TherapeuticsMD: Dilution Risk Overblown

My thesis, which was based on products fulfilling an unmet market need, comprehensive payer coverage, and a sensible route-to-market strategy, remains intact.

Initially, TheraupeticsMD (TXMD) was more of a trading idea than an investment as I was bullish on approval for Imvexxy and Bijuva. My trading thesis at that time was no additional trial was required for Imvexxy and Bijuva would be approved with no hiccup. The thesis was validated, but I did not sell as I revisted the company and felt the brief jump in share price to $7+ after Imvexxy's approval undervalued the business potential of the company. A bit of greed might have played a role as well given I was holding out for >$8; the stock price before the FDA issued a complete response letter for Imvexxy. In hindsight, I probably should have followed the very advice I gave in the first article; sell upon Imvexxy's approval.

Looking back, my investment thesis to continue holding the stock long-term was based on products that were fulfilling an unmet market need, comprehensive payer coverage, and a sensible route-to-market strategy.

Overall, the thesis has remained intact. The company does face major risks, but I believe the current price is overpricing the risk. With insider planning to buy at $3.25, I recommend a strong buy at $2.60 for any new and existing investors.

Reassessment of Investment Thesis

Products were fulfilling an unmet market need (still to be determined)

Chart 1: TXMD's patient share growth

Source: TXMD's monthly presentation deck; % of TAM=patient count/2.3 million total addressable market (TAM) quoted in the company's deck (Apr-19 & Nov-18 numbers are estimates as there is no published data)

Patient share growth, 10 months after launch, both nominally and share % wise at 61,800 and 2.69%, is lacklustre at best. (Note: the company is targeting 30% of patient market share in 5 years) (see Chart 1) Awareness for the products was likely limited; given prescribers were the main target audience for the sales force. The direct-to-consumer (DTC) campaign in 2H 2019 would likely help boost further patient uptake similar to Intrarosa (Intrarosa was able to triple new script market share with its DTC campaign). Fortunately, Imvexxy is doing well in terms of script count growth, driven by higher refill rates.

On the Bijuva front, it is too early to tell. There is a precedent of branded combination pills being more popular in HIV treatment. It is mainly driven by 1) adherence, 2) increased pill burden (having to take 3-4 generic pills as the alternative) and 3) total higher co-pay.

With 2 copays, out of pocket for the generic combination is ~$27, cheaper than $35 co-pay program from Imvexxy for one month supply (30 pills). Though the limited savings of <$10 a month would be just enough to sway patients to the branded product (perceived as higher quality than generics).

The company also indicated strong interest from compounding pharmacies, though they also noted there were no exclusive agreements to stop these pharmacies from compounding. Being an FDA-approved drug, no competition, and implementation of USP 800, I am optimistic of the company capturing a fairly sizable percentage of the market with its co-operative approach.

High refill rate for Imvexxy is promising, and an early indicator of a strong launch once the DTC campaign kickstarts. It is still too early to tell for Bijuva, but the multiple headwinds and benefits for switching to Bijuva do indicate a promising launch.

Comprehensive payer coverage (still on track, albeit delayed)

Figure 1: Overview of competitors' commercial payer coverage

Source: TXMD's 2018 Investor Day Deck

Management had emphasized the lack of payer pushback by citing comprehensive payer coverage for similar products (see Figure 1). Intrarosa achieving 74% unrestricted coverage in 8 months, launched a year before Imvexxy, was also an encouraging sign of widespread payer coverage.

Figure 2: Cautious language in payer update slides

Source: TXMD's 2019 Investor Day Deck

Unfortunately, the company met with multiple hurdles on commercial and Medicare payer front. Imvexxy's launch coincided with a women health prescription review at CVS and Aetna, leading to delayed discussions. But this seems to be more of a timing issue. Management has successfully secured 80% commercial coverage in line with Osphena and higher than Intrarosa (75%). There also seems to be room for higher coverage for Aetna's other plans (currently only covered by Aetna Premier Plus plan).

In the case of Bijuva, payer coverage could potentially face challenges in terms of timing (see Figure 2). Though the 15 Jan NDC registration should help coverage with payers who implement a 6 months NDC block process.

On the Medicare front, the company missed the window for the Medicare Part D bid. Adjudication for Medicare Part D will start only in Q1 2020. The patient mix of higher Medicare Part D did not help, as it translates to a longer lower net while the company continues to subsidize these patients. I believe that's the driver behind the conservative 2020 guidance.

Comprehensive payer coverage thesis had not panned out in terms of timing. It is likely an unintended impact of the FDA approval delay of Imvexxy. Overall, the company seems to be on track for comprehensive coverage by H1 2020 as per guidance.

Sensible RTM strategy (early indication seems to suggest it's the right strategy)

One of the key reason I was attracted to the company was the long-term nature of the launch strategy. The launch of Imvexxy and Bijuva had been years in the works; not just from a medical trial front, but also commercialization. Management had established a sales force for prenatal vitamins to achieve three goals: 1) provide additional non-dilutive cash flow, 2) establish a network with OBGYNs (main targets for Imvexxy and Bijuva) and 3) pilot program of RTM strategy (deployed the copay program to achieve high adherence).

Unlike other pre-revenue biotech companies, TXMD has an existing sales force in place targeting the same prescribers

Chart 2: Imvexxy vs Intrarosa gross-to-net (GTN) since launch

Source: Symphony, Bloomberg Business Intelligence (GTN=reported net revenue/total prescription dollar), the forecast growth rate is based on the simple average of previous quarters' growth

I believe a big driver of the strong uptake versus recent launches was the aggressive co-pay assistance program. Intrarosa had a significantly higher gross-to-net versus Imvexxy (see Chart 2) and a much slower script growth. (Note: AMAG also has a similar co-pay program, supposedly even more attractive at $0 copay for the first month on therapy and <$25 for refill, but likely did not promote it as aggressively.) This strategy targeted a key pain point of patients: cost. In employing this strategy, patients were likely remaining on therapy for longer (higher refills) which drove the script count to near parity with Vagifem (significantly higher versus recent launches of Intrarosa and Osphena).

Chart 3: TXMD's net sales number pre-accounting adjustment

Source: Actual is based on the company's 10Q and 10K filings; revised uses Imvexxy's total prescription dollar figure from Symphony, Bloomberg Business Intelligence

Pay for share is a tried and tested strategy to increase top-line figures; cue Amazon, Uber, and Netflix. Investors could not observe the top-line improvements due to the accounting approach of reporting net sales figures. Using similar reporting methodologies, TXMD would be reporting high sales growth (see Chart 3); Q1 2019 sales would be 3x Q1 2018.

Chart 4: Imvexxy gross and net sales forecast for Q2 to 1Q4 FY19

Source: Author's projection (Assumptions: 1) Imvexxy's total prescription dollar is $17 million for April and May 2019, assumed $8.5 million gross sales for June comparable to May to derive Q2 19F, 2) Q3 and Q4 19F assumed gross sales of $12 and $14 million monthly sales, 3) GTN based on assumption that GTN growth remains on the same trajectory of 1.8% increase per quarter)

Based on the current GTN and gross sales trajectory, I believe the company low-balled its forecast (see Chart 4). On Imvexxy alone, the company should be able to meet the $11 million net sales to draw down the $50 million in Q4. (Note: the company is projected to increase quarterly gross by over $10 million from Q1 to Q2 19F). Financial guidance should be easily surpassed if the company stays on the current sales and coverage trajectory.

Sensible RTM strategy thesis is still intact, the results are evident in the gross numbers and will be reflected soon in the net numbers. Though slow payer coverage was an unexpected pitfall, management had learned from Imvexxy's launch and only bringing Bijuva to the compounders after widespread payer coverage is established (potentially hinting of confidence in strong demand, which will lead to the negative net with strong volume from compounding channels).

Surprising Addition - Annovera

Annovera was a sudden add to the pipeline and a surprising one for a pre-commercialization company. It is a low risk and high return investment with $20 million upfront and another $20 million upon commercialization. Additional payments were based on specific sales milestones. Also. the company expects $20 million spend for a post-approval study.

A potential reason for the low payments and lack of interest from big pharma is likely the low patent shelf-life; 5 years from FDA approval (August 2023) for the new chemical entity designation. Existing patents have expired due to the long trial duration. Management is exploring life cycle management with the next generation system, potentially extending the patent life.

One would expect the company to launch as early as possible to take advantage of the monopoly 5 year period. However, the launch was delayed for a year, likely a result of the Population Council's lack of expertise to achieve commercial-scale manufacturing. The company had to establish a new manufacturing and supply chain, causing significant delays.

Payer coverage for contraception is likely less challenging, given the company had increased pricing guidance from an initial $1,400 to $1,800-2,100. Mandatory coverage at the state level also helps by reducing potential downside if the $0 out-of-pocket Affordable Care Act policy is reversed.

Getting FDA designation as a new class of contraception will be critical because it's a requirement to draw down $50 million and for nationwide mandatory coverage with $0 out-of-pocket. The company is optimistic due to the different formulations of birth control pills and even those that work via different mechanisms are categorized under different classes.

Table 1: Overview of Annovera vs Nuvaring's key patient-related attributes

Source: TXMD's 2019 Investor Day Deck; *based on a 364-day study of Nuvaring use

Annovera's attributes are also compelling from a patient's perspective (see Table 1). Given a choice and limited promotion for Nuvaring, women would likely go for Annovera over Nuvaring. Nuvaring is used by >900,000 women, at $2,000 per ring, it represents a $1.8 billion easily accessible market opportunity.

Overall, Annovera is an underappreciated asset that will likely be worth the initial low investment cost of $60 million ($40 million pre-commercialization fees and $20 million post-approval study cost).

Valuation

Table 2: Income forecast

Source: Author's internal forecast

Projecting future numbers can be really challenging as no one knows what the future holds and there might be a bias factor in the assumptions. It is especially so for a company in the growth phase with limited certainty into the numbers. I believe the above values are relatively conservative numbers that the company should be able to achieve if it maintains the current growth trajectory. (Note: any reader who wants to play around with the model can PM me.)

Table 3: DCF valuation

Source: Author's internal forecast

Using net profit as a proxy for cash flow, aggressive WACC of 13.5% and H-model of 9 additional years of high growth at 10% (coinciding with patent expiry in 2032), a target price of $8.01 represents a significant upside from the current price of $2.60.

Risk

Figure 3: Risk profile matrix

Source: Author's internal assumptions

Lackluster demand: The company has repeatedly iterated the huge market potential and getting constant calls for their products. Talk is cheap: what matters are the sales figures. Early signs are positive, though whether it translates to net sales still await to be seen.

Medicare Part D coverage: Given no co-pay allowed for Medicare Part D coverage drugs, with non-preferred coverage, patients to pay ~$72 (double the standard $35 out-of-pocket) for Imvexxy. I expect high patient attrition at such a high premium. The implication is >30% of Imvexxy's gross sales are at risk. In terms of net sales level, it is less consequential given the company is likely selling to Medicare Part D patients at a loss (accounting for distribution costs and rebates).

Table 3: Cash balance projection for FY19 and FY20

Source: Author's internal forecast based on the income forecast in Table 1

Insufficient cash reserve: Using an aggressive operating cost that assumes $30 million spent on the DTC campaign and a 20% increase in FY20 operating costs, the company will barely meet its $60 million cash reserve covenant (see Table 3). It also leaves no margin of error; Annovera has to be classified as a new contraceptive class and the company has to hit $11 million net revenue (to draw down the $100 million). It's likely the biggest current worry among investors, as it implies potential dilution at the current low valuation.

Management has proven to be prudent in spending especially during the re-submission period of Imvexxy's FDA application. I believe management will do what's required to comply with the covenant.

Upcoming catalysts

Insider purchase: CEO Robert Finizo has guaranteed he would buying a considerable amount of shares at ~$3.25 price point (10:50 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Healthcare Conference) after Q2 earnings (due to the blackout period and 6 months short-swing profit rule). Given insiders being close to the operations, a massive purchase will be a huge sign of confidence.

FY20 guidance: The company should have no issue meeting the $50 million cash reserve covenant for FY19. FY20 guidance will be critical in determining how much cash reserve headroom the company will have. Guidance for net sales >$170 million will dispel worries of potential dilution.

Conclusion

Revised guidance has taken a toll on the share price. The current share price is likely pricing in a high probability of the company having to dilute to be compliant of its debt covenant. Share price will likely remain depressed until the company can prove it has sufficient cash headroom.

I believe the market has overestimated the potential cash burn for FY19 and FY20. Using aggressive assumptions, the company will still remain compliant with the covenant. I recommend a buy with a target price of $8.

