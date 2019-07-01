This is a special contribution article by Prof. Grant Henning based on his published research on the BLM technical theory. The model, his trailing stop-loss approach, and comments are expressly based on his own proprietary methodology and forecasts in the references below.

Winning Bounce/Lag Momentum Stocks for Week 27 of 2019 - 7/1-7/5

The Bounce/Lag Momentum algorithm continues to be an effective stock-picking guide. It is essentially a numerical derivative of the ratio of the percentage bounce from the 52-week low to the percentage lag from the 52-week high. As such, it is a sensitive positive momentum measure that works well to identify stocks that are within the upper half of their momentum trajectory. Because they are often well into their momentum cycle, it is necessary to watch them closely for sudden reversals. Stop-loss orders may be useful for this purpose. On average, however, these stocks continue to show upward momentum.

Bear in mind that there is much more to successful trading than merely picking good stocks. I suspect that finding good stocks is only about 40% of possible success in equities trading. The remaining 60% is determined by money management and capital preservation. Decisions about entry and exit points and how long to hold a position are especially important. In today's volatile marketplace, "buy-and-hold" strategies are unlikely to be successful. Therefore, although I am offering weekly stock picks, this should not be interpreted as a recommendation necessarily to buy all of these stocks, nor to hold the stocks for an entire week.

In these updates, I explore opportunities in three areas: individual high-momentum stocks, leveraged Dow 30 and FANG stocks, and leveraged exchange-traded funds. This is analogous to fishing for the largest fish in three adjacent ponds simultaneously. This past week, individual high-momentum stocks afforded the best returns of these three approaches.

Performance of Last Week's Picks

Last week's five BLM stock picks gained an estimated overall average of 2.10% on the week. However, as the table below illustrates, this positive performance was possible only by using 2% trailing stop-loss orders. Otherwise, the overall averages showed a loss of 5.35% for the week. This underscores the need for a well-defined exit strategy in order to maximize success. During the same week, the S&P 500 Index gained 2.20%.

Stock Symbols - Last Week 26 Weekly Gain (Loss) Weekly Gain (Loss) with 2% Stop-Loss* ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) 4.96 5.52% Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (CVRS) (4.79%) 2.50% uniQure NV (QURE) (4.92%) 2.44% Zynex, Inc. (OTC:ZYXI) (18.42%) 0.44% Sea Limited (SE) (3.57%) (0.38%) Average (5.35%) 2.10%

*Use of 2% trailing stop-loss orders is a personal trading-style decision with the advantage of preventing large losses and the disadvantages of triggering premature sales and increased portfolio turnover. In my personal trading style, I tend to err on the side of caution by preferring to suffer a small loss and to repurchase the same stock later, rather than to suffer a large loss if the stock falls and does not return. Note that this is just a matter of personal trading style, and it does not work well at all times with all stocks for all persons.

Another reason for considering stop-loss orders for these picks is that they all have already had big momentum moves and are somewhat "long in the tooth." The BLM method identifies stocks with positive momentum only after they approach their 52-week highs. Thus, they are often vulnerable to sudden downturns, and then capital preservation becomes a more serious issue than with picks made using other trading strategies. High-momentum stocks are subject to more volatile price swings than low-momentum stocks. The Dow 30 and FANG stocks, as reported below, due to large capitalization, tend to be less volatile than the high-momentum picks. Thus, there is often less need to use trailing stop-loss orders with them, and consequently, they involve less portfolio turnover.

Please bear in mind that I do not hold positions in all of these BLM-identified stocks. Therefore, although weekly performance of the stocks from Friday close to Friday close is a matter of record, performance with trailing stops must necessarily be estimated. This is a difficult process because of two facts of life. One of these facts is "slippage"; i.e., the fact that the price at which an order is placed is not necessarily the price at which it will be executed. The other fact is that we have to deal with after-hours and pre-market trading and intra-day volatility. News events and block trades with low liquidity can move stock prices massively between sessions. Because of this, it is not always possible to make a suitable entry purchase on Monday mornings. Therefore, in calculating the estimated gains with stop-losses, I have gone to using the mid-range trading point on Mondays as the point of entry and the point, which is 2% below the weekly trading high as the point of exit. These prices can be found as part of the historical record presented at Yahoo finance.

Remember also that the picks offered here represent a weekly snapshot of stock opportunities in motion. Because I perform analyses and trade daily, I often find picks that run their course during the week and are no longer viable at the weekly report time. Trading stocks is analogous to shooting a gun at a moving target. Also, because I frequently enter trading positions not viable at the time of this weekly report, my personal trading results tend to exceed the recorded performances of these weekly picks.

Comparative BLM/S&P 500 Performance through 26 Weeks of 2019

Bounce/Lag Momentum +104.56% YTD

As you can see in the above chart, where the vertical y-ordinate represents percentage gain and the horizontal x-axis depicts number of weeks, the estimated average performance of the Bounce/Lag Momentum stock picks is greater than five times the performance of the S&P 500 Index. BLM 25-week estimated composite gains of 104.56% compare favorably with S&P 500 composite gains of 18.28% and have exceeded my strategic objective of 10% per month. While past performance is no guarantee of future gains, I remain optimistic going forward.

For those with the temerity to trade these stocks on margin, I estimate year-to-date average gains of 242% when fully margined, to the extent that these stocks were marginable. However, note that, unlike Dow 30 stocks, I do not advocate trading most of these particular stocks on margin because they tend to be too volatile.

Next Week's Market Conditions

Last week presented the usual challenges for market prognosticators. Based on the RSI/MFI Outlook Ratio of 0.835 for the S&P 500 Index, I predicted moderate losses in the market, and we can see that the S&P 500 Index lost a weekly total of 0.29%. Markets are often driven by news events that are beyond any one person's prediction or control. However, in the absence of market-moving news developments, technical indicators remain dependable.

For this coming week, ten stocks were found to reach or exceed the critical BLM value of 30 from among more than 5,000 stocks surveyed, the top five of which are reported below. In addition to noting the number of qualifying BLM stock picks, another way to gauge market conditions is to examine the ratio of the relative strength index - RSI - to the money flow index - MFI - for a major index of interest. Values above one suggest a positive outlook, whereas values below one imply negativity. Thus, I call this an "outlook ratio." As you can see in the following chart for the S&P 500 Index, the RSI Index now stands at 62.37, but the MFI Index is at a lower value of 60.73. The ratio 62.37/60.73 is 1.027, which is above 1.00 and implies a positive bias for the coming week. After last week's modest decline, markets are poised to continue moving higher. Bear in mind, however, that major news events can swiftly affect market trends.

A Look at Next Week's BLM Picks

For next week, the BLM algorithm has identified six more stocks with a qualifying BLM score at or above 30, from among over 5,000 stocks examined. Recall that a BLM score at or above 30 is normally required to qualify as a weekly pick. In the table below, I am reporting the top five qualifying stocks along with each stock's BLM score and relative ranking.

Stock Pick - Week 27 B/LM Score Combined Ranking Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) 96.20 1 Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (ADVM) 95.10 2 PaySign, Inc. (PAYS) 54.00 3 eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) 52.80 4 MeiraGTx Holdings (MGTX) 40.40 5

Charts of each of these picks are available below. The live tracking spreadsheet for the Bounce/Lag Momentum selections is available under the Tools pull-down menu for members, although it does not as yet reflect the benefits of trailing stop-loss orders.

You can see from the following charts that all of these stocks are experiencing upward momentum surges and are reaching new annual price highs. However, it is precisely for these same reasons that extreme caution is warranted in each case. It is also useful to apply the fore-mentioned outlook ratio for individual stocks.

AXSM

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, including pain. It operates in the business of developing novel therapies for the management of CNS disorders segment. Its product candidate, AXS-02 - disodium zoledronate tetrahydrate, is an oral, targeted, non-opioid therapeutic for chronic pain. It is developing AXS 02 for the treatment of pain in over three conditions, such as complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS), knee osteoarthritis (OA) associated with bone marrow lesions (BMLs), and chronic low back pain (CLBP), associated with type I, or mixed type I and type II Modic changes (MCs). Its product candidate, AXS 05, is a fixed dose combination of dextromethorphan (DM) and bupropion. It is developing AXS 05 for the treatment of over two conditions, such as treatment resistant depression (TRD), and agitation in patients with Alzheimer's disease (AD).

ADVM

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in serious rare and ocular diseases. Adverum has a robust pipeline that includes product candidates designed to treat rare diseases alpha-1 antitrypsin (A1AT) deficiency and hereditary angioedema (NYSE:HAE) as well as wet age-related macular degeneration - (wAMD). Leveraging a next-generation adeno-associated virus (AAV) based directed evolution platform, Adverum generates product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases and Editas Medicine to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. Its core capabilities include clinical development and in-house manufacturing, specifically in process development and assay development.

PAYS

Paysign, Inc., formerly 3PEA International, Inc., is a payment solutions company providing prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It focuses on the evaluation of payment terminal software and hardware technology. It markets prepaid debit card solutions under its PaySign brand. It is engaged in the development of a secure payment gateway and hardware device, which utilizes encryption technology and secure key exchange to facilitate personal identification number (PIN) debit transactions over the Internet. Its products and services include The PaySign Brand; Incentive Rewards; Source Plasma Donor Payments; Pharmaceutical Market, which includes PaySign Co-Pay Assistance, and Buy and Bill, and other products, such as Survey Instant Rewards. Through its platform, it provides various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting and customer service.

EHTH

eHealth, Inc. provides a private online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. The Company is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, a private health insurance exchange where individuals, families, and small businesses can compare health insurance products from various insurers side-by-side, and purchase and enroll in coverage online through its Websites (eHealth.com), eHealthInsurance.com, eHealthMedicare.com, Medicare.com and PlanPrescriber.com - or telephonically through its customer care centers. The Company also offers various online and pharmacy-based tools to help seniors navigate Medicare health insurance options, choose the right plan, and enroll in plans online or telephonically. It markets the availability of individual and family, small business and ancillary health insurance plans of various insurance carriers through its e-commerce platforms eHealth.com and eHealthInsurance.com.

MGTX

MeiraGTx Holdings plc is a clinical-stage therapy company. The Company develops gene therapy treatments for a range of inherited and acquired disorders. It is focused on developing therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia, radiation treatment for head and neck cancers and neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). It is also developing transformative technology to enable the use of small molecules to turn gene therapy product candidates on and off. It is focused on three areas of unmet medical needs, including inherited retinal diseases, severe forms of xerostomia and neurodegenerative diseases. Its product candidates include AAV-CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPGR, AAV-RPE65, A006, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

DOW 30 and FANG Picks

Many readers are especially interested in large-cap, low-risk DOW 30 and FANG stocks that experience low volatility and may also pay dividends. These stocks also tend to be fully marginable, which means that it is possible to leverage gains by a factor of approximately 3.3. Dow 30 and FANG stocks also offer opportunities for options traders. However, because they do not usually produce my targeted 10% monthly growth, I tend to leverage gains by purchasing them only on margin.

My five Dow 30 and FANG picks for next week are listed sequentially as follows: 1- Visa (V), 2 - Facebook (FB), 3 - Netflix (NFLX), 4 - American Express (AXP), and 5 - Disney (DIS). The rationale for their selection is that these five stocks were found to rank highest of the Dow 30 and FANG stocks in a six-index combined-ranks analysis. The indexes included momentum, value, and growth factors. These stocks tend to satisfy my personal monthly growth target only when fully margined.

This past week the five best Dow 30 and FANG stocks by these same criteria (FB, NFLX, MSFT, CSCO, and V) lost an average of 1.45% before leveraging, associated with overall market declines. This indicates that BLM Momentum stocks with trailing stops but no leveraging were more profitable last week on average than trading leveraged Dow 30 stocks or leveraged ETFs.

Leveraged ETF Picks

For this coming week, three leveraged Exchange-Traded Funds-ETFs--qualify as picks on the basis of a weighted combination of BLM scores, outlook ratios, and annual percentage growth. These three are as follows: Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL), iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap Shares (EWZS), and Direxion Daily Homebuilders Bull 3X Shares (NAIL). Last week's three leveraged ETF picks (UTSL, TECL, and UCC) lost an average of 3.08% due to declining overall market conditions. However, use of 2% trailing stops as with BLM momentum stocks above could have mitigated average losses to 1.18%.

Although such ultra ETFs are already fully leveraged, it is possible to augment their gains (or losses) an additional 10% by purchasing them on margin. It is important to compare results of various strategies regularly, including individual momentum stock picks, leveraged Dow 30 and FANG stock picks, and leveraged ETF picks. Last week, individual momentum stock picks outperformed the other two trading categories.

Procedural Disclosures

Although the BLM algorithm is a proprietary analytical procedure that is the end result of years of statistical analysis, much of its conceptual design is described in my books listed below. However, it currently involves the maintaining of a 100-column spreadsheet with daily updates including inputs from an AI expert system and a regression residual analysis. Use is made of rank statistics in the belief that a trader should not only find good stocks, but should also have a means for comparative ranking of those stocks. Computations proceed throughout each trading day, but these results are posted weekly through this medium.

An illustrative difference between these Weekly Bounce/Lag Momentum stock selections and the Weekly Momentum Breakout stocks is shown below. While both models typically have some overlap in the strong momentum growth selections, the B/LM model is looking for the strongest momentum stocks in closer proximity to 52-week highs as shown in the blue area. The Momentum Breakout model tends to look for early positive price reversals that are attracting high investor inflows for strong breakout gains as illustrated by the red area. It is not uncommon for Momentum Breakout stock selections to move into strong Bounce/Lag Momentum scores with sustaining positive momentum conditions from prior weeks.

For comparison, last Week 26 Momentum Breakout Stock selections are available HERE. If you have any further questions about the Bounce/Lag Momentum stock-selection procedure, you can probably find the answers in my books referenced below.

Best wishes in your trading decisions,

Professor Grant Henning, Ph.D. (Ret)

My last article is available at the link below, and each set of weekly stock selections are updated on the live tracking spreadsheets and V&M Dashboard available to members under the Tools section. Week 25 selections were released only to members last week.

Winning Bounce/Lag Momentum Stocks For Week 26 Of 2019

References:

The Value and Momentum Trader: Dynamic Stock Selection Models to Beat the Market (2010)

Trading Stocks by the Numbers; Financial Engineering for Profit (2015)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.