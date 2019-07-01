Metals Update: Expect More Upside, The Recovery Has Just Begun

With tighter refined market conditions and a too negative spec positioning, we believe that there is a significant upside potential for H2 2019.

Given the possible de-escalation of trade tensions after the G-20 summit, market participants could have more conviction to go long base metals.

Market participants remained reluctant to assert meaningful upside exposure to the base metals as a result of increased trade tensions.

DBB enjoyed a gain of 1.4% in June – the rebound proved shallower than our expectations.

Introduction

In this regular note, we provide a discussion on the degree of fundamental tightness/looseness across the industrial metals, with a special focus on copper, zinc, and aluminium, in order to formulate a clear view on the Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB).

Although DBB rebounded in June, the rebound was lower than our expectations. Market participants remained reluctant to cover their net short exposure to the base metals complex because macro uncertainty stemming from trade tensions prevailed, despite healthy fundamental dynamics.

We expect stronger upward pressure in July due to a more positive macro sentiment driven by a possible de-escalation of the US-China trade dispute after a constructive G-20 summit on June 28-29.

Our July target for DBB is at $16.8/share, representing an 8% appreciation from its current level.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

Market price

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

The LMEX is in positive territory on the year, up 0.4% YTD, after a modest increase of 0.7% in June.

Lead was the strongest performer (+7.4%), followed by nickel (+6.2%), and copper (+3.1%). Zinc was the worst performer and the only base metal to post a negative monthly performance (-1.5%).

DBB enjoyed a gain of 1.4% last month. The fact that DBB showed a stronger performance than the LME reflects the positive roll yield stemming from the backwardation in LME base metals. While the LMEX represents only an index tracking the movements in the price across the LME base metals, DBB is a Fund, which reflects both the changes in LME base metals prices and the roll yield generated by expressing exposure to the futures markets.

Open interest

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

The most bullish aspect of this chart is about nickel. The open interest surged by 15% last month, which suggests significant fresh buying considering the increase in 6% in LME nickel. Unfortunately, DBB does not include nickel.

The fact that the open interest declined in copper (-2%), lead (-7%), and tin (-12%) in June while the price in these base metals increased points to short-covering. This is modestly bullish because it suggests that market participants were reluctant to assert meaningful upside exposure. They preferred to cover their shorts rather than lifting their longs.

The bearish aspect of the chart relates to zinc. The open interest rose 5% last month, thereby implying fresh shorting amid weaker LME zinc prices. This suggests that investors became more bearish on the base metal. This affects negatively DBB as zinc’s weight in DBB’s holdings is around 35%.

Exchange inventories

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

In June, exchange inventories dropped the most in copper (-14%) and lead (-10%). This suggests that refined market conditions for copper and lead tightened notably last month. While the LME lead price reacted well to the increased tightness, the reaction in the LME copper market was more modest, probably because copper was more sensitive to weaker macro dynamics.

Exchange inventories rose notably in tin (+14%), which could reflect a weakening of the present fundamental picture. The good news is that DBB does not include tin its holdings.

Exchange inventories in aluminium dropped 4% last month while that in zinc rose 4%, suggesting some tightness in aluminium and some looseness in zinc.

On net, the decline in exchange inventories across the industrial metals space suggests that the fundamentals (on the refined front) tightened. This is conducive to firmer prices. This bodes well for DBB’s performance.

Nearby spreads

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

The tightness in nearby spreads across the LME base metals eased in June although LME zinc prices remained in backwardation at the front end of the curve. As a result, investors in DBB benefited from a positive roll yield.

The decline in exchange inventories could tighten nearby spreads in July, we believe. This should lift DBB’s performance.

Physical premiums

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Physical premiums rebounded well in June, reflecting a pick-up in seasonal demand.

However, there is no sign of significant tightness in the physical market, as demand conditions across the metals remained undermined by global trade tensions. As macro uncertainty could dissipate in case of a gradual de-escalation of the US-China trade tensions, physical premiums could move still higher, which would be an encouraging sign for the complex and thus DBB.

Speculative positioning

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

The speculative community is the most bearish on LME nickel despite its strong rally on the year. It seems that speculators are not absolutely not convinced that the strong performance in nickel prices (fueled by the electric vehicle revolution) will be sustainable. This leaves nickel vulnerable to short-covering, which could push LME nickel prices still higher. But as nickel is not included in DBB, DBB will not take advance of a possible further advance in the LME nickel price.

The speculative community marginally covered its net short position in LME copper last month, but a net short position suggests excessively bearish expectations for copper prices. We think that the speculative selling in recent months was the result of weakening macro dynamics driven by trade tensions. This leaves copper vulnerable to short-covering in case of a pick-up in growth expectations in case of a sustained de-escalation of trade tensions.

Bottom line: spec positioning across the complex remains too negative and out of sync with the fundamentals. As a result, we believe that spec buying interest could resurface in H2 2019, which would underpin a rebound in DBB.

Conclusion

The rebound in DBB in recent weeks has proven to be weaker than our expectations. This is essentially the reflection of the reluctance among market participants to turn more constructive on the complex as a result of trade tensions.

However, the meeting between US and Chinese presidents on the sidelines of the G-20 summit on June 28-29 produced a positive outcome, namely no extra tariff imposed by the US and a resumption of trade talks in a bid to deliver a trade agreement.

This could prompt market participants to cover their bearish bets across the base metals space and even build outright long positions, especially in a context where refined market conditions continue to tighten. The currently negative positioning suggests plenty of room on the long side.

We therefore expect positive momentum to strengthen in the industrial metals complex in the course of July.

Our July target for DBB is at $16.8/share, representing an 8% appreciation from its current level.

About DBB

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund allows investors to assert exposure to some of the LME base metals.

The composition of the Fund is as follows:

DBB's assets under management total $150 million, with an average daily volume of $1.18 million and average spread (over the past 60 days) of 0.10%.

Its expense ratio is 0.80%, which makes it a relatively cheap ETF to get an exposure to the industrial metals complex.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.