Walgreens Boots Alliance Expected To Lead Increases From 8 Dividend Growth Companies In A Quiet July

It'll be a quiet month, with most of the dividend increases expected to be in the mid-single digits. The one exception is Walgreens Boots Alliance, with a decent double-digit increase.

Nine dividend growth companies announced their annual increases in June. Most of my predictions were optimistic with six of the nine coming in below my expectations.

Those of you who follow this series of articles know that I track the dividend increases of a variety of long-term dividend growth companies. Back at in the end of May, I provided predictions for 10 dividend growth companies that have historically announced annual payout increases in June. Of those, one deferred its announcement to later in the year. In this article, I provide my predictions for eight more companies that traditionally announce their annual increases in July. Before I provide those predictions, we'll take a look at how well I did with my predictions from last month (you can see the article with the original predictions here):

(All yields are based on stock prices at the market close on Friday, June 28th.)

Results for the 10 Dividend Increase Predictions from June

Casey's General Stores (CASY)

Prediction: 12.1-15.5% increase to $1.30-1.34

Actual: 10.3% increase to $1.28

Forward yield: 0.82%

Casey's 25th year of dividend growth was slightly below last year's 12% increase.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

Prediction: 2.1-4.2% increase to $5.10-5.21

Actual: 4.0% increase to $5.20

Forward yield: 3.05%

Note: I had incorrectly calculated the expected dividend in last month's article. The percentages are correct, but the dividend amounts were not. They have been corrected above.

After skipping the increase of its regular dividend last year, Cracker Barrel had to boost it this year to maintain its streak alive. In addition to the modest increase in its regular dividend, the restaurant operator announced a special dividend of $3.00. Include the special dividend in and the stock's forward yield is 4.80%.

FedEx (FDX)

Prediction: 19.2-24.6% increase to $3.10-3.24

Actual: 0.0% increase to $2.60

Forward yield: 1.58%

It looks like the logistics and shipping company decided to hold off on its dividend increase this year. It'll be interesting to see if FedEx announces an increase in the 3rd or 4th quarter.

John Wiley & Sons (JW.A)

Prediction: 3.0% increase to $1.36

Actual: Deferred to July

The publishing company didn't announce its annual increase in June. I'll carry my prediction forward to July.

Medtronic (MDT)

Prediction: 7.5-10.0% increase to $2.15-2.20

Actual: 8.0% increase to $2.16

Forward yield: 2.22%

Medtronic's 42nd year of dividend growth was right in line with the company's EPS guidance of 8% growth.

National Fuel Gas (NFG)

Prediction: 3.5-5.6% increase to $1.76-1.80

Actual: 2.4% increase to $1.74

Forward yield: 3.30%

The natural gas utility's 49th year of dividend growth didn't meet my modest expectations.

Target (TGT)

Prediction: 7.8-11.7% increase to $2.76-2.86

Actual: 3.1% increase to $2.64

Forward yield: 3.05%

It looks like Target's high debt load kept the company's 48th year of dividend growth well below the 5-year average of 10%.

Tiffany & Company (TIF)

Prediction: 9.1-12.7% increase to $2.40 - $2.48

Actual: 5.5% increase to $2.32

Forward yield: 2.48%

I had expected an increase from the jewelry company around the 5-year average of 10%. Unfortunately, for investors, Tiffany's 16th year of growth was about half that.

United Health Group (UNH)

Prediction: 16.7-21.1% increase to $4.20-4.36

Actual: 20.0% increase to $4.32

Forward yield: 1.77%

The one piece of good news last month came from United Health Group. As I expected, the health care company had room for a 2nd straight annual 20% payout boost; this is the company's 10th year of dividend growth.

United Technologies (UTX)

Prediction: 3.4-5.4% increase to $3.04-3.10

Actual: 0.0% increase to $2.94

Forward yield: 2.26%

Despite holding the dividend steady this quarter, the company will end 2019 with a quarter-century of dividend growth due to the mid-year increases in the past.

Predictions for July's Eight Announcements of Dividend Increases

Here are my predictions for the eight dividend increases I expect in July:

Fastenal Company (FAST)

Fastenal supplies industrial and construction products to tens of thousands of companies around the world. The company has accelerated its dividend growth over the last year and a half, with increases every 6 months. Fastenal continues to post rapid earnings growth, so I expect the company to continue the pattern with another increase in July. Year-over-year earnings growth in 2018 was 30% to $2.62 a share, with another 12% growth in the first quarter of 2019. The company sports little debt and a payout ratio of less than 33%. I'm looking for Fastenal's semi-annual increase to be in the high single digits, bringing the year-over-year increase to around 15% over last year's 80 cent dividend.

Prediction: 7.0-9.3% increase to $0.92-0.94

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.82-2.88%

Maxim Integrated (MXIM)

At a 12% average over the last 5 years, the designer and developer of integrated circuits has a decent dividend growth rate. Despite a drop in EPS in 2018, Maxim still managed a nearly 10% boost in its payout. The company is projecting GAAP EPS growth in the 9% range in 2019 to about $2.20, but Maxim's current dividend of $1.84 implies a payout ratio of nearly 85% - even with the expected growth. So, what will the tech company do? Given Maxim's recent history, I think it's likely that we'll see another year of payout growth in the high single digits. This will be Maxim's 18th straight year of dividend growth.

Prediction: 6.5-8.7% increase to $1.96-2.00

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.28-3.34%

National Retail Properties (NNN)

The retail REIT owns nearly 3,000 properties across the United States; 2019 will be the company's 30th year of dividend growth. Like many REITs, National Retail's growth rate is very modest, averaging 4% over the last 5 years and less than 3% over the last decade. The company grew adjusted funds from operations (AFFO - a metric used by REITs that accounts for the tax benefits of property ownership) in 2018 by 5.5%, so the company looks to be on track for another payout boost like last year's 5.3% increase. I'm looking for the company to announce a dividend increase in the mid-single digits.

Prediction: 4.0-6.0% increase to $2.08-2.12

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.92-4.00%

Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Oil and gas company Occidental had experienced several years of earnings pressure but seems to be turning things around. One symptom of the EPS pressure is the dividend growth rate of less than 4% over the last 5 years. Contrast that to the 10% average over the last decade and it's clear that income growth investors suffered as Occidental grew its dividend by only 4 cents a year over each of the last three years. While 2019 1st quarter EPS dipped by 9% to 84 cents, it's nowhere near the 15 cents of income that the company booked in the first quarter of 2017. With net income of $5.39 and a current dividend of $3.12, Occidental sports a payout ratio of less than 60%, giving the company room for a larger increase than last year. The company won't go hog wild, but I expect a boost in the mid-single digits.

Prediction: 4.5-7.7% increase to $3.26-3.36

Predicted Forward Yield: 6.48-6.68%

PPG Industries (PPG)

PPG provides paints and coatings for retail consumers and industrial applications. EPS growth in 2018 was practically nil at the specialty chemical company, although PPG is guiding full year adjusted EPS growth for 2019 to between 7 and 10%. Despite this, I expect the company's 48th year of dividend growth to be based on last year's (nonexistent) EPS growth, not future projections. The good news for income investors is that PPG currently sports a payout ratio of 36%, leaving the company lots of headroom for another dividend boost in line with the 10-year growth average of 6%.

Prediction: 5.2-7.3% increase to $2.02-2.06

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.73-1.77%

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM)

Food company J. M. Smucker owns a wide variety of brands. In addition to its eponymous Smucker's, the company also produces Crisco, Folgers and Café Bustelo coffee, and Meow Mix and Milk Bone pet foods. The company sports a decent dividend growth rate: over the last decade, Smucker's has compounded its payout at 10% annually. However, last year's boost of 9% is unlikely to be matched this year. The company saw EPS growth of 4% in fiscal 2019 and is guiding to the same level of EPS growth in fiscal 2020. Given this, I expect Smucker's 23rd year of dividend growth to be in the low single digits.

Prediction: 2.4-4.7% increase to $3.48-3.56

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.02-3.09%

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker has a modest dividend growth rate of less than 6% over the last 5 years and around 7.5% over the last decade. But while you won't find frequent double-digit boosts from the tool manufacturer, the company makes up for it in longevity. Stanley Black & Decker has grown dividends for a cool half a century, which is a record that not many companies can match. Expect another boost in July to make it 51 years. Adjusted EPS growth in 2018 was 9% and the company is guiding adjusted EPS growth in 2019 to between 4% and 6%. I'm looking for an increase around or slightly above the 10-year average.

Prediction: 7.5-9.1% increase to $2.84-2.88

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.96-1.99%

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

Global pharmaceutical and healthcare company Walgreens Boots Alliance has grown dividends for 43 years. The company is guiding adjusted EPS for fiscal year 2019 (which ends on October 31st) to an increase of between 6% and 11%. This comes after an 18% increase in fiscal year 2018. Along with a payout ratio of less than 30%, this bodes well for a double-digit increase announcement at the beginning of July. I expect this year's increase will be similar to last year's 10% increase and possibly as large as the 10-year growth average of 15%.

Prediction: 10.2-14.8% increase to $1.94-2.02

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.55-3.69%

Summary

Last month, I noted that we saw decently large dividend increases in May and wondered if we would continue to see these type of increases. It's clear that I was way too optimistic about June's dividend growth. Of the nine companies that announced dividend boosts, only two of my predictions were correct and only one exceeded my expectations.

I've tempered my expectations for July's dividend increases. The only large increase that I'm expecting is from Walgreens Boots Alliance. All the others should be in the single digits, based primarily on historical data and EPS growth.

If you enjoyed this article and would like to find out how my predictions turn out at the end of July, please follow me by clicking the "Follow" button next to my name at the top of the article. Thanks!

Disclosure: I am/we are long WBA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.