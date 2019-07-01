How You Can Find Unpopular Alpha In Mid-Cap Stocks

Investors tend to gravitate towards companies that are large, popular, and familiar to them. As such, over the long run, smaller-capitalization stocks collectively earn greater returns than large-caps. This is perfectly rational, as smaller companies tend to have higher volatility than large-caps. However, those who can hold onto smaller market-capitalization ETFs for the long run tend to be rewarded for their choice over and above the amount of risk taken. Once you dig into the data, mid-caps start to become a lot more attractive.

Data by YCharts

This graph belies the fact the mid-caps have underperformed over the past 5 years despite stellar long-term gains. However, over the long run, you can see that indeed, smaller companies have both higher returns and higher volatility.

This is interesting in light of the upcoming US presidential election. In the event of a Democrat win in 2020, large-cap banks, tech companies, and healthcare companies could all come under fire, while smaller companies seem more likely to fly under the radar. Mid-caps now have a tactical justification as well as a strategic one, given that the market does not seem to be pricing in the risk of a potential leftward shift in American politics.

The portfolio theory behind firm size and stock returns

Mid-caps are typically defined as stocks with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. Large-caps are considered to be anything over 10 billion, and small-caps usually between 300 million and 2 billion (below 300 million is micro-cap). Roughly, 75 percent of the total market capitalization of US stocks belongs to companies considered large-cap.

The mainstream finance theory behind small and mid-caps is that they outperform due to lower valuations per unit of earnings growth (typically, the smaller the company, the better). To test this hypothesis that smaller companies tend to outperform, I ran a quick test on small-caps (IJR), mid-caps (IJH), and large-caps (IVV) over as long of a time period as I could get ETF data for.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

The results support the hypothesis. You can see a clear trend towards both higher volatility and higher returns as firm size gets smaller. In addition to having better absolute returns than large caps, smaller companies also have a higher risk-adjusted return over the period tested, meaning that investors have been rewarded for placing their money in less popular companies over and above the amount of risk they took in doing so. Again, this is likely due to investor bias towards large and familiar companies. As anyone who attended high school knows, popularity doesn't always correlate with long-term success.

Mid-caps can be easily invested in via IJH, which is the most popular ETF on the market right now for the category. I personally like mid-caps for exploiting the size factor in my trading model because there is a liquid market for S&P 400 futures, but there isn't one for S&P 600 futures (the small-cap futures track the more popular Russell 2000, which experts believe to be an inferior index). I won't go into all the reasons but they mainly relate to hedge funds and banks front-running the index reconstitution each year.

If smaller companies are so great, why not invest in small-caps and ignore mid-caps?

If you look at the data, it appears you can capture almost all of the premium by investing in mid-caps as opposed to small-caps. The extra return for small-caps is thus justified by the extra risk over almost any time period I look at. Note that if you do invest in small caps, be sure to avoid the Russell 2000 (IWM) and invest with the S&P 600 ETF instead.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

See how IWM, which tracks the Russell 2000, isn't on the risk-reward frontier? This is the inferior index construction in action. IWM is consistently riskier and returns less than either mid-caps or a fairly constructed small-cap index, and the difference in profit winds up in the pockets of Wall Street banks and hedge funds. Knowing conflicts of interest like this will keep you on the right track with your investments.

Why mid-caps may have the advantage

1. Research shows that smaller-sized companies outperform large companies over time. While there is the potential for mid-caps to underperform large-caps in the future, mid and large-sized companies are strongly correlated enough that the decision isn't likely to make or break your financial goals. As I wrote earlier, mid-caps seem to capture much of the "small-cap premium."

2. In the event of a Democrat win in 2020, Washington could become significantly less friendly to big business. Likely targets include big banks, technology companies, and pharmaceutical companies. In my view, smaller firms are likely to escape much of the potential threat. If a Democrat wins in 2020, they will almost certainly be to the left of either Bill Clinton or Barack Obama. Investing in mid-caps brings you out of the potential line of fire between government and big business.

3. Mid-caps have underperformed the market over the last 5 years, so they're cheaper on a P/E basis. I pulled the price-to-prospective earnings from Morningstar, and it appears mid-caps are trading for 15.8 times forward earnings, and large-caps are trading for 16.5 times earnings. Given that mid-caps as a group traditionally have higher growth prospects, this is upside down. If the premium were to reverse and mid-caps went to 17 times earnings, mid-caps would outperform by roughly 7.5 percent, ceteris paribus. Investing in mid-caps also in no way stops you from overweighting technology stocks in the rest of your portfolio if you believe that tech will drive the S&P 500's returns going forward.

4. S&P 400 investors may be able to find a unique kind of alpha at the expense of the passive money tracking the S&P 500. When stocks graduate from mid-cap to large-cap, S&P 500 funds and other large-cap funds may be forced to bid up the shares of the new additions. This could create a wealth transfer from one group of index investors to another. Conversely, if stocks drop down to the mid-cap level, the mid-cap funds may be able to buy at lower prices than they otherwise could due to the selling pressure from large index funds. This fits perfectly with my investment worldview of profiting from the constraints and biases of institutional investors. As you could see from the Russell 2000 example from above, index reconstitution is no joke. There are real wealth transfers that occur as a result of index changes.

Conclusion

Investing mid-caps is a factor tilt that is backed by research and is much more likely to help you than hurt you. Consider allocating to the S&P 400 for some of your US equity exposure. While it's less popular than its large-cap cousin, research shows that mid-caps may be the better deal in the long run. If you're looking for a relatively low-risk way to improve your investment returns, mid-caps may be just what you need. It’s not a free lunch, but if the excess returns from mid-caps are normally distributed, you can expect them to outperform the S&P 500 a little less than 60 percent of years.

Did you enjoy this article? Follow me for future research updates!

Disclosure: I am/we are long IJH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.