Assessing Arcturus Therapeutics

Mirth is like a flash of lightning that breaks through a gloom of clouds and glitters for a moment.” ― Joseph Addison

Today, we look at a small RNA developmental concern whose stock has had a nice run over the past few weeks. Can the rally continue? We take an in-depth investment look at this 'Tier 4' biotech equity in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) merged with Alcobra Pharmaceuticals in 2017 and is a San Diego, California based RNA medicines company focused on developing therapeutics for rare diseases. Essentially, the company uses messenger RNA as a protein replacement therapy to treat diseases caused by defective proteins or a lack of protein. The company’s pipeline is comprised of two assets, LUNAR-OTC and LUNAR-CF. Arcturus Therapeutics market capitalization is roughly $120 million and trades for around $9.50 a share.

Pipeline

Source: Company Presentation

LUNAR is the company’s first platform. It’s a unique lipid-mediated delivery system called lipid-enabled and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent modified RNA. LUNAR is a multi-component drug delivery system that is versatile, the company has over 150 proprietary lipids, and Arcturus has proven the formulation process to be scalable and reproducible. Some of the main benefits of the platform include: the technology is not limited to a specific RNA modality (compatible with different RNA), is compatible with multiple forms of administration, can be targeted to diverse tissue and cell types, an has shown no reduction in efficacy upon repeated dosing.

Source: Company Presentation

LUNAR-OTC is the company’s messenger RNA therapeutic to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. The therapeutic seeks to enable patients to produce healthy and fully functional OTC enzymes in their liver. Preclinical trials have demonstrated the LUNAR delivery platform safely and effectively delivering OTC mRNA to liver cells in mice with OTC deficiency, ultimately resulting in the revitalization of disease markers to normal levels.

Source: Company Presentation

Ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency is the most common urea cycle disorder. A lack of the OTC enzyme in liver cells results in high blood ammonia levels and can cause seizures, coma and even death. The genetic disease affects over 10,000 people worldwide. Currently, there is no cure for OTC deficiency.

Recently, the company presented OTC program related data at the 2019 Annual Meeting of TIDES, which was held May 20th-23rd. TIDES is the world’s largest meeting to accelerate oligonucleotide and peptide products from early discovery to late-stage development and commercialization. OTC data included: a reduction of biomarkers, urinary orotate and plasma ammonia, in mice; human OTC protein expression quantified in periportal hepatocytes in mice and human OTC protein expression quantified in primate livers.

Looking ahead, the company remains on track to file an IND application for ARCT-810, their mRNA solution for OTC deficiency, in the first quarter of 2020. This week, the FDA designated this compound as an Orphan Drug for that indication. Furthermore, the company has completed manufacturing of the drug substance and the drug product using Arcturus’s proprietary processes.

LUNAR-CF is the company’s mRNA therapeutic to treat cystic fibrosis. The company is collaborating with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to develop the drug. Using the company’s LUNAR delivery platform, they intend on delivering healthy CFTR mRNA into airway epithelial cells, which will enable airway cells to produce functional CFTR protein by using their normal cellular makeup. So far, the company has completed proof of concept studies that demonstrated LUNAR’s ability to deliver mRNA efficiently into lung epithelial cells in animals and is compatible with nebulization. Furthermore, the company has demonstrated, in cell-based assays, that their lead CFTR mRNA improved functional activity and longer duration of protein expression relative to a reference CFTR mRNA.

Cystic fibrosis is a progressive, genetic disease that causes persistent lung infections and limits breathing over time. Over 2,0000 mutations in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene, CFTR, cause the CFTR protein to become dysfunctional. There are over 70,000 patients worldwide. Currently, there are no FDA-approved drugs that can treat all 2,000 mutations. However, there are three FDA approved CFTR modulator therapies that can treat fewer than 40 mutations: Orkambi, Kalydeco and Symdeko.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet

As of March 31st, 2019, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $31.2 million, compared to $36.7 million as of December 31st, 2018. Revenue from strategic alliances and collaborations brought in $4.4 million in the quarter, compared to $2.4 million in the three months ended March 31st, 2018. Research and development expenses for the first quarter were $7.3 million, compared to $3.9 million in Q1 of 2018. General and administrative expenses for the quarter were $3.5 million, compared to $5 million in Q1 of the prior year. Overall, the company had a net loss of $6.8 million in the quarter, compared to $6.5 in Q1 of 2018.

On June 19th, Ultragenyx (RARE) announced they were expanding their licensing deal with Arcturus. As part of this deal, the larger rare disease concern bought some $24 million in equity at $10.00 a share and also provided a $6 million in an upfront payment. This is the primary reason behind the pop in the stock over the past two weeks. The company filed a $100 million mixed shelf offering one week later.

The company gets sparse coverage from the analyst community as less than a half dozen firms cover the stock. The consensus price target on Wall Street sits at $16.50 a share. Both Chardan Capital ($18 price target) and H.C. Wainwright ($16 price target) did reiterate Buy ratings after the expanded licensing deal hit the wires. Here is the commentary from Chardan.

We believe that this expanded collaboration agreement with Ultragenyx provides additional external validation of Arcturus’ enabling technologies. We believe it is notable that the terms of the agreement with Ultrgenyx were renegotiated after positive progress was achieved during the initial collaborative projects. This is the same scenario that previously resulted in the renegotiated collaboration agreements that Arturus has entered into with Janssen Pharmaceuticals (a Johnson & Fibrosis Foundation. The two companies first entered into collaboration agreement to discover and develop mRNA, DNA and siRNA therapeutics in 2015."

Verdict

Arcturus in an interesting RNA play. However, it is very early stage, and it will be many years, and probably a few capital raises, before it ever reaches the commercialization stage. The recent investment by Ultragenyx is encouraging. However, the original entity has destroyed a lot of shareholder value over the years.

Combined with its small market cap and the fact the current entity was formed through a merger (which I have historically have not done well investing in), the right move on Arcturus is to avoid it until successfully advances its pipeline to late stage development.

Romance is like maintaining a car. If you do a good job of it, you will always have a dependable quiet ride.” ― T.R. Wallace

Disclosure: I am/we are long RARE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.