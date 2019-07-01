Twitter Might Be One Of The Top Picks For The Next Year

The current stock price discounts a relatively pessimistic future. This may provide an opportunity to buy Twitter with a substantial margin of safety.

Social media stocks, including Twitter, have been in a bad shape

It's been more than a year that the social media stocks, such as Facebook (FB), Snapchat (SNAP), and Twitter (TWTR) have moved more or less sideways on concerns over various issues like privacy, governmental influence, and more difficult monetization environment.

Among the group, Twitter stock has shown the worst performance, plunging more than 20% over the last year. However, the company's financial and business state may be the opposite of adverse, as Twitter has continued to improve its metrics across the board, while certain social media such as Snapchat have been struggling to show any profit and grow its audience. From here, a valuable buying opportunity appears, as the current pullback in TWTR seems to be unjustified.

Let us review the situation in detail.

Twitter's financial and user metrics have continued to improve over time, still have room to grow

Twitter has been on a turnaround over the recent years, turning to profit and consistently growing its profit margins. Hence, over the last three years, quarterly EBITDA margin has seen a sharp rise from about 0% to more than 30% in Q1 2019. This was achieved due to higher advertising efficiency and broader data licensing (a part of Twitter's revenue) scope.

Regarding revenue per user, the situation has also improved significantly over the years. Although the total number of monthly active users has remained relatively stable over the last 2-3 years, Twitter's revenue has almost doubled over the period.

Another important point is the dynamics in the Average Revenue per User (ARPU) metric. In Q1, Twitter has generated $786 million in revenue with 330 million monthly active users (MAU), which reflects an ARPU of about $2.4. In contrast, Facebook demonstrated $6.42 ARPU in the same period, which is almost three times higher than this metric of Twitter.

What important here is the point that Twitter has a substantial room for growth. It is clear that 300-350 million users is not a limit for the social media company, although it will unlikely achieve anything close to Facebook's user numbers. However, Twitter's new features such as live videos, news, broader API capabilities, and other functionality that Twitter has implemented in the recent years are likely to attract more users to the platform over time.

Moreover, Twitter continues to experiment with its advertising strategy, looking for more robust ways to increase engagement and therefore, improve returns. For instance, the company has recently started to test heavier ad load on certain users in order to evaluate if this move can lead to positive financial changes. Here, it will be interesting to watch how the things will play out, but one point is clear: the company will inevitably find a way to bring its $2.4 quarterly ARPU closer to Facebook's $6.42, which should drive the overall sales growth and further improve margins due to the economy of scale.

The current stock price discounts a very low growth in financial metrics

While Twitter has continued to improve its metrics and demonstrate better profitability, the stock has not reflected the dynamics, as the price has dropped around 20% over the last year. This divergence means the market likely discounts a gloomy future for Twitter, increasing the margin of safety for those who believe in the company.

In order to evaluate what kind of growth is currently priced in, we can use discounted cash flow (NYSE:DCF) model with scenario analysis. The base-line assumptions are as follows:

The revenue for 2019 will increase by about 17%, which is in line with the company's guidance given for the year. The stock will trade at around 15 EV/EBITDA by the end of the horizon period (2023). Balance sheet dynamics will remain similar to what has been observed over the last three years. The WACC of 8.3% is calculated using CAPM model, with 9% market premium, 0.7 beta, and 2.15% risk-free rate, which is the 10Y treasury yield at the moment of the analysis.

Having established the aforementioned assumptions, we can then model the estimated stock price relative to Twitter's average revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. The graph below summarizes the findings in a concise way.

It is evaluated that the current stock price models around 12% revenue growth with no margin expansion. Under these assumptions, the fair stock price is $35-36.8. Notably, over the last 5 years, the corporation's revenue has increased on average by 23%.

Moreover, introducing EBITDA margin as a moving factor to the scenario modelling, it becomes clear that no margin expansion is currently priced in, which means the market does not believe that Twitter can increase its ARPU without making significant investments.

However, this assumption seems to be too pessimistic. Twitter has improved its margin-related metrics significantly over the years, showing the ability to make its business profitable in a short period of time. Besides, although the corporation will unlikely achieve the success of Facebook in terms of margins, it is clear there is still significant room for growth, as Facebook demonstrates EBITDA margin of 47%, fifteen percentage points higher than Twitter.

Twitter stock presents an attractive buying opportunity with about 22-25% margin of safety

It is clear from the analysis that the current price of Twitter stock forecasts relatively modest (if not pessimistic) assumptions.

We can use the model to establish the fair price for the stock. Thus, we can assume that the revenue will increase on average by 15% annually from 2020 to 2023 and EBITDA margin will remain at around 37%. This would reflect a 6% annual growth in user base with an average revenue per user of $12.

I find these assumption to be reasonable, especially in light of Twitter's positive track record and its recent efforts to improve monetization. Moreover, the fact that Facebook's ARPU is two times higher (almost $25) should mean Twitter still has significant room for growth.

Under the aforementioned assumptions, the fair stock price is $43.6-45.8, with a target of $46 by the end of 2019 as a middle-ground scenario. It is also notable that this level represents TWTR's recent highs, making it more probable that the stock will quickly reach the target. Therefore, TWTR might be one of the top picks for the next year and one of the most promising social media investments at the moment.

