EV Company News For The Month Of June 2019

EV company news - Toyota aims to get half of its global sales from electrified vehicles by 2025. Bentley to electrify all models by 2023.

Welcome to the June 2019 edition of Electric Vehicle company news. June saw a slowdown in May EV sales, but still a positive 12% growth YoY, mostly caused by a slowdown in China EV sales. Given the trade war and the negative growth in conventional car sales the result is not too bad. As far as news goes, June was as busy as ever with an enormous amount of exciting EV news.

Global electric car sales as of end May 2019

Global electric car sales finished May 2019 with 180,000 sales for the month, up 12% on May 2018, with market share at 2.3% in May and 2.1% YTD.

Of note 73% of all global electric car sales in May were 100% battery electric vehicles (BEVs), the balance being hybrids.

China electric car sales were ~104,000 in May 2019, up 2% on May 2018. Electric car market share in China for May was 6.6%. Year-to-date market share is at 5.6%.

Current subsidies in China were reduced by 20% in 2017 and have been reduced in 2019 (takes effect June 25), and are to be reduced 100% by 2021. China's Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) credit system was announced on Sept. 28, 2017, and has now begun in 2019 with 10% of credits (12% in 2020) required from new energy vehicles (NEVs). That translates to ~4-5% of EV sales as market share for 2019. We also are expecting an announcement at some stage as to when China will ban ICE vehicles, noting BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY) Chairman Wang thinks by 2030. Others think it will be 2035.

Europe electric car sales were 37,400 in May 2019, 28% higher than in May 2018. Europe electric car market share was 2.6% in May, and 2.9% year-to-date. Norway still leads the world with an incredible 56% market share.

US electric car sales were 28,386 in May 2019, 17% higher than in May 2018. US electric car market share was 1.8% in May.

Note: The above sales include light commercial vehicles.

Note: An acknowledgement to Jose Pontes of EV Sales and EV Volumes for his excellent work compiling all the electric car sales quoted above and below.

Global electric car sales by manufacturer for May 2019

Source: EV-Sales

Bloomberg's latest forecast annual electric vehicle sales - 10m by 2025, 28m by 2030, and 56m by 2040

Source: Bloomberg NEF 2019 Electric Vehicle Outlook

EV market news for June 2019

On May 30 The Financial Times reported:

India to acquire reserves of strategic minerals to power the country's move into EVs. India's move to acquire reserves of strategic minerals like lithium and cobalt to power the country's move into electric vehicles is all set to become a reality with three state-owned metal and mining companies due to ink a joint venture agreement early next month. HCL chairman Santosh Sharma said adding “we are part of a government initiative to build up strategic reserves of these minerals.” The first acquisition is likely to be finalized within the next six months. Official teams have already visited mines in countries like Peru, Bolivia and Chile, which are rich in such strategic minerals. The Union mines ministry has already directed the three state-owned companies to aggressively look for reserves of lithium and cobalt, which are used to manufacture batteries for electric vehicles, smartphones and laptops, in addition to other precious minerals like tungsten, nickel and rare earths.

On May 31 National Post reported:

German government expands electric car incentive program. The German government is extending a system of incentives to buy electric cars by 18 months until the end of 2020. The incentives will continue at their current level: buyers of purely electric cars will continue to get 4,000 euros and people buying plug-in hybrids will get 3,000 euros.

On June 2 Bloomberg reported:

China has whole towns focused entirely on making electric cars. At least 20 ‘EV Towns’ rising to boost manufacturing, research. Shunde is one of at least 20 electric-centric versions of Detroit under construction as China goes all-in on a technology projected to sell in record numbers this year. President Xi Jinping wants the nation’s 500 electric car makers to be magnets for ancillary industries as he pushes to build a manufacturing superpower by 2025..... The amount of investment committed to developing these EV towns is a staggering 209 billion yuan -- equal to about $30 billion -- so far, according to Bloomberg calculations.

On June 6 Argus Media reported:

China to cancel NEV sales restrictions....The Chinese government will cancel sales restrictions and traffic controls (in the short term) on new energy vehicles [NEV] to promote the use of clean energy transportation.

On June 6 Electrek reported:

VW announces plans to install 36,000 electric car charge points in Europe by 2025. Throughout Europe, the Group will be installing a total of 36,000 charging points by 2025; 11,000 of these are to be developed by the Volkswagen brand. They will be installed at Volkswagen plants and at about 3,000 Volkswagen dealerships in all large towns and cities.

This month I discovered another great electric vehicle - An electric hydrofoil.

The Lift eFoil electric hydrofoil board

Source: YouTube (Tech We Want/Electrek)

On June 13 Renewable Energy World reported:

China leads the way: The electrification of the global bus fleet is underway. China has led the world in the mass transit market, transitioning to a total deployed fleet of 421,000 electric buses. This number compares to the USA at 300 units; Europe at 2,250 units; and the rest of the world at less than 1,500 units in total. According to Bloomberg New Energy Finance, it is expected that by 2025 China will grow its heavy-duty electric mass transit market to around 600,000 units, while USA will grow to 5,000 units.

On June 13 CNBC reported:

Flying taxis could lift off in six years — here’s how much it’ll cost to ride one. An executive says it can take New Yorkers from Manhattan to JFK Airport within six minutes for $70.

On June 14 Argus Media reported:

China's Evergrande to build NEV, battery facilities. China's property developer Evergrande is planning to invest 160bn yuan ($23bn) to build three manufacturing facilities for new energy vehicles [NEV], power batteries and electric motors in Guangzhou city in southeast China's Guangdong province. The NEV production facility is designed to have a capacity of 1mn units/yr, while the power battery manufacturing base will have a capacity of 50GWh/yr. The production facility for electric motors and control systems is expected to equip 1mn units/yr of NEV.

On June 17 BBC News reported:

Ireland to ban new petrol and diesel vehicles from 2030. The Irish government plans to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030, as part of a major strategy to protect the environment. The aim is to ensure that all new cars and vans on Irish roads in 11 years' time are electric vehicles.

On June 17 BNN Bloomberg reported:

Tesla and NIO fires in China spur electric-car safety checkups. China is ordering carmakers to conduct checks on electric vehicles after cars made by Tesla Inc. and NIO Inc. caught on fire, spurring anxiety over the safety of battery-powered automobiles. Automakers need to submit their findings by the end of October......NIO -- a Nasdaq-listed electric car startup from Beijing with aspirations to rival Tesla -- said Friday one of its ES8 SUVs caught fire, the third time in about two months the model has been involved in an incident. Tesla said it was investigating after video of one of its cars bursting into flames in Shanghai spread on Chinese social media in April. Weeks later, there were reports of a Tesla Model S combusting in Hong Kong.

On June 17 USA Today reported:

Porsche thinks you'll want your next car to be electric. Electric cars will soon be common on American roads, even Porsche thinks so. American consumers are about to adopt electric cars on a large scale.

On June 19 PV Magazine reported:

India mulls ban on diesel and petrol driven vehicles. The new government’s chief policy thinktank has suggested banning sales of non-electric two and three wheelers in 2025 and cars, trucks and buses five years later as well as forcing public fleets and the cars used by ride hailing apps to be electric..... That deadline would apply to two and three-wheelers with an engine capacity of up to 150cc with the commission suggesting non-electric car sales be banned from 2030.....by 2030 EVs could amount to around 80% of two-wheelers, 30% of private cars and 40% of buses.

On June 20 Reuters reported:

India plans to exempt electric vehicles from registration fee. India has issued draft rules to exempt electric vehicles from paying registration fee, the government said in a statement on Wednesday. The proposed exemption will apply to all categories of electronic vehicles, including scooters, motorbikes, auto rickshaws and cars, the government added.

On June 20 UK Motor 1 reported: "Bentley to electrify all models by 2023; EV coming in 2025."

Bentley electric car

Source

On June 20 The South China Morning Post reported:

The Tesla of Southeast Asia? Thailand billionaire Somphote Ahunai envisions his Energy Absolute as a titan of EVs..... Energy Absolute is using subsidies and tax breaks to put 5,000 EVs on the road by next year, backed by 700-plus charging stations. It’s also planning a US$3 billion factory to make lithium-ion batteries.

On June 23 Quartz reported:

The Paris Air Show sold $15 billion in planes. A $4 million electric airplane stole the show. The Israeli startup Eviation Aircraft took a “double-digit” number of orders for a $4 million electric plane dubbed Alice. The aircraft can fly 650 miles (1,046 km) at around 500 miles per hour (805 km/h) with three electric motors on the tail and one on each wingtip. The prototype carries a 900 kWh lithium-ion battery (about nine times bigger than Tesla’s largest automotive battery). Extending 40 ft (12 m), the plane carries just nine passengers, but that’s fine for Cape Air..... electric propulsion is much cheaper: 10 times less expensive for fuel alone, says electric motor maker MagniX.

Eviation’s Alice: a bet on the electric future of aviation

Source

On June 24 GreenCarReports reported:

Airbus considering hybrid system for next-gen mainstream passenger jet. The Airbus hybrid could be ready by 2035 and might be a little slower than existing models, suggested the LA Times report, which originated with internal sources at Airbus. But it would go a long way toward achieving that company’s goal of reducing CO2 by 75 percent by 2050.

On June 25 The Wall Street Journal reported:

A new road for electric vehicles in China. Beijing is welcoming back previously blacklisted foreign battery giants in an effort to recharge its electric-vehicle industry. China is opening up a key part of its electric-vehicle industry to global competition. The move could, paradoxically, make it stronger.

On June 25 Edie.net reported:

Lightyear One: Prototype of solar car with 450-mile range launched. Able to go from 0-100km/h in 10 seconds, the Lightyear One is fitted with a solar roof and a battery system which enables 450 miles of range on a single charge Lightyear, which is based in Helmond, claims that the car will be the world’s first solar model with long-range capabilities. Available from €149,000, the first of the EVs are due to be delivered to customers in 2020. According to the company, its battery system can receive up to 400km (248 miles) of charge by being plugged into a standard socket for eight hours. The EV is additionally capable of topping up its own battery by self-charging using its rooftop solar array, with Lightyear claiming that the motorists will be able to travel up to 20,000km (12,420 miles) annually on solar power alone whilst using the model.

Lightyear One - Prototype solar electric car

Source

EV company news

BYD Co. (OTCPK:BYDDY) (OTCPK:OTCPK:BYDDF) HK:1211

BYD is currently ranked the number 1 globally with 14% global market share, and is ranked number 1 in China with 22% market share.

On May 24 BYD announced:

BYD delivers Argentina’s first ever pure electric bus fleet. A fleet of 12 BYD K9 pure electric buses bound for the city of Mendoza, Argentina, arrived at the port of San Antonio in Chile on May 20.

On June 25 BYD announced:

BYD opens first Canadian bus assembly plant. The 45,000-square-foot facility in Newmarket is the first new electric bus plant to open in Ontario in a generation.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla is currently ranked the number 2 globally with 13% global market share. Tesla is the number 1 electric car seller in the US, with ~49% market share (April figure).

On June 3 The China Daily reported:

Tesla takes orders for China-made Model 3 with deliveries expected to begin in six-to-10 months. Tesla said the model, with a comprehensive range of 460 kilometers and to be made at its plant in Shanghai, has a starting price of 328,000 yuan ($47,469.5). In its early stage of operation, the plant is expected to produce around 3,000 Model 3 vehicles a week but will not produce batteries for the vehicles, the company said, adding that full production capacity could reach 500,000 vehicles a year.

On June 10 Green Car Reports reported:

Tesla opens first 250-kW charging stations at Fremont factory. With Tesla's Supercharger fast charging network, Tesla vehicles can now be charged faster than any other currently available electric car. That status comes courtesy of eight new Version 3 Superchargers that the company opened at its Fremont, California, factory, which can charge a Model 3 at up to 250 kilowatts. That can give the car.....up to 180 miles of charge in as little as 15 minutes.

On June 16 Green Car Reports reported:

Tesla Model X highway patrol car ready to chase Australian bad guys. The Victoria police department just added a new right-hand drive Model X Long Range to its Highway Patrol fleet to see if it makes the grade. It's the first electric police car in Australia, though not the first Tesla police car worldwide. Tesla has been focusing on the police-cruiser business with the Model S and now the Model X.

Tesla Model X Highway Patrol Car

Source

On June 24 CleanTechnica reported:

Tesla Model 3 On SuperCharger (Version 3) V3 — Adds 50% Range In Under 12 Minutes. The vehicle was plugged in at a low 2% state of charge, quickly shot up to the full 250 kW power, and added 50% of capacity in 11 minutes and 29 seconds from the start of the charge session! To me, it looks like the Model 3 paired with Supercharger V3 is crushing it. Able to cover almost 460 miles (or 740 km) with just a 20 minute break.

On June 28 Green Car Reports reported:

Reports: Tesla working to develop its own batteries. Unlike other electric automakers, Tesla has long had a lock on its own battery supplies through an exclusive deal with Panasonic and the companies' jointly owned battery Gigafactory in Nevada.

Beijing Automotive Group Co. (BAIC) (OTC:BCCMY, HK:1958), Shanghai Automotive Industry Corp. [SAIC] (CH:600104) (SAIC includes Roewe, MG, Baojun, Maxus)

SAIC is global number 3 with 6% market share, and number 2 in China with 9% market share.

BAIC is currently ranked the global number 6 with 5% market share. BAIC is number 3 in China with 8% market share.

On June 21 Automotive News China reported:

SAIC to build MG cars in Egypt. SAIC is forming a joint venture sales company with Mansour to allow it to first export MG cars to Egypt from China. It also signed a framework agreement with the Egyptian dealer to establish a separate partnership to produce MG vehicles locally, SAIC said. In addition to Egypt, the manufacturing joint venture will sell vehicles in other North African nations as well as countries in central Africa.

BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY)

BMW is currently ranked the number 4 global electric car manufacturer with 5% global market share. BMW is number 2 in Europe with 14% market share.

On June 25 Bloomberg reported:

BMW steps up e-car target to 700,000 by 2025 as fines loom. Expects 30% growth in electrified sales each year to 2025. BMW says it’ll meet tougher EU CO2 regulation from 2021. The German manufacturer moved up a goal for a lineup of 25 electric and plug-in hybrid models by two years to 2023, it said Tuesday, following plans by other carmakers like Volkswagen AG to keep up with tightening regulation. This puts BMW on a trajectory to sell roughly 700,000 electrified vehicles by 2025.

Newly assembled BMW i3 electric automobiles

Source

On June 26 Green Car Reports reported:

BMW pulls ahead its electrification plans by two years. Just eight weeks ago, at its annual shareholders meeting, BMW announced that it will build 12 new all-electric cars by 2025, along with 13 plug-in hybrid models. At its #NextGen technology conference in Munich on Tuesday, BMW Chairman Harald Krüger told the media and investors, "we are moving sustainable mobility up a gear," in response to increasing demand for electric cars. Krüger said the company expects sales of electric cars to increase by 30 percent per year through 2025. "By 2021, we will have doubled our sales of electrified vehicles compared with 2019,” he said in a statement. “We will offer 25 electrified vehicles already in 2023 – two years earlier than originally planned. We expect to see a steep growth curve towards 2025.”

On June 26 Green Car Reports reported:

BMW Motorrad sketches out what's next: electric motorcycles. On Tuesday, BMW Motorrad, the company's motorcycle division, at last announced its intent to join the electric motorcycle crowd, with a concept electric motorcycle called the BMW Vision DC Roadster.....An upright battery is mounted longitudinally between the driver's knees, somewhat where a conventional bikes fuel tank might be, but deeper. BMW didn't specify the battery capacity or any range target.

BMW Motorrad Vision DC electric motorcycle concept

Source

Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY)/ Renault (OTC:RNSDF)/ Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MSBHY, OTCPK:MMTOF)

Nissan is currently ranked number 5 for global electric car sales with 5% market share, and Renault is ranked global number 16 with 2% market share.

On June 18 Green Car Reports reported:

Nissan Leaf batteries are lasting a very long time. Since even before the first market deliveries of its Leaf electric car in late 2010, Nissan has made frequent mention about the need to create second-use demand for the Leaf's battery packs. It turns out, they may need to see many of those ideas put into place. According to comments made last month by a Nissan-Renault executive, citing charging and battery degradation data from Nissan on the 400,000-plus Leafs sold globally, the battery packs are going to easily outlast the life of the vehicles — not just the ones that are in accidents.

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (OTCPK:GELYY, HK:0175), Volvo Group (OTCPK:VOLVY), Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI), Proton, Lotus

Geely is currently ranked the number 7 in the global electric car manufacturer's sales ranking with 4% global market share.

On June 14 Automotive News China reported:

Geely, LG Chem to form $188 million EV battery joint venture......Geely plans to establish a $188 million (1.3 billion yuan) joint venture with Korean battery supplier LG Chem to produce batteries for its growing lineup of electric vehicles.

On June 21 Automotive News China reported:

Proton to assemble Geely cars in Malaysia. The first Geely vehicle to be built at Proton’s plant in Tanjung Malim in central Malaysia will be the right-hand-drive version of the Geely Boyue compact crossover. The crossover will be marketed as the Proton X70.

Volkswagen Group (OTCPK:VLKAY)/ Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF)/ Porsche (OTCPK:POAHF)/ Skoda

Volkswagen is currently ranked the number 8 top-selling global electric car manufacturer with 4% market share.

On June 3 Green Car Reports reported:

VW diesel mitigation: PIRG rates state plans, lacks reality check on EVs. The Volkswagen diesel emissions scandal has fallen out of the news, but VW Group recently boosted its allowance for the total costs to 30 billion euros ($33 billion). In the U.S., VW has bought back hundreds of thousands of TDI diesel vehicles and is paying two distinct 10-figure penalties.

On June 10 Green Car Reports reported:

Audi E-tron recalled for battery seal, potential “thermal event”. Audi confirmed Monday that it is recalling 1,644 E-tron electric SUVs, including 544 vehicles that have been delivered to customers, due to an issue with the battery pack’s seal that it says could lead to “a short circuit or thermal event.” According to Audi, there have only been five cases globally of the battery warning light illuminating that are related to this potential pack-seal issue.

2019 Audi E-tron

Source

On June 13 The Wall Street Journal reported:

Volkswagen follows Tesla into battery business. The German auto giant is investing $1 billion in battery projects with a Swedish startup founded by two of Elon Musk’s former hires. VW announced a roughly $1 billion investment in battery production Thursday. Part of the sum will go into forming a new joint venture with Swedish battery startup Northvolt to make cells.

On June 18 Green Car Reports reported: "Porsche CEO: EVs are the future, but they won't completely replace combustion engines."

On June 26 Green Car Reports reported:

Volkswagen says its battery supplies are secure. Despite its plans to become the biggest EV-maker in the world by 2023, Volkswagen says it won't be affected by the tightening battery supplies that have roiled the industry, including Audi, the company's Volkswagen Group partner. VW plans to build up to 3 million all-electric vehicles a year by 2025 and plans to produce 22 million EVs in total by 2027. It has secured $50 billion in battery contracts with Korea's LG Chem, Samsung, and SK Innovation, as well as China's CATL for battery supplies. VW also invested 1 billion euros in Swedish startup battery supplier Northvolt, which plans to build the largest battery factory in Europe. "I can confirm that for the first years of our plan, a sufficient supply of cells has been contractually secured," said Thomas Ulbrich, VW board member in charge of electric mobility. "We have the contracts so no one is going to stand there and tell us 'we are not going to supply you any more,'" he told Automotive News Europe (subscription required). He confirmed that plan runs through 2023. After that, he said, "You will likely see us permanently in negotiations for cells for the next three to five years."

Hyundai (OTC:HYMTF) Kia (OTC:KIMTF)

Hyundai is currently ranked number 9 for global electric car sales with 4% market share. Kia is ranked global number 14.

On June 18 Automotive News China reported: "Kia to lease first China plant to local partners."

On June 18 Green Car Reports reported:

Hyundai rides on top with new double-decker electric bus.....London has begun converting its iconic double-decker buses to electric models made by China's BYD, and now Hyundai plans to jump into the fray with a new bus that can carry 70 passengers—not quite double what a regular bus can carry but about 1.5 times the capacity, Hyundai says. The company introduced its new double-decker at the Land, Infrastructure, and Technology Fair in Korea last month.

Toyota (NYSE:TM)

On June 6 Reuters reported:

Toyota speeds up electric vehicle schedule as demand heats up. Toyota Motor Corp aims to get half of its global sales from electrified vehicles by 2025, five years ahead of schedule, and will tap Chinese battery makers to meet the accelerated global shift to electricity-powered cars. Toyota, which already makes batteries for hybrids and hybrid plug-ins, said it will partner with China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) and EV maker BYD Co Ltd for battery procurement.

On June 7 Green Car Reports reported:

Subaru and Toyota plan joint electric SUVs on flexible platform.....That's the latest plan from Toyota and Subaru, according to a joint statement from the automakers on Thursday. The new joint project will develop a new electric mid-size SUV using electric-car technology from Toyota and all-wheel drive technology from Subaru, the companies said. Toyota owns 16 percent of Subaru.

General Motors/Chevrolet (NYSE:GM)

GM/Chevrolet is the number 2 ranked electric car seller in the US with ~11% (not updated) market share. They are ranked 19th globally.

On June 5 General Motors announced:

No puncture, no pressure: GM could offer airless Michelin tire in 2024 EV......Michelin and GM are jointly testing the prototype tire, starting on the Chevrolet Bolt EV and then moving testing to other electric vehicles. That will include real-world testing starting later this year.

On June 17 Green Car Reports reported:

Climate change: GM mulls an electric Hummer revival. The idea of bringing back the Hummer brand is on the table at General Motors. “I love Hummer,” said GM president Mark Reuss to reporters on June 12, when asked specifically about the brand. “I’m not sure. We’re looking at everything.”

Daimler-Mercedes (OTCPK:DDAIF, OTCPK:DDAIY) (Smart)

On June 20 The Nationale reported:

Road test: Mercedes plugs into the electric car game with the EQC 400......(Mercedes) is now back in the EV game with its all-new EQC 400 4Matic, which will go on sale next year.....The EQC is the first salvo in an onslaught that will see the EQ family – “EQ” is Mercedes’s shorthand for “electric intelligence” – grow to 10 models by 2022. Mercedes says it will do 0-100kph in 5.1 seconds....The EQC’s touring range is quoted at 355km.

The 2020 Mercedes EQC 400 - Two electric motors and an 80kWh battery pack

Source

Ford (NYSE:F)

On June 1O Inside EVs reported:

Ford reveals Territory EV crossover for China with 224-Mile NEDC range. Ford Territory EV will be the first all-electric model offered by Ford in China. The compact crossover/SUV is promised to enter the market in the second half of 2019, under the Ford China 2.0 plan. The Territory EV will be rated at 360 km (224 miles) of range (NEDC) - probably more like 250 km (155 miles) in the real world - which should be enough for an entry-level BEV.

Ford Territory EV crossover - Out H2 2019 in China

Source

Note: Ford plans an $11 billion investment, which will include 16 fully electric vehicles and 40 electrified vehicles, globally, through 2022.

Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU)

On June 6 Green Car Reports reported:

Fiat Chrysler withdraws merger offer to Renault after Nissan balks. A potential merger between Fiat Chrysler and Renault, which would have involved Japanese partners Nissan and Mitsubishi, is off the table.

On June 18 Green Car Reports reported:

Fiat Ducato Electric debuts in Europe, first electric commercial van from brand.

2020 Fiat Ducato

Source

Rivian Automotive (private)

On June 9 Green Car Reports reported:

Pull-out kitchen confirmed as an option on Rivian R1T electric pickup. Upstart electric truck maker Rivian has confirmed that it will make an accessory camping kitchen available as an option on its R1T pickup.

On June 10 Green Car Reports reported:

Rivian CEO confirms auxiliary batteries, truck-to-truck charging. The U.S.-based startup electric automaker Rivian is already showing plenty of signs that it's doing things differently than Tesla....Scaringe said the company's models would have the "capability you'd have in a Land Rover, with a lot of off-road capability...."

Honda (HMC, OTCPK:HNDAF)

On June 14 Green Car Reports reported:

Honda E electric car: 50/50 weight distribution, “in action” tease next month. Honda’s sporty, retro-cute Urban EV Concept created quite a buzz ever since its 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show debut. And now, with the Honda E, as it will be called, fast-tracked and due to be shown in production form later this year, Honda is aiming to keep up the excitement.

2020 Honda E prototype

Source

Byton (private)

On June 17 Green Car Reports reported:

Byton M-Byte electric SUV: More interior photos, US timeline confirmed. While the upstart electric vehicle maker Byton hasn’t yet said much about how its $45,000 M-Byte electric SUV will be sold or serviced in the U.S. It’s confirmed that this vehicle, due next summer, will come with a standout feature atop its dash: a wider screen than you might have in your living room. The huge 48-inch Shared Experience Display spans the width of its M-Byte’s dashboard and incorporates gesture controls plus individual zones for the driver and passenger, a companion touchscreen tablet built into the steering wheel, and facial recognition and directional microphones to help cater functions to each occupant.

2021 Byton M-Byte production interior

Source

Tata Motors (TTM) group (Jaguar, Land Rover)

On June 24 Green Car Reports reported:

Electric Jaguar XJ flagship to compete with Tesla Model S. Jaguar Land Rover plans to launch its new flagship with a jolt. At a recent investor day, the company said its new flagship XJ sedan will launch first as an electric model, likely in 2020. Models with gas engines are expected to follow.

Other EV companies

Other EV companies I am following include Atlis Motors, Byton (private), Chery Automobile Co. Ltd. (private), Didi Chuxing, Dyson (private), Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO), Faraday Future (private), Fisker (private), Great Wall Motors, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [TSXV:GPV] (OTCQX:GPVRF), Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Lamborghini, Lucid Motors (formerly Atieva) (private), Mahindra & Mahindra (OTC:MAHDY), Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY), Nio Inc. (formerly NextEV) (NIO), Peugeot [PA:PEUP] (OTCPK:PEUGF), Qiantu Motor, Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY), Suzuki Motor Corp. [TYO: 7269] (OTCPK:SZKMY) (OTCPK:SZKMF), Tata Motors (TTM) group (Jaguar, Land Rover), WM Motor, Xiaopeng Motors, and Zhi Dou (private).

The list of countries and cities banning (or planning to ban) petrol and diesel vehicles include at least - Norway (2025), Netherlands (2030), China (?2030/35), Germany (?2030), Ireland (2030), Israel (2030), Scotland (2032), UK (2040), France (2040), Taiwan (2040), Japan (2050); Rome (2024), Athens (2025), Paris (2025), London, Stuttgart, Mexico City (2025), Madrid (2025), and Amsterdam and Brussels (2030). Added to this are countries pushing hard to become 100% EV - Norway and India (30% by 2030).

Autonomous Driving/Connectivity/Onboard entertainment/Ride sharing

On June 27 CNBC reported:

Waymo makes autonomous vehicles available to Lyft riders. The rides are restricted to a small area just outside of Phoenix, Arizona, where Waymo has been testing self-driving vehicles and has started its own autonomous ride-share service called Waymo One. Earlier this month, Waymo struck a deal with Nissan and Renault to build self-driving vehicles for those automakers..... The Waymo minivans in the Lyft program will all have a safety driver behind the wheel.

Further Reading

Conclusion

May 2019 global electric car sales were up 12% YoY. Electric car market share for May reached 6.6% in China, 2.6% in Europe, and 1.8% in the USA.

Highlights for the month were:

Flying taxis could lift off in six years.

German government expands electric car incentive program.

China to cancel NEV sales restrictions. China leads the way: The electrification of the global bus fleet is underway.

China's property developer Evergrande is planning to invest 160bn yuan ($23bn) to build three manufacturing facilities for new energy vehicles.

Ireland to ban new petrol and diesel vehicles from 2030.

India mulls ban on diesel and petrol driven vehicles.....banning sales of non-electric two and three wheelers in 2025 and cars, trucks and buses five years later as well as forcing public fleets and the cars used by ride hailing apps to be electric....by 2030 EVs could amount to around 80% of two-wheelers, 30% of private cars and 40% of buses.

India to acquire reserves of strategic minerals to power the country's move into EVs. India plans to exempt electric vehicles from registration fee.

Thailand's Energy Absolute to put 5,000 EVs on the road by next year, and is planning a US$3 billion factory to make lithium-ion batteries.

A $4 million electric plane gets big attention at the Paris Air Show. The Israeli startup Eviation Aircraft ('Alice') took a “double-digit” number of orders.

Airbus considering hybrid system for next-gen mainstream passenger jet.

Beijing is welcoming back previously blacklisted foreign battery giants in an effort to recharge its electric-vehicle industry.

Lightyear One: Prototype of solar car with 450-mile range launched.

Bentley to electrify all models by 2023; EV coming in 2025.

Tesla Version 3 Superchargers can give 180 miles of range in as little as 15 minutes, OR 50% range in under 12 minutes!

BMW steps up e-car target to 700,000 by 2025, and pulls ahead its electrification plans by two years. Expects 30% growth in electrified sales each year to 2025.

Porsche thinks you'll want your next car to be electric. Electric cars will soon be common on American roads.

Volkswagen to invest $1b with Swedish battery startup Northvolt into battery production. VW announces plans to install 36,000 electric car charge points in Europe by 2025.

Toyota aims to get half of its global sales from electrified vehicles by 2025.

As usual all comments are welcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BYD CO (HK:1211), TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.