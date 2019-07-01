Why Ralph Lauren Is Finally A Buy

Image source

I loved to hate this stock

Apparel provider Polo Ralph Lauren (RL) has been one of my least favorite apparel stocks in the years that I’ve covered it. The stock, it seems, was always overvalued, with investors overestimating the productivity of the company’s stores and thus, pricing in too much growth. Margin struggles were also a reason why I didn’t like the stock at times in the past, but given how the company is performing today, I must say I’m intrigued. With the stock well off its highs and recent results showing some signs of promise, I’m reversing course on Ralph Lauren and moving it to a buy rating.

Recent results are moving in the right direction

Ralph Lauren’s Q4 report showed somewhat mixed results, but importantly, margins are moving in the right direction. Revenue, on the other hand, fell 1.5% on a reported basis, but was up 1.2% in constant currency. Ralph Lauren’s significant global presence can cause meaningfully sized moves in revenue due to forex translation, and that occurred in Q4 to the tune of 2.7% to the downside.

Revenue in North America remains weak, falling 7% in Q4 as wholesale revenue was off 10%. Comparable sales in North America fell 4%, including a 7% decline in the company’s physical stores, partially offset by a 6% digital channel gain. However, excluding the timing of Easter, comparable sales would have fallen just 1% year over year.

Europe offset some of the weakness in North America, adding 4% on a reported basis and 11% in constant currency. The physical stores saw a 5% increase while the digital channels were up 6%. Wholesale revenue was up 4% on a reported basis and 11% in constant currency.

Asia also produced some strength, adding 6% to its top line on a reported basis, and 10% in constant currency. Comparable sales were up 4% as both the physical stores and digital channels produced gains.

While Ralph Lauren’s revenue performance in Q4 wasn’t perfect, immense strength in Europe and Asia is helping to offset weakness at home. For now, that should be good enough considering how margins are performing.

Speaking of margins, gross profit rose 30bps on an adjusted basis, rising to 60.1% of revenue. The gain was driven by reduced promotional activity and better pricing, as well as favorable mix. Forex negatively impacted gross margin by 20bps in Q4, offsetting gains made elsewhere, but overall, I was very impressed by the company’s performance.

In addition, operating expenses were leveraged down by 40bps in Q4 on an adjusted basis, driven by cost savings initiatives and the timing of marketing spending. This helped drive operating margins to 6.4% of revenue, an 80bps gain year over year. Forex reduced operating margin by 30bps in Q4, but the strength from the company’s gross margins and expense leverage were enough for a sizable gain in profitability in Q4. Combined with revenue strength outside of North America, I think this paints a fairly bullish picture for Ralph Lauren.

Finally bullish

For the first time in a long time, Ralph Lauren is capitalizing on strength in pricing and expense leverage, which were sore spots for years. In years past, the company seemingly sat idly by while its performance deteriorated, but the management team’s initiative in terms of driving full-price sales and challenging spending every step of the way is producing strong results. North America remains a weak spot, but for now, the rest of the world is strong enough that the company is able to overcome that weakness.

In addition, guidance for this year is quite strong, following robust earnings growth in the fiscal year that just ended. The company expects 2% to 3% revenue growth on a constant currency basis, with forex reducing results by about 1%. In addition, operating margin should be up 40 to 60bps in constant currency driven by more pricing gains and expense leverage. Forex is expected to moderately reduce operating margins, cutting 10 to 20bps. Even so, this guidance is bullish compared to recent results, and I think it should be viewed quite positively.

In addition, management reckons it will buy back up to $600 million of stock, which is good for about 7% of the float at current prices. That’s a huge tailwind for EPS growth over and above whatever the business is able to produce, and I’m not sure that is being priced in today.

Source: Author’s calculation using company data

Indeed, Ralph Lauren is trading for 14.6 times analyst consensus, which is largely in line with the past two years, but well below its five-year and ten-year average PE ratios, which are just under and just over 17, respectively. While I don’t necessarily think Ralph Lauren will trade at 17 times earnings immediately, I do think that the recent performance and guidance for this fiscal year shows that this company has turned the corner.

Remember that the past two fiscal years showed weakening results from revenue and margins, while the company is clearly on its way in terms of rebounding on both fronts. That means growth potential has improved markedly, but we have essentially the same valuation. Something has to give, and I think we’ll see the valuation move up gradually over time, adding another tailwind to shareholder returns over and above earnings growth.

I think we’ll see close to double-digit EPS growth in the coming years given that the buyback should be good for at least a mid single-digit gain, in addition to moderate revenue and margin expansion. Indeed, Ralph Lauren’s growth prospects look much better today than they have in years, but the stock isn’t pricing it in.

Finally, the yield is now up to nearly 3% as Ralph Lauren has made a point to return massive amounts of cash to shareholders. With improved earnings, the dividend should be able to be raised for the foreseeable future, and Ralph Lauren is a legitimate income stock for the first time ever. This opens the stock up to a new shareholder base, and rewards those that believe in the turnaround with a nice yield in the interim.

Given all of this, I see Ralph Lauren as a buy. The stock offers a sizable yield, improved growth prospects, and a low valuation. The company certainly has its challenges, particularly in North America, but the plan in place has margins and revenue moving in the right direction, and I’m bullish for the first time. Ralph Lauren isn’t perfect, but the current low valuation is pricing in more doom and gloom than I believe is prudent at this point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.