PHB: Time To Reduce Exposure To This High Yield ETF

PHB shares are vulnerable in an economic downturn as bond default rates will almost certainly spike in such situation.

ETF Overview

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) focuses on corporate bonds that have ratings below investment grades. The ETF tracks the RAFI Bonds U.S. High Yield 1-10 Bond Index. PHB provides exposure to a broad range of U.S. high yield corporate bonds in the B-rated category. Therefore, the risk of defaults is lower than many other high yield bond ETFs. Because it does not hold any C-rated bonds, PHB’s dividend yield is generally lower than other high-yield bond ETFs. High-yield bond ETFs tend to perform poorly in an economic recession because investors typically abandon riskier assets and favor defensive assets. Since we are already in the late stage of the current economic cycle, we think investors should gradually reduce exposure to PHB and wait on the sideline.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

Relatively lower credit risk than other high yield ETFs

Although PHB's credit risk is lower than other high-yield ETFs, high-yield corporate bonds are below investment grades bonds. These bonds tend to be riskier than investment grade bonds and are much more vulnerable in an economic recession. As can be seen from the chart below, high-yield bond default rate has spiked following the past two recessions in the United States (yellow solid line). In the last recession, the default rate could go as high as 15%.

Source: Moody’s Capital Markets Research

PHB should face lower credit risk than other high-yield bonds as the index it tracks avoids bonds in the C-rated category. For readers' information, CCC or lower-rated bonds have much higher average default rates of 5.9% in the past 20 years than the 1.3% average default rate of BB-rated bonds. As can be seen from the table below, BBB-rated bonds represent 16% of its portfolio followed by BB-rated bonds (62%) and B-rated bonds (21%).

Source: Invesco Website

Cyclical sectors increase the rate of defaults

PHB appears to have a diversified portfolio based on sector allocation. The largest sector of its portfolio of bonds is consumer discretionary. This sector represents about 16.7% of its total portfolio. This is followed by energy (13.7%), industrial (12.8%), information technology (11.2%), and materials (10.4%) sectors.

Source: Invesco Website

However, there are certain sectors that have much higher historical default rates than other sectors. As the chart below shows, bonds from energy, materials, and consumer discretionary sectors have above-average default rates than other sectors. Bonds from these 3 sectors happened to represent more than 40% of its entire portfolio. Therefore, PHB also faces some default rate risks.

Source: Moody’s Investors Service

Relatively higher management expense ratio

Invesco charges a 0.50% management expense ratio for PHB. It is higher than many other bond ETFs in the same category. PHB’s MER is slightly higher than SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF’s (JNK) 0.40% and much higher than Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s (HYLB) 0.20%.

A 5.4%-yielding dividend

Investors of PHB will receive dividends with a yield of about 4.2%. As the chart below shows, its yield is towards the low end of its 3-year yield range.

Data by YCharts

PHB’s yield is also lower than JNK and HYLB’s 5.6% and 5.8%, respectively. The obvious reason for this relatively lower yield is due to the fact that it does not include C-rated bonds (C-rated bonds generally have higher yields as investors compensate risk with yield). Therefore, PHB basically exchanges yields to reduce the credit risk.

Data by YCharts

Macroeconomic Analysis

The current economic cycle has been well into its 10th year. Nevertheless, there are already many signs that we are already in the late cycle environment. For example, treasury yield (10-year minus 2-year) is now near the point of inversion (see chart below). As can be seen from the chart below, economic recessions often precede with yield inversions (when the 10-year yield minus 2-year yield falls below 0%).

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Besides yield inversion, we are also seeing signs of investors rotating from riskier assets (e.g., energy, industrial, etc.) towards defensive sectors (e.g. telecom, utilities, REITs, etc.). This equity rotation is often a sign of a late cycle environment.

We think investors should not simply seek for high yield in a late cycle environment. The chart below shows the yield of different fixed income sectors to their correlations to equity market performance. As can be seen from the chart, high-yield bonds (e.g. U.S. HY or Euro HY in the chart below) have a much stronger correlation to equities (often considered as riskier assets). In an economic recession, equities will be much vulnerable to a price correction. Therefore, investors should keep in mind that high-yield corporate bonds can mean higher risks. An equity market correction can often cause the high-yield bonds to depreciate in value as investors escape riskier bonds to investment grade bonds. Therefore, we think investors should gradually reduce exposure to high-yield bonds such as PHB.

Source: Bloomberg, JPMorgan

Investor Takeaway

Since we are already in the late stage of the current economic cycle, we think investors should take a more conservative approach especially knowing the fact that high-yield bonds will likely not do well in an economic downturn. Therefore, we continue to recommend investors to wait on the sideline.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.