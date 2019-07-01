It's A Bull Market

The market could take another hit before moving much higher in the longer term as we are getting first signs of an economic bottom.

Economic indicators are justifying that stocks are at their highs once again but risks are far from over.

I have to say, I was extremely eager to write this article. Not only because it is about time I am going to discuss the broader market once again, but also because there are plenty of things to discuss. Overall, the economic situation continues to deteriorate which is unfortunately being confirmed by leading indicators across the board. Nonetheless, as bearish one might be, this market is a tough nut to crack. At this point, I am still net long and in this article, I will tell you why being too bearish is extremely dangerous and why the next sustainable uptrend might be closer than one might think. So bear with me!

Bad, But Not That Bad

Over the past 2 weeks, I had some time off which I used to start reading some of my favorite books about finance and trading. One of these books is 'Reminiscences of a Stock Operator' by Edwin Lefèvre which loosely describes the life of legendary trader Jesse Livermore. One of the parts of the books discusses advice from an elderly trader who sometimes just uses the fact 'we're in a bull market' to justify stock market rallies that might seem unjustified. One might say it's the bigger trend that counts. (Some more background info.)

Personally, I think this is incredibly appropriate given that we are currently in a time where economic growth is rapidly declining with stock market indices being at their all-time highs. On Twitter, I increasingly witness traders who cannot often enough mention that the entire rally is absolutely crazy and that a crash is just a matter of time.

I have also written a number of bearish articles discussing declining macro indicators and industrial stocks that I have not yet bought because of the aforementioned reason. The only difference is that I never encouraged anyone to short anything.

In this article, I am not going to change my thesis as my call that economic growth is declining I made in 2018 is still valid. Most recent leading indicators for the month of June show that economic momentum is further declining. Regional manufacturing surveys are hinting at an ISM index slightly below 50 points. From a trading standpoint, this means that large funds that cut long exposure when ISM peaked above 50 points might start to increase their short exposure. That has been quite common with ISM declines below 50 points. Note the difference between ISM declines above and below 50 points. Above 50, funds cut long exposure. Below 50, funds increase short exposure.

The graph below has been a key part of my trading approach and has been a part of most of my market outlook articles. What we see is a comparison between the ISM manufacturing index and the year-on-year performance of the S&P 500. What we see is that despite we are at all-time highs, it does not seem that traders have 'overvalued' the market. The simple reason is that the market has gone sideways since September of 2018 and is up less than 3% since the start of 2018. That's roughly 1.5 years without meaningful capital gains in a market that has gone up without any major interruptions since the start of 2016.

Going forward a few months, we see that returns would increase to the high single-digit range if the S&P 500 price would be unchanged. That's obviously not going to happen. I only use this to see how much future growth has been priced in.

In other words, this market has room to drop again if the ISM index is indeed going to drop below 50 over the next 1-3 months. In that case, I would not be surprised if the market were to decline by a few percent. An 8% decline to 2700 points would be a very realistic scenario.

This is one of the major reasons why I have not increased my long exposure. At this point, my largest position is a long German DAX position. Besides that, I own a few oil stocks while the largest part of my portfolio is cash.

I am holding cash to massively increase my long exposure in case economic growth starts to bottom. And that could be sooner than some might expect. The graph below shows why. The chart looks a bit messy, so let me quickly explain what you are looking at. The orange line displays the leading economic ISM manufacturing index I just discussed. The blue line displays the ratio between industrial stocks (XLI) and the S&P 500. The black line is the S&P 500 index.

What we see is that sentiment (XLI vs. S&P 500) is currently bottoming. It even looks like an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern. Historically, it would make sense to see a bottom pattern around these levels. Just look what happened in 2012 and 2016. Both of these bottoms resulted in an extended stock market uptrend and higher economic growth (ISM index). This ratio even prices in an ISM index of slightly less than 50. In this situation, the best-case scenario would be a renewed uptrend fundamentally backed by recovering leading indicators in July and beyond. If that happens, I will start to increase my long exposure again. This includes buying a lot of stocks that I have covered on Seeking Alpha.

It also might help that President Trump is currently optimistic again with regards to China tariffs. This obviously does not indicate that a deal is imminent and the situation can change suddenly. However, I believe that a part of the current decline of economic expectations is due to Chinese tariffs and trade uncertainty as many comments from the most recent Dallas Fed manufacturing survey mentioned.

With that said, let's move over to the next part of this article.

The Bottom Line

It's a bull market. Even the biggest bears need to recognize this fact. The market has tremendous strength and is not even overvalued when looking at economic indicators. The market has more or less been flat since the start of 2018 which is a long time given that we did not have a recession yet. However, it also does not mean that we are completely out of the woods yet as it is likely that economic growth is going to decline further.

The cycle is not yet finished even though the odds of an economic bottom on the mid-term are rising. This means that I would not be surprised if the market were to get hit again before finally moving higher. Such a hit could be between 8% and 10% according to my data. However, I am not saying this to get you to short anything. I am not shorting anything myself as I am mainly sticking to cash.

My strategy is to wait and see if the economy is indeed able to bottom over the next 3-6 months. If this is indeed the case, I am going to aggressively buy cyclical stocks. For now, I think it is just important to once again see the bigger picture of stocks and the economy, which shows us that everything is far from perfect. However, there are signs that could turn me into a huge bull over the course of the second half of this year. Times are challenging but the situation is less difficult than it might seem.

What's your strategy? And do you agree with me or have a different view on the market? Please let me know in the comment section and don't forget to hit the like button if you liked this article. Thanks!

