Micron Technology: Still Offering Long-Term Value

Micron Technology (MU) has reported third-quarter results which have been a bit better than feared as this "good" news was not overshadowed by concerns about further sequential declines in sales and earnings in the final quarter of its fiscal year. I have long been constructive on the shares, and while current earnings power continues to be under heavy pressure, multiples are still reasonable, the balance sheet remains very strong and a recovery might be just around the corner.

A Quick Glance At The Numbers

Let's start with the cold numbers which are not very good, with third-quarter sales down nearly 39% on an annual basis, having fallen to $4.79 billion. If sales fall this much, it weighs on margins, as gross margins have fallen some 22.4% to 38.2% of sales. Operating profits collapsed even further as we have seen deleveraging in selling, general and administrative costs as well, with operating margins down nearly 30 percentage points to 21.1% of sales.

The combination of huge declines in sales and margin compression meant that operating earnings were down nearly three quarters to $1.01 billion, for a net profit number of $840 million, or $0.74 per share.

With earnings down three quarters to a run rate of $3 per share, reality is that multiples remain very reasonable at $33 per share ahead of the earnings release, and at $38 following the earnings announcement. Ending the quarter with a net cash position of $3.0 billion, or about $2.60 per share, multiples come in at just 12 times annualised earnings.

That said, investors cannot find much comfort in the the fact that these earnings are currently sustainable, as they are not (at least in the short term). This comes as operating momentum is still very weak with quarterly sales down about $3 billion on an annual basis, and down a billion on a sequential basis.

Green Shoots?

Despite the continued decline in sales and earnings, investors have found comfort in some items in the press release. This includes early signs of demand improvement, and the fact that the company will cut capital spending further into the fiscal year of 2020 in order to speed up a balance in supply and demand for the entire industry.

This is important as cash flow is under a lot of pressure. Despite the slowdown in the results, the company has spent $7.8 billion in capital expenditures in the first nine months of the year, nearly double the depreciation expense of $4.0 billion. Net capital spending of $3.8 billion creates a huge drag on cash flow with earnings totalling $5.8 billion in the first nine months of the year, certainly as quarterly earnings have fallen below the billion mark.

The good news is that fourth-quarter sales are seen at $4.5 billion, plus or minus $200 million, suggesting "just" a $290 million decline in sales on a sequential basis. Troubling is that gross margins will take a further beating with earnings seen at just $0.45 per share, suggesting real deleveraging with the anticipated decline in earnings being larger in dollar amount than the decline in sales. This might indicate that volumes might be flat or up slightly, yet pricing remains very weak.

Capital spending is seen at $9 billion this year, yet with capital spending totalling $7.8 billion in the first three quarters of the year, this suggests just $1.2 billion in capital spending in Q4, for a run rate at around $5 billion. This suggests that net capital spending is down a lot, going hand in hand with lower earnings power in order to avoid negative cash flows.

This is comforting for investors as the company sees some green shoots as well. The word "growth" showed up 44 times on the earnings conference call, with DRAM year-on-year growth seen in the second half of the calendar year of 2019.

The Ever Continuing Valuation Argument

The question is not what Micron is currently earning, but what it earns over the business cycle, with both sales and margins and thus earnings down a lot from peak levels in fairly recent times. Based on the fourth-quarter guidance, Micron is expected to earn just about $1.80 per share in annualised earnings power. With shares trading at $38 and factoring in the net cash holdings, it becomes clear that shares trade at a market multiple currently.

Based on the outlook, the company is generating sales at a rate of $18 billion a year currently on which it is expected to earn $2 billion in annualised earnings power. To put this number into perspective, remember that less than a year ago the company was reporting numbers which annualised came down to nearly $35 billion in annual sales and $17 billion in annualised earnings. Within 12 months, this picture has worsened a lot, fairly concerning.

I have long been constructive on the shares but have sold some in March at levels around $43, but failed to double down on my position again at $33, for no good reason. Trading at $38, shares have still fallen a bit compared to the peak in March, and while some green shoots appear to be emerging, near-term sales and earnings continue to come under pressure.

The current run rate in terms of sales suggests that they are down 50% from the recent highs. We have to acknowledge that these sales, which were accompanied by 50% operating margins, are not sustainable. At the same time, I am still comfortable with an average sales number of $25 billion throughout the cycle, even as current sales come in quite a bit lower than that number. With 20% potential operating margins, that still works down to $3.50 per share in earnings power. Accounting for net cash holdings, shares trade at around 10 times earnings based on that estimate, which still seems very reasonable.

Hence, I am continuing to hold the shares in a modest position, and while of course I regret not having averaged down at lower levels, given the spike higher in the shares last week, I am not chasing the shares. With green shoots emerging, we have to note that green shoots might indeed translate into expected sales growth in the quarters to come. Thus, I remain long-term constructive on the shares, yet for now I am not actively adding at these levels, certainly not after the brief momentum run seen in recent days.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace. Check out to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.