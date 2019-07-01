Best Buy's Dividend Is Enough

Image source

Best Buy (BBY) has been on a tear this year. The stock is up almost 50% from the December low, and 14% from the low made just a couple of weeks ago at the beginning of June. Investors are excited about the company’s relatively strong earnings and low valuation, as well as its ever-rising yield. I haven’t been a big fan of Best Buy in the past given the struggles and inconsistent performances it has produced at times. And while I’m certainly not overly bullish here, I think the combination of a reasonable valuation and strong yield is enough for income investors to consider pulling the trigger on Best Buy.

Slowing growth, but that's okay

The company’s most recent earnings report showed what I have feared for the past couple of years: a slowdown in comparable sales.

We can see here that Best Buy’s immense struggles with comparable sales in recent years were resolved quite well to the upside in the fiscal year coinciding roughly with calendar year 2017. The 5.6% showing was followed up with a +4.8% performance last year as the company made up for lost time in a big way. The problem is that with such outstanding performances, the bar is continually raised. And when a company is boosting comparable sales at 5% annually, the bar rises very quickly.

This is a problem for operating earnings as well, as you can see in the graphic above. Best Buy’s operating margins have been essentially flat for three years despite a two-year stacked comparable sales number of +10.4%, which is nothing short of outstanding. That is the time you’d expect to see SG&A leverage and probably higher gross margins as well, boosting operating margins. However, this simply hasn’t come to fruition, and Best Buy’s margins remain quite slim.

Q1’s comparable sales number was +1.1%, which compares very unfavorably to the 7.1% gain in last year’s Q1. The company is still moving the needle in the right direction, but much more slowly at this point. The international business moved from a 6.4% gain to a 1.2% decline year-over-year, crimping consolidated results. Domestic online comparable sales rose nicely, adding 14.5% to the 12% gain last year. While Best Buy’s digital strategy is obviously working, it also appears, based on the relatively weak consolidated performance, that digital sales are simply being poached from the stores. After all, the consolidated 1.1% gain includes the 14.5% digital channel gain, meaning the stores were somewhere around flat for the quarter.

Gross margins rose in Q1, adding 40 bps to 23.7% of revenue. That gain was due primarily to the impact of the company’s recent GreatCall acquisition, in addition to higher product margin rates. These items were partially offset by higher supply chain expenses.

SG&A costs were basically flat at 19.8% of revenue, meaning that operating income was up 50 bps on an adjusted basis to 3.8% of revenue. This helped lead to a 24% gain in adjusted EPS, rising year-over-year from 82 cents to $1.02.

A fair, but not cheap, valuation

Best Buy is guiding for comparable sales growth of 0.5% to 2.5% for this year, with Q1 coming in nearly directly in the middle of that range. Operating income is forecast to be 4.6%, which is flat with the past two years, despite the much better Q1 performance on that front. This speaks to the issue I have with Best Buy’s margins as they seem to have hit a very obvious ceiling in the mid-4% area. Certainly, this is troubling for future earnings growth. EPS is expected to be $5.55 at the midpoint of the new guidance range this year.

That puts the current PE ratio of the stock at 12.6, which sounds about right in my view.

This chart shows Best Buy’s somewhat erratic movement in its valuations over the years, with 2011 and 2012 excluded due to negative earnings. The average PE for Best Buy has been between 14 and 15 in recent years, but I don’t see shares moving that high. The difference between now and a few years ago is that Best Buy has already seen outstanding improvement in its comparable sales, which is something it is very unlikely to see in the near-term. Indeed, as I mentioned, the bar is much higher now for additional comparable sales than it was two years ago, so even if strong performances continue, the incremental gains will be small. This was the case in Q1.

That being said, given that Best Buy can reasonably be expected to boost EPS in the mid-single digits annually based upon revenue growth and share repurchases, I think 12 times earnings is a fair valuation. That means that Best Buy isn’t expensive today, but it isn’t cheap, either. That means that from a value perspective, Best Buy is right at neutral.

Dividend to the rescue

However, I see the value in this stock as a dividend payer. The yield today is near 3%, which is a very strong yield when lending your money to the US government for a decade only buys you 2%. Also, the payout ratio is just 36% based upon the current $2 annual payout and $5.55 in EPS. When combined with Best Buy’s intentional approach to returning lots of cash to shareholders, I think there is some fairly significant upside in the payout in the coming years. That means that even if the share price doesn’t move that much, we could see the yield creep towards 4% over time. At any rate, the current ~3% yield and prospect of meaningful future growth is probably good enough for many income investors to consider Best Buy.

Given all of this, I think the stock is worth a look if it is income you’re after. I think Best Buy is fairly valued today, so those looking for massive price appreciation need not apply. However, for a strong, growing yield that I view as safe – given the low payout ratio – Best Buy looks like a solid choice.

