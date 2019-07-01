Match.com Needs To Grab The Asian Online Dating Opportunity To Justify The Current Valuation

That said, if the company does succeed, the current valuation of 10.9 times sales and 39 times earnings is lofty, but compelling.

There are major risks such as lawsuits and failing to execute on the growth trajectory because of competitors and cultural differences.

This will be done by aggressively entering the Asian market, which has a 400 million 'singles' market opportunity.

Match.com has grown revenue at a CAGR of 15% over the previous 5 years, and expects to do the same in the next 5.

Match Group: short introduction

Match Group (MTCH) owns and operates a long list of online dating services and apps, of which Tinder is a well-known name for millennials. Match Group went public in November 2015 and has performed exceptionally well.

Match Group operates a number of dating brands globally such as:

Match.com

Meetic

Pairs

PlentyOfFish

OKCupid

Hinge

To give you an idea of how big the company is, this slide sums it up:

Figure 1: screenshot taken from the Match website

Match Group uses global insights to power localised initiatives. 64% of relationships which started on a dating site, started on a Match Group Product. That's quite the market share in my opinion.

Secular growth in online dating

I believe online dating is poised for secular growth. You essentially have two major forces driving this growth:

Young 'digital natives' are more comfortable using online dating services and/or apps. With more and more young people globally getting access to the internet, this trend is unlikely to go away.

Many people at an older age are getting divorced or change partners. At a certain stage in life, it might be difficult to find someone else right around the corner. This means there are more singles trying to find someone and they turn to new initiatives: online dating. These singles also have considerable income to spend on an important aspect of life.

While conceptually this all sounds great, we have to establish whether this is true or not.

eMarketers had published some great research on the online dating market. Growth is slowing, but there's still growth ahead. The research states that nearly half of all singles in the US have tried a dating app. eMarketer estimates 28 million Americans will use a dating app in 2022, which is only a 17.6% increase compared to 23.8 million in 2018.

SensorTower Data said between February 2018 and February 2019, the top 10 dating apps accumulated over $679 million in gross spending. This is in the United States alone.

That's why it's important to look internationally.

Match Group wants 25% of its total revenue coming from Asia by 2023. It has launched 'Tinder lite' so people from more rural areas can access the app without having very good internet.

There's good reason to get into the Asian market. China has 200 million singles, partly because of the one-child policy the country imposed for many decades. For every 114 men in China, there are 100 women. Nobody wants to end up alone, so the competition is fierce. In 2017, there were four Chinese platforms dominating the market with a combined 80% market share. The online dating market grew 40% year over year to $180 million. While it's not easy to find good data for 2018 or 2019, we can be sure that online dating will continue to grow in Asia. Match Group should do its best to capture this growth.

Match Group restructured its executive team in the region just a few months ago to go all-in on this opportunity.

Dissecting the latest quarterly results

Let's get into the Q1 highlights from the quarterly report published on May the 7th.

Figure 2: Taken from Match Group's Q1 results

Revenue and user growth is still going strong at mid-teen percentages. ARPU remained flat compared to last year.

The company, again, points to the opportunity in Asia where it is trying to adapt the product to local culture. Also, continued change in cultural adversity to online dating, growing urbanisation and smartphone adoption should help grow the market as a whole.

Figure 3: taken from Match Group's Q1 result slideshow

I will closely look at the Asian operations to see if they can execute their promises. It will be very important for Match Group to get a decent market share in these markets and get an advantage over more local apps. Match Group could potentially try to get a hold by acquiring some local dating apps and/or websites.

Risks: The Tinder lawsuit

There are many risks involved with a Match Group investment:

The execution of the Asia strategy might fail because of many different reasons.

Their market share might decline as successful competitors enter the market (such as Bumble).

ARPU might decline as people don't want to pay for these services anymore.

All-in-all, Match Group is trading at a lofty valuation that can only be supported by continued growth. More on the valuation later.

However, there is one critical and well-known issue holding down the company: a lawsuit.

Tinder co-founder Sean Rad has started a $2 billion lawsuit against Match Group and its parent company IAC/InterActive Corp. (NASDAQ:IAC). He states the company purposely undervalued Tinder so the company could pay less in stock options to the founding team.

Additionally, because Match Group is operating in such a sensitive space, it often has to deal with lawsuits around discrimination and data privacy.

If Match Group has to pay $2 billion in compensation this would equal over 10% of the current market cap of $18.9 billion. In other words: it would be a disaster.

Valuation is lofty, but compelling at the same time

Let's turn to the final point. My thesis exists of two things:

I believe the company will be able to grow revenues, in particular by entering the Asian market. This is supported by secular trends such as urbanisation, smartphone adoptions and demographics.

This will not be an easy task however, as many competitors are trying to get a piece of the pie. Not only major companies such as Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) can form a threat, also new competitors such as Bumble or more local apps and/or websites can hamper growth and certainly growth in ARPU (revenue per user).

Now, I do think Match Group will be able to maintain a growth rate between 15% and 20% in revenue over the next few years. Does this support the current valuation the stock is trading at?

The company is currently trading at $18.9 billion. We learn from the 2018 full year annual report that revenue was $1.73 billion. That is essentially a 10.9 x sales multiple. The company made $477 million in earnings, computing to a 39x earnings multiple.

This is quite lofty, but not completely insane. A publicly traded peer is Spark Networks (LOV). It's currently valued at $150 million while making +- $120 million in revenue in 2018. The company was not profitable over the course of 2018.

Chinese market leader Baihe.com is private, but recently got a capital injection by Fosun Group Owner Guo. He acquired 70% of the company for $631 million while the company made $100 million in revenue. For the full company, this means a 9x sales multiple.

All-in-all, Match Group deserves this higher multiple because of its size, profitability and dominance in the dating market globally.

If the company is able to grow 15% every year over the next 5 years, it will reach nearly $3.5 billion in annual revenue and nearly $1 billion in earnings. If this seems unreasonable, keep in mind the company grew revenue from $836 million in 2014 to $1.73 billion in 2018 which is a 15% CAGR over that 5-year period.

When compared to other platform-like businesses, the current valuation is quite good as an entry point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long IAC, which is the parent company of Match Group.