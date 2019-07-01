Post Holdings: Risky But Hold For Now

Valuation stats suggest a correctly priced situation; combining all the factors, the firm is a hold for portfolios with relatively higher risk tolerance.

The firm has a higher risk profile compared to peers, but a disciplined repayment schedule could strengthen both its balance sheet and risk profile.

Management expects to launch the IPO of Active Nutrition by October, a successful event could help the stock price.

Post Holdings rank highly in terms of revenue growth and gross margin but short on bottom line.

Investment Thesis

Investors in Post Holdings (POST) are betting on revenue growth and overlooking profit margins. This is not necessarily a bad strategy but one must not undermine the firm's risk profile. Peer comparison indicates that POST ranks high in terms of revenue growth and gross margin but falls short on profit margin. When plotted against the stock prices of peers, the momentum effect is clear in POST, but a highly leveraged position and competitive landscape combined with bottom line pressure put the firm on a moderate to high-risk profile. Combining all the factors, POST is a hold for portfolios with relatively higher risk tolerance.

Recent Developments

In its latest quarter, POST announced its intended acquisition of TreeHouse's (THS) private label cereal business which expands the firm's capacity to gain benefits in manufacturing and logistics efficiencies in its supply chain. The firm expects to close the acquisition upon approval by the fourth quarter of this fiscal year. Increased consumption dollars of 2% and branded share rising to 20.4% helped the consumer brands to strengthen its market position. The management claims to see margin expansion opportunities and manufacturing network optimization across categories. POST was successful in increasing its share of ready-to-drink protein shake and tracked channels to 16%+ and continues to have a significant presence in un-tracked channels. Currently, the firm is in the process of launching the IPO of Active Nutrition which the firm believes to take place in October.

Financial and quantitative analysis

In terms of revenue growth and gross margin, POST ranks highly. The following percentile rank was created by comparing the firm against 6 of its peers, B&G Foods (BGS), General Mills (GIS), Mondelez (MDLZ), Conagra (CAG), TreeHouse Foods, and Lancaster Colony (LANC). A successful launch of Active Nutrition could positively impact the share price this year besides another revenue growth year.

POST: Percentile Rank Revenue Gross Margin Profit Margin 2011 100% 0% 2012 33% 100% 33% 2013 83% 100% 0% 2014 100% 50% 0% 2015 83% 33% 17% 2016 67% 50% 33% 2017 100% 67% 17% 2018 67% 67% 17%

The bottom line is volatile and often unpredictable, the firm seems more encouraged to give EBITDA guidance. The firm also has a slightly higher goodwill as the percentage of total assets, unpredictable impairment charges could affect the balance sheet like recent times. Intangible assets are noticeably higher than peer median stats and could have a negative impact in the case of impairments. So far, POST's return on assets rank low among peers and it just strengthens the idea that investors are betting on the top line, not on margin or other performance measures.

Altman Z score suggests that several peers are underneath the distress zone. If you compare the chart with the pharma sector's Altman Z score chart, the distinction looks more clear.

Compare this with the pharma sector, most of the peers are above the distress zone.

Estimations suggest that the standard deviation of the firm's returns stand closely with the peer average with a higher specific risk, conditional value at risk suggests the same. But a high leverage profile does place it on top of the risk ladder.

I have mapped the credit ratings of the companies to the respective class of cumulative default probability by using data from Standard & Poor's. Average estimates suggest that POST has a considerably greater probability of default when compared to peers.

Because POST, BGS, and THS (same default probability class as BGS) are estimated to have higher default probabilities, I have modeled the joint default probabilities of POST and THS based on copula approach for dependence and also individually. I have adjusted the correlation parameter slightly upwards to reflect a greater future dependence.

Standard & Poor's data shows that distressed exchange, missed principal or interest, and chapter 11 were the leading cause of bankruptcy. A research paper by the firm identified 73 defaults and the reasons for default. Just because staple stocks are mostly defensive and often contain lower risk on the surface, it doesn't mean that one should ignore the risk profiles. It is very important to be mindful of the possible risks and design portfolios according to risk tolerance and risk appetite.

Valuation

Analysis suggests that there's some opportunity for entry in POST. Although implied P/E constructed from growth and no-growth component suggests an overpriced situation, the discrepancy is mostly because of the momentum effect.

On the other hand, EV/IC and ROIC-WACC valuation suggest that POST is slightly underpriced.

But given the risk profiles, it might be prudent not to add more shares of POST to your portfolio, holding seems more logical now.

Conclusion

I find nothing wrong to put money on a stock with speculative nature. However, one must be careful about the pitfalls. The lure of momentum does not always have to bring negative results but caution yields better results. As most of the peers are struggling with top-line expansion, POST seems to have justified the momentum attached to it. Combining all the factors, POST is a hold for portfolios with higher risk tolerance.

