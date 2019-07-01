Benchmark Electronics' Hidden Asset Takes Shape

We believe the lawsuit may be worth north of $10 million and the final outcome to be relatively close, as more defendants settle and a key court meeting nears.

The company finally decided to inform its shareholders about this undisclosed and relatively obscure lawsuit. The first three settlements are worth $1,8 million. There are fifteen more to come.

Back in March, we wrote an article about what we illustrated as Benchmark Electronics' “hidden asset”, trying to shed some light on the potential multi million impact of an ongoing litigation.

Background

Back in March, we wrote an article (now exclusive to Seeking Alpha subscribers) about what we described as Benchmark Electronics’ (BHE) "hidden asset."

Purpose of the article was to investigate "an unknown, undisclosed and relatively obscure lawsuit that we believe can lead to the recovery of several million dollars for the company."

BHE's filings hadn’t disclosed anything about the court case and the potential benefits that the company might have gained from it, up to that moment.

The wording on Benchmark's annual or quarterly filings did not acknowledge - but did not deny - being involved in a lawsuit that could have ended up with a positive outcome:

We are involved in various legal actions arising in the ordinary course of business. In the opinion of management, the ultimate disposition of these matters will not have a material adverse effect on our consolidated financial position or results of operations.

Benchmark’s 2017 Annual Report, pg. 26

On their latest 10-Q, Benchmark finally decided to address the lawsuit and inform its shareholders about its status (link, pg. 33):

While we will never know if our article was instrumental in getting this information finally available to all investors, we appreciate BHE’s disclosure, which was one of our main targets writing our notes:

We hope this article will act as a positive stimulus to Benchmark for giving investors additional disclosure about the potential outcome of the lawsuit in future filings.

Size of the first three settlements and speculation about the total outcome

As a quick reminder, over the course of a 17-year period, believed to start from September 1997 and lasting until March 2014, several Japanese manufacturers, the dominant players in the capacitors market, allegedly conspired to fix, raise, maintain or stabilize the prices of aluminum, tantalum and film capacitors.

The size of the conspiracy was quite impressive, and the damage to US based companies was estimated in court to be roughly in the half a billion range:

The US DoJ sentenced eight companies to criminal fines collectively totaling over $150 million, and the the European Union issued a € 254 million ($288 million) fine to some of the co-conspirators.

Back to Benchmark, the first, recent settlements resulted in a net recovery of about $1,8 million (emphasis added):

While the litigation is still ongoing, three of the eighteen defendant groups have settled out of court resulting in a net recovery of $1,836,000 by Benchmark.

The defendants involved in these first settlements are Nitsuko, Panasonic/SANYO and Shizuki.

As we previously noticed, most defendants have already or are in the process of settling the class action cases brought by direct and indirect purchasers of capacitors.

Here is a nice overview of case status (including Benchmark’s) by defendant as of May 24, 2019:

To get a better sense of the financial amounts involved in the existing settlements, we compiled this chart, that also highlights which companies represent the largest producers of aluminium, tantalum and film capacitors:

Shizuki Electric is not part of the list of major capacitors producers in any category, and has not settled any class action case so far.

This makes any speculation about Shizuki’s size of Benchmark’s settlement basically impossible - we take a gamble and guess that it may not be very large.

Nitsuko, like Shizuki, is not part of the list of major capacitors producers in any category. It has settled both the direct and indirect class action suit for about $ 1 million each. We speculate that the Benchmark’s settlement may be relatively small.

If both assumptions are correct, Panasonic should represent the lion’s share of the $1,8 million settlements reached by Benchmark with these three firms.

Panasonic Corporation admitted to the United States Department of Justice that the cartel engaged in price fixing at least as early as January 1, 2003 (link, pg. 7).

Due to the cooperation provided by the company, Panasonic received a “special treatment” that reduced the size of both the fines and the settlements reached by the company.

Here is a brief extract from the indirect purchasers class action explaining Panasonic’s role into the case and why reaching a compromise was fair:

Panasonic paid about $4.7 million to settled this specific class action. The sum is relatively small compared to what other defendants, like NCC/UCC, Nichicon, NEC TOKIN and Hitachi, paid in the same class action (up to 4 times).

Here is a part of the indirect purchasers class action commenting about the size of Nichicon sales to US distributors - twice as much compared to Panasonic data:

Other defendants, like Matsuo and ELNA, seem to have played a relatively small role in this case, and we expect very limited settlements from these companies:

In Matsuo’s case, sales to US distributors were estimated to be in the $ 5 million range.

As we are basically playing a guessing game, our speculation is that among the remaining fifteen defendants there could be a few of the company’s major suppliers, resulting in a total settlement north of $10 million.

Conclusion

On August 29, 2019 Judge James Donato will hold a hearing to discuss a motion for Summary Judgment in this case.

We believe this is a strong sign that the end of the trial may be getting close, and that Benchmark might receive its total recovery from this case by year’s end / Q1 2020 maximum.

Jury trial is scheduled for February 3, 2020, although we believe we may get all out of court settlements by that date.

Probably as a result of the motion for Summary Judgment in court, in the last few days two defendants, ROHM and NEC TOKIN seem to have reached a settlement, too, with Benchmark and the AASI beneficiary trust, representing former American Semiconductor [last ticker: SEMIQ, shares now cancelled].

AASI and Benchmark cases have been proceeding hand in hand, so far. A request for dismissal has always indicated that a settlement had been reached between the parties:

As Benchmark’s Q1 2019 FCF was $ 6 million, we believe the addition of what we expect as an outcome from this lawsuit may represent a nice “gift from the past” for BHE shareholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BHE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long SEMIQ