Tesla: Europe Q2 Shows Cracks

As we wrap up the second quarter of the year, electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) stands at an interesting place. After a terrible start to the year in terms of sales, Q2 is expected to be much better, and management has seemingly done its late quarter push to meet its quarterly guidance. However, some key countries in Europe aren't doing as well as Q1, which has impacts on both the current quarter as well as the future.

We get daily registration data from three countries in Europe - Norway, the Netherlands, and Spain. In the first quarter of 2019, these three represented 47.6% of Model 3 units registered according to TMC Europe, and in March the number was even higher since Norway deliveries started a little later than some others due to extra transport time. In the chart below, you can see how these three countries did not do as well in Q2 for the Model 3 as seen in Q1.

(Source: EU EV Stats, seen here)

The second quarter was the first full period that the Model 3 was available in these countries, as compared to about half of the first quarter. As the chart above showed, Q2 just didn't have the massive registration rush in the last few weeks to match Q1. As of Saturday, excluding Spain for that day, total units were down almost 1,200 units sequentially, which is a decent drop in percentage terms.

Ever since Teslas started landing on the continent, Norway has always been the biggest sales market for the company, so I've always kept my eyes on numbers for that country. In the table below, I've tracked how the Model 3 sales mix evolved from Q1 to Q2, and there is a definite trend to lower priced models. Don't forget that during the quarter, the Performance version actually received a price cut of almost 4.7%, yet it hasn't seemed to help much. In the past week, the cumulative number of Performance models registered dipped below 10% of the total.

(Source: Teslastats Norway, seen here)

However, the Norway numbers above don't even start to show the complete picture, as the overall sales mix is even worse. As the EU EV Stats link above shows, through Friday in the 3 countries combined, there had been about 700 LRRWD versions sold more than 500 SR+ sold. That's approaching 15% of units sold being lower priced and most likely also lower margin versions. When you combine lower unit sales and take the sales mix down the ladder, it's not good for the margin picture.

So as we wait for the company to issue its quarterly production and delivery announcement, let's remember that guidance was for 90,000 to 100,000 units to be sold. Even if they hit that number, it still leaves a tougher back half of the year to meet yearly guidance, and if they miss, it's really a disaster because of lower selling prices and margins. Here are my predictions for what happened in Q2:

Model S/X: 15,300 units produced, 16,800 deliveries.

Model 3: 68,600 units produced, 71,600 deliveries.

In-transit: 8,000 units.

Now even if Tesla does manage to hits its guidance, be careful with what is said in the press release. The company will likely talk about year over year numbers, and perhaps a record second quarter, but overall revenues could be down $1 billion from Q4 2018's record thanks to lower selling prices and more Model 3 units in the mix.

Additionally, the number of Model 3's leased will have an impact on both revenues (lower) and margins (higher) than Model 3 sales. If just a few hundred units are leased, it's one thing, but if we're talking about several thousand vehicles, that's another story. One thing is certain, and that is that analysts have swung from expecting a profit to a loss, even on a non-GAAP basis, as seen below. That's a $450 million plus net income swing depicted.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance analyst estimates page)

With the second quarter coming to a close, Tesla is certainly seeing some cracks show when it comes to Europe. In the three countries we have daily data for, which represented almost half of Model 3 registrations in Q1, sales appear to be down more than 1,000 units in the period. Additionally, almost 15% are lower priced units, which will hurt selling prices as well as margins. We'll get Tesla's official delivery and production numbers this week, but even if it comes close to or hits guidance, losses are still expected and demand questions will only increase entering Q3.

