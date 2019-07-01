Adobe: Time To Be Bullish Is Over

Thesis

I was as bullish as any other investor who was lucky enough to have bought shares of Adobe Inc. (ADBE) a few years ago. However, I think now is the time to be rational as the company faces some significant risks in its Digital Media segment and is investing heavily in its lower margin Digital Experience segment. Also, I see shares as too expensive.

Business

Adobe Inc. is one of the largest software companies in the world. The company offers a line of products used by a wide variety of customers in various industries, in return, the company collects licensing and subscription fees, which form the bulk of its revenues. The company also offers technical support and education.

The company operates through three segments:

Digital Media (70% of total revenues) - this is the largest and most important segment for the group. Segment revenue is derived from the sale of subscriptions of widely used products like Photoshop, Illustrator, Adobe XD, and others. All those products and more are combined in the Creative Cloud which is mainly used by content creators, web application developers, and digital media professionals. This segment also includes the Document Cloud product which includes products like Adobe Acrobat, Adobe Sign, and Adobe Scan.

- this is the largest and most important segment for the group. Segment revenue is derived from the sale of subscriptions of widely used products like Photoshop, Illustrator, Adobe XD, and others. All those products and more are combined in the Creative Cloud which is mainly used by content creators, web application developers, and digital media professionals. This segment also includes the Document Cloud product which includes products like Adobe Acrobat, Adobe Sign, and Adobe Scan. Digital Experience (27% of total revenues) - this segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, and optimized through its product Experience Cloud. Revenues are again derived from the sale of subscriptions to the product.

- this segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, and optimized through its product Experience Cloud. Revenues are again derived from the sale of subscriptions to the product. Publishing (3% of total revenues) - this segment offers products and services, such as e-learning solutions, technical document publishing, web application development, high-end printing, and more. Revenues are derived from the sale of licenses to those products. The target customers are professional graphics and content publishers as well as OEMs.

Adobe is a global company with a widely recognizable brand all over the world. As of Q2 2019, the company operates in America (58% of revenues), EMEA (27% of revenues), and APAC (15% of revenues).

My problem with Digital Experience

Over the last several years, Adobe was a top performer growing its revenues at a +20% per year and constantly improving its margins mainly due to the outstanding performance of its Digital Media segment (70% of revenues). However, I feel that now the focus is shifting away from Digital Media to Digital Experience which is a much smaller segment and operates on lower margins.

There are several reasons that have led me to the conclusion that Adobe will focus more on its Digital Experience segment and less on Digital Media.

1. The M&M Deal.

On October 31, 2018, the company acquired Marketo just after it acquired Magento on June 18, 2018. Both acquisitions were integrated into Adobe's Experience Cloud. There are many articles on SA and other websites that highlight why was this a great M&A move from ADBE and all the synergies that those two will bring for the group and I agree with most of their reasoning. However, I want the company to be looking for deals to integrate into Digital Media, not the Digital Experience. Fully absorbing the two companies will take time and investments which will shift focus away from the main segment.

2. Microsoft partnership

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Adobe have been "flirting" with each other for some time now and this year they finally decided to announce their deeper integration between their two platforms. Microsoft has been looking for ways to improve LinkedIn and to better understand its users and now they have finally found an opportunity to do so with Marketo. Integrating LinkedIn more closely with Marketo gives Adobe's Experience Cloud the opportunity to have a more complete picture of B2B customers.

3. The resignation of the executive vice president of Digital Experience

Just post the acquisitions on January 24, 2019, ADBE announced that the EVP of the group will be leaving the company which will without a doubt create some disruption risk in the segment and it will take time for the company to find a suitable replacement. This will again shift focus away from Digital Media.

My problem with Digital Media

I believe now to be the worst possible time for the company to take its eyes off Digital Media.

Throughout 2017-2018, Digital Media ARR (annual recurring revenues) growth has been for the most part flat at around 32-35%, but the last several quarters indicate a change in this trend. Digital Media ARR growth has been slowly declining up to 22.77% in 2018 and the trend will most likely take the growth to 20% or even lower in FY2019 and FY2020.

Source: Quarterly reports, my own calculations

I believe that the growth will continue to go south as the benefits of the price increase on some of the Creative cloud products start to wear off throughout FY2019-FY2020 which will result in decreasing margins. This, in turn, will hit EPS. Just a reminder that Adobe raised prices in NA last year in Q2 and before that in February 2017 it increased its prices in EMEA in order to remain FX neutral. There was no negative impact on Digital Media ARR growth in 2017 and 2018 due to the price increases but now that two years have passed, it is normal to see positive effects wearing off.

I am deeply concerned with the growth of Creative ARR which is part of the Digital Media ARR as growth has lost its momentum in FY 2019, and I feel like investors should keep a close eye on this metric.

Source: Quarterly reports, my own calculations

Financial analysis and valuation

Adobe's margins have already started to decline as of Q2 2018, and I believe there is much more ground to lose as the company is investing into the lower margin Digital Experience segment and the larger segment - Digital Media is cooling off.

Source: gurufocus.com

At the same time, the company trades with premium when compared to peers like Oracle Corp. (ORCL), Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM), and Microsoft Inc.

P/E (TTM) P/S (TTM) P/B (MRQ) P/CF (TTM) Adobe Inc. 47.54 10.79 9.12 38.83 Oracle Corp. 19.63 4.93 8.71 14.31 Salesforce.com Inc. - 7.37 8.19 106.94 Microsoft Inc. 30.54 8.59 11.07 22.69

Source: Reuters.com

That premium is for now justified as Adobe has higher gross margin and lower debt than peers. However, future investments in Digital Experience and weaker performance of Digital Media should bring gross margin close to peers and the premium will no longer be justified.

Gross Margin (TTM) Net Margin (TTM) ROE (TTM) Debt/Equity (MRQ) Adobe Inc 86.15 23.06 20.61 23.12 Oracle Corp 79.77 27.07 31.12 251.16 Salesforce.com Inc 71.74 - - 30.76 Microsoft Inc 65.44 28.49 40 83.18

Source: Reuters.com

Risks to thesis

It's always hard to write a negative report about ADBE as the company has proven bears to be wrong time and time again. So, I need to do a good job highlighting the risks to my thesis.

Risk number one: If Digital Experience proves to be an even better investment than Digital Media and is able to compensate for the growth, my thesis will be shattered. I don't feel like this is highly probable as this segment has been growing mainly by M&A and is much smaller than Digital Media.

Risk number two: If Digital Media ARR growth starts accelerating again, my thesis will also be shattered. I don't feel like this is highly probable outcome as well, as in order for that to materialize at least one of two things has to happen - more price hikes or more investments in this segment.

I don't expect to see more price hikes so soon as users were quite upset after the price hike in Creative Cloud. By doing more price increases so soon in America, the company risks increasing the volatility in its ARPU as people might cancel subscriptions. As far as investments go, I think that the focus will be on Digital Experience which will occupy the majority of future investments.

Risk number three: Adobe may keep trading with a premium over peers. Since 2009, the stock has traded almost without any meaningful corrections, constantly beating expectations. Even now, its shares are trading at its 52 weeks high. Its revenues growth is high and the business is a strong cash flow generator. Also the company is a market leader with a strong brand. In other words, a hard to sell company.

Recommendation and Wrapping up

I recommend Adobe investors to reduce their exposure to Adobe in their portfolios (or at least not to add more) as I fear further Digital Media weakness and increased amount of investments into smaller sectors with lower margins like Digital Experience. Also, I fear that the high premium over peers may no longer be justified.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADBE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.