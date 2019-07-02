Shares Of Clean Energy Fuels Make Progress In 2019

Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) is a company that provides natural gas series for vehicles across the United States and Canada. The company's profile states:

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations. It also designs, builds, operates, and maintains fueling stations; sells and services natural gas fueling compressors and other equipment used in CNG stations and LNG stations; and provides assessment, design, and modification solutions to offer operators with code-compliant service and maintenance facilities for natural gas vehicle fleets. In addition, the company transports and sells CNG and LNG through virtual natural gas pipelines and interconnects; procures and sells RNG; sells tradable credits, such as RNG and conventional natural gas as a vehicle fuel comprising Renewable Identification Numbers and Low Carbon Fuel Standards credits; enables its customers acquire and finance natural gas vehicles; and obtains federal, state and local credits, grants, and incentives. It serves heavy-duty trucking, refuse, public transit, industrial, and institutional energy users, as well as government fleets and airports. As of December 31, 2018, the company served approximately 1,000 fleet customers operating approximately 47,000 natural gas vehicles; and owned, operated, or supplied approximately 530 natural gas fueling stations in 41 states in the United States and 4 provinces in Canada. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California. Source: Yahoo Finance

CLNE shares are a far cry from the 2012 high when they reached $24.75. Since 2007, CLNE traded in a range from $1.31 to the 2012 peak. The low came not that long ago in March 2018.

A spike higher and now consolidation at the midpoint

The long-term chart shows that the price of CLNE shares has been slumping since 2012.

After trading to a high at $24.75 in March 2012, CLNE made lower highs and lower lows and finally found a bottom at $1.31 in March 2018.

The weekly chart shows that the price rallied sharply from the low reaching a high at $4.04 in late June 2018, as CLNE tripled in value. Since then, the shares tumbled to a higher low at $1.61 in late 2018 and made a lower high at $3.47 earlier this year in late April. At $2.67 per share at the end of Q2, CLNE was 13 cents above the midpoint of the trading range from the most recent low and high, and at precisely the middle of the trading range since the lows in March 2018. Since early June, CLNE has been banging up against a wall of technical resistance at the $2.70 level. However, price momentum has dropped to an oversold condition on the weekly chart while relative strength is in neutral territory.

Controversy over CEO pay

CLNE has a total market cap of $546.426 million at $2.67 per share, but it paid its CEO, Andrew Littlefair, who has had the job since 2001, around $2 million per year in 2018. While the compensation is around the market level medium for companies with market caps of $200-$800 million, the company continues to lose money.

The latest Q1 earnings report showed revenues of $77.7 million that included a $5 million loss on commodity swap contracts compared to $102.4 million in revenue for the same period in 2018 which included $25.5 million in US federal excise tax credits for alternative fuel. Stripping those numbers out, the results show a small increase from $76.9 to $82.7 million for the same quarter in 2018 versus 2019. Net income in Q1 2019 was a loss of $10.9 million or five cents per share compared to a loss of $12.2 million or eight cents per share during the first quarter of 2018. Analysts expect another loss for Q2, albeit a smaller negative number for the company.

While the numbers are going in the right direction for shareholders, the $2 payday in 2018, which was lower than the prior year, I'm quite sure some shareholders are not all that pleased with the compensation level given the performance and volatility of the company's shares since 2012.

Increasing market share via an expanding relationship

During the first quarter of 2019, CLNE delivered 95.2 million gallons of CNG and LNG, which was an 11.9% increase from 85.1 million gallons during the same period in 2018. Things could be looking up for the company in Q2 and beyond as UPS said that it placed the largest order for renewable natural gas in US history of a 170 million-gallon equivalent over the next seven years. UPS will pay CLNE for the energy, which will fuel the company's natural gas-powered delivery vehicles in its fleet. UPS has 6,100 natural gas vehicles to service in nine countries around the world. The growth of natural gas production in the US and the increasing number of vehicles powered by the fuel can only mean that the expanding relationship between UPS and CLNE will add to the bottom line. Moreover, if UPS is sourcing its fuel from the company, other logistics and transportation companies are likely to follow.

Resistance at $4

While the first level of technical resistance is at the April peak at $3.47 per share, the critical level on the upside stands at the 2018 high at $4.04. First, the shares need to move above a wall of short-term resistance at the $2.70 level. When it comes to insiders, T. Boone Pickens, who is a director of the company, held over 13 million shares as of March 2018, and Mr. Littlefair was the second-largest holder with almost 1.575 million shares of the company's stock. An impressive list of institutional and mutual fund companies hold shares in CLNE.

As of June 14, 2019, there was a reasonable short interest in the stock:

Short interest has been rising since mid-March of this year while the stock was on its way to the $3.47 per share high.

Are politics supporting this stock?

One of the reasons why CLNE shares could rally, aside from the short-interest and growing customer base, is the growing support for a "Green New Deal" in the House of Representatives, and among the candidates running for the White House that are currently competing for the spot to take on President Trump. The movement to cut emissions in the US and around the world has been gaining steam, and since the US is the world's leading producer and exporter of LNG, CLNE is well-positioned to take advantage of the current political environment which favors their product.

Even if President Trump wins a second term, he has championed the growth of the LNG business in the United States from both the production and consumption side of the business. At $2.67 per share, risk-reward favors CLNE, and if the business grows over the coming quarters and years, the chances are that the CEO will make a lot more money than his current $2 million per year paycheck.

