnings rise and fall with the economy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.