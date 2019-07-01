ProSight Global Starts U.S. IPO Effort

I'll provide an update when we learn more details.

ProSight Global (PROS) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is a provider of specialty insurance services to a range of industry verticals.

PROS is growing smartly based on its industry-focused distribution model.

Company

Morristown, New Jersey-based ProSight Global was founded in 2009 to provide clients with insurance coverage for

Management is headed by co-founder, president and CEO Lawrence Hannon, who was previously Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at the Fireman’s Fund Insurance Company and before that held leadership positions at Chubb Limited.

The firm’s primary investors are private equity firms TPG and funds affiliated with Goldman Sachs.

Below is a brief overview video of ProSight’s approach:

Source: ProSight Specialty Insurance

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), the total direct written premium for all types of property & casualty insurance was reached $634 billion in 2017.

This represents year-over-year growth of 5% from 2016, as can be seen on the chart below:

Source: NAIC

As of the 2017 report, ProSight was ranked in the top ten firms in certain states and U.S. possessions for various specialty insurance categories.

The firm currently provides coverage in seven industries and revenue distribution is more or less evenly distributed between them:

Media and Entertainment

Real Estate

Professional Services

Transportation

Construction

Consumer Services

Marine and Energy

Financial Performance

ProSight’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increased before-tax income

Uneven but growing income from continuing operations

Sharply increased cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To March 31, 2019 $ 212,972,000 17.6% FYE June 30, 2018 $ 785,872,000 20.7% FYE June 30, 2017 $ 651,039,000 Income (Loss) Before Tax Period Income (Loss) Before Tax Before Tax Income Margin To March 31, 2019 $ 17,510,000 8.2% FYE June 30, 2018 $ 67,118,000 8.5% FYE June 30, 2017 $ 31,329,000 4.8% Net Income (Loss) From Continuing Ops Period Net Income (Loss) From Continuing Ops To March 31, 2019 $ 13,695,000 FYE June 30, 2018 $ 53,729,000 FYE June 30, 2017 $ (6,904,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To March 31, 2019 $ 84,809,000 FYE June 30, 2018 $ 231,692,000 FYE June 30, 2017 $ 73,870,000

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

As of March 31 2019, the company had $34.1 million in cash, $1.9 billion in total investments and $2.3 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2019, was $258.9 million.

IPO Details

PROS intends to raise $100.0 million in gross proceeds from an IPO, although the final figure may differ.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include capital contributions to our insurance subsidiaries in conjunction with future growth of premiums written.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not yet available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Barclays, BofA Merrill Lynch, Dowling & Partners, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, and Citizens Capital Markets.

Commentary

ProSight is seeking public capital for management’s vision of an improved go-to-market model for insurance services.

The firm only operates through one distributor for each of its seven current industry segments and develops a deep and what it believes differentiated offering through that industry-focused distributor.

In that way, management’s thesis is that it can provide superior coverage while reducing its loss profile due to superior industry-specific knowledge which it leverages technology for.

PROS’ financials indicate a growing top line, increased income from continuing operations and sharply growing cash flow from operations.

The firm’s underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been relatively stable in recent periods:

Underwriting, Acq. & Insurance Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To March 31, 2019 34.6% FYE June 30, 2018 34.6% FYE June 30, 2017 32.8%

We don’t yet know management’s assumptions on IPO pricing and valuation. By comparison, Palomar Holdings (PLMR), another specialty insurer, has performed quite well since its IPO, so may be a relevant comparable one we learn more details about ProSight’s valuation expectations.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

