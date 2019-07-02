Westport Fuel Systems: Set To Explode, Or A Lower High Might Be On The Horizon

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) is a company that is involved in manufacturing fuel systems that operate on natural gas. The company's profile states:

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc. (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities. It also provides Westport HPDI 2.0, a fully integrated system that powers ignition engines by natural gas, which reduces greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, the company develops, sells, and markets spark-ignited natural gas or propane engines; and CWI engines for transit, school and shuttle buses, conventional trucks and tractors, refuse collection trucks, and specialty vehicles, such as short-haul port drayage trucks and street sweepers. Its products and services are used for passenger cars; light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks; cryogenics; and hydrogen applications. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. markets its products primarily under the Cummins Westport, BRC, Westport, OMVL, Prins, GFi Control systems, Emer, Zavoli, TA Gas Technology, and Valtek brands. The company was formerly known as Westport Innovations Inc. and changed its name to Westport Fuel Systems Inc. in June 2016. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Source: Yahoo Finance

Shares of WPRT have been highly volatile, and since 2008 they have traded in a range from $0.82 to $50.19. WPRT closed on June 28 at $2.71 per share and traded up to a high at $2.90 on the first trading day in July.

A low in early February

WPRT traded to the high back in 2012, but the price evaporated and hit the low at under $1 per share in 2017. Since then, the stock has been attempting to make a comeback, and in January 2018 it traded to a high at $4.33 per share.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights that after another series of price failures, WPRT fell to a low at $1.17 per share during the week of February 4, 2019, where it found a slightly higher bottom. A bullish reversal on the weekly chart in early May pushed the price back above the $2 per share level.

Q1 earnings were above estimates

The company reported a loss for the first quarter of 2019, but both the loss and the revenues exceeded analyst expectations. WPRT lost two cents per share, which was better than the expected five cents loss. During the first quarter of 2018, the company reported a loss of ten cents per share. Westport said that consolidated revenues of $73.2 million in Q1 were up 15% on a year-on-year basis. The consensus estimate was for top-line revenues of $67 million. The improved earnings came from the Westport HPDI 2.0 shipments.

Consolidated gross margin rose to $17.2 million compared to $14.6 million during Q1 2018. Adjusted EBITDA was $7.3 million against negative $3.4 million in the quarterly comparison. The Cummins Westport joint venture reported an increase in revenues of $40.1 million to $92.3 million.

The quarterly results lifted the price of WPRT shares, which reached a high at $2.97 on June 7 and closed the quarter 26 cents below the peak.

A new leader for the joint venture with Cummins

On June 18, Cummins Westport Inc announced that Gordon Exel of WPRT would take over as President of the joint venture on July 8. Mr. Exel had been the President of the division from 2014-2015 and will return to the role after a stint in the heavy-duty trucks division at WPRT and as the Chairman of NGV America where he led the organization that supports natural gas vehicles for America through a transition period.

Given the upcoming Presidential election in the US and rising support in the House of Representatives for a Green New Deal, the policy experience gained at the trade organization is likely to benefit Mr. Exel in his role as the leader of the joint venture that manufactures and markets natural gas engines on behalf of Cummins and Westport.

A technical level awaits

The levels to watch in WPRT shares are at the 2019 peak at $2.97 and the August 2018 high at $3.77 per share. A move above the high from last August would end the pattern of lower highs in the stock since it traded to over $4 per share in early 2018.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart illustrates that the price momentum indicator has turned higher for WPRT shares. More good news on the earnings from in Q2 and for the rest of 2019 that negates the bearish trading pattern that has been in place since early 2018 could cause a challenge of the gap on the chart between $8.25 and $10.36 per share dating back to 2014 when the stock's value was evaporating. The first step is to conquer the $3.77 level. A Jan. 17, 2020, $5.00 call option on WPRT shares was trading at around 25 cents per share on Monday, July 1. If Q2 earnings continue to exceed market expectations, the volatile stock could break to the upside. The risk-reward profile of the call option at 25 cents could offer a compelling opportunity.

The company has a market cap of $382.099 million and trades an average of over 605,000 shares each day. Since the 2019 low at $1.17, the shares have more than doubled in value.

Short covering or a real future?

The short interest in WPRT shares dropped from over 2.5 million shares last year at this time to around the 600,000-share level as of mid-June.

Source: Nasdaq

At the same time, 14.33% of the outstanding shares are held by insiders, and over 26% are in the hands of institutions. I will be watching for insider buying in WPRT shares over the coming days and weeks as a signal that the stock could be ready to take off to the upside.

The rising support for a Green New Deal in the US House of Representatives improves the prospects for WPRT and others involved in energy solutions that are more environmentally friendly. As the market looks for undervalued assets if the political landscape in the US is going to change in 2020, WPRT could be a beneficiary as their products, and joint venture with Cummins Inc (CMI) put the company in a position where a herd of buyers could flock to the stock over the coming months. The risk-reward of a call option is attractive for WPRT shares at its current price level as it would limit losses if the stock is getting ready to make a lower high. However, the option would allow for 100% upside appreciation above $5.25 per share by January 2020 if the shares are on a launch pad and preparing to move appreciably higher.

The author is bidding for call options on WPRT shares