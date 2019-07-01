Weekly Cannabis Report: Pot Prices Will Start Falling In Canada

Nationwide sales jumped in Canada in April, but question remains on whether prices will start falling as supply surges.

Trading Summary

Cannabis stocks declined slightly last week. The Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTC:HMLSF) declined 1.7% and the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) lost 0.9%. Meanwhile, the Horizons U.S. Marijuana Index ETF declined 1.3% after suffering heavy losses since it was launched this April.

Canadian Large-Cap: Canopy (CGC) was flat after completing its transaction to acquire Acreage (OTCQX:ACRGF) upon the U.S. legalization. Aurora (ACB) gained 7% and it signed a definitive agreement to acquire Hempco (OTC:HMPPF). Tilray (TLRY) gave back some of its 29% gains in the prior week. We discussed Aphria (APHA) last week and why we think its valuation is attractive.

Canadian Mid-Cap: HEXO (HEXO) declined 6% after the research analyst at Oppenheimer downgraded the stock. OrganiGram (OGI) and CannTrust (CTST) both declined slightly without news.

Canadian Small-Cap: VIVO (OTCQB:VVCIF) bounced back 20% after losing 19% in the prior week. MediPharm (OTCQX:MEDIF) rose 7% after securing 9,000 kg of cannabis for white-label production. Several small-cap stocks jumped double-digits including Aleafia (OTCQX:ALEAF), Invictus MD (OTCQX:IVITF), Zenabis (OTCPK:ZBISF), and Auxly (OTCQX:CBWTF).

U.S. Large-Cap: U.S. MSOs were mixed last week. Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) dropped 6% and it acquired two more dispensaries in Arizona. Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) dropped 8% after a 22% rebound in the prior week. MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) continued its recent momentum and rose another 10%. Acreage dropped 14% after the ex-dividend date passed for its shareholders to receive C$2.63 per share in cash from Canopy. Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF) was flat after the big jump last week.

U.S. Small-Cap and International: Liberty Health (OTCQX:LHSIF) rose 10% likely on the back of the recent opening of its 16th location in Florida. KushCo (OTCQB:KSHB) rose 15% after announcing a new distribution center in Michigan. Green Growth (otcqb:GGBXF) dropped 5% despite announcing an expanded deal to sell its CBD products at 161 A&F stores.

Industry News

Looking Ahead

Statistics Canada announced April cannabis sales data and it showed notable growth from prior months. As the supply situation improves across the country and more retail stores are opened, we think the Canadian legal market will continue to see growth. However, despite the growth in overall sales, we think the risk of falling prices will become more apparent as supplies continue to come online. As we discussed before, Canada's demand for recreational cannabis is likely around 600,000 kg per year while the top 20 licensed producers are on track to produce over 2,500,000 kg per year.

We think the Canadian market will face a wave of cannabis oversupply which will force the prices to drop, similar to what happened in several U.S. states that legalized recreational cannabis. For example, government data showed that recreational cannabis prices have dropped significantly across Colorado, Oregon, and Washington after their legalization.

For investors, the key would be to focus on owning diversified producers that will be able to benefit from higher-margin product forms such as vape pens, edibles, and beverages. LPs that lack the processing capabilities will face falling prices for their dried cannabis production before commoditization further pressures their margin. Successful enterprises will navigate through the changing landscape by moving into more profitable segments of the market while leaving unsophisticated growers behind. We will continue to monitor realized prices reported by LPs and identify when pricing deflation begins. We think large-caps with established extraction capabilities will be able to capture more of the high-margin product segments.

