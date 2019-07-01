Portfolio Armor currently estimates a positive, though slightly below-market return for Franklin Resources over the next several months. In the event that's wrong, I show ways bullish longs can hedge.

Hedge funds apparently are bearish on the fund company due to its recent outflows and the general shift from active investing to passive.

Over the weekend, the Financial Times reported that hedge funds were heavily shorting shares of Franklin Resources.

Short Sellers "Pile Into" Franklin Resources

In an article over the weekend (paywalled here), the Financial Times reported that short sellers betting heavily against Franklin Resources (BEN) as the fund company suffered outflows and dealt with the challenge of investors shifting to passive funds:

The moves reflected confidence among hedge funds that the stock of the San Mateo, California-based company is vulnerable to a drop, given a secular shift away from actively managed products in favor of low-cost funds that passively track indices. [...] The short sellers' bets now account for 12% of all Franklin Templeton's freely available stock.

The chart that accompanied the article showed a striking rise in short interest in Franklin versus competitors Invesco (IVZ), T. Rowe Price (TROW), BlackRock (BLK), and Affiliated Managers (AMG). You can see the chart in FT Deputy News Editor Stephen Foley's tweet below.

If you're long Franklin Resources and still bullish on it but want to limit your risk in the event the short sellers are proven right, below are a few ways to do so.

Different Duration Downside Protections For BEN

Up until recently when I've posted hedges for securities, I've used expiration dates approximately six months out. That's been Portfolio Armor's default for years, partly out of convenience for investors and partly for the reason, Riskalyze CEO Aaron Klein explained here: Investors seem to be better able to conceptualize risk over six-month periods than longer ones. That's still Portfolio Armor's default, but we've just added a new feature that lets users select their own expiration dates.

This raises an interesting question: What's the cheaper way to hedge if you adjust for the different times to expiration? In general, shorter times to expiration mean less time value and less cost for put options you purchase to hedge. But if you are offsetting the cost of those put options by selling call options, increased time value means you can get more for the call options. To illustrate this, below are four ways of hedging BEN. Two of the hedges expire in October and two expire in January. I've circled the annualized cost of each hedge as a percentage of position value, in red, so you can compare the hedges on an apples-to-apples basis. Each of these hedges is designed for an investor unwilling to risk a decline of more than 16% in his BEN shares.

Uncapped Upside, Expires In October

These were the optimal or least expensive puts, as of Friday's close, to hedge 1,000 shares of BEN against a >16% decline by mid-October.

The annualized cost was 4.77% of position value (the cost of the puts in all four of these examples was calculated conservatively, using the ask price - in practice, you can often buy puts at some price between the bid and ask).

Uncapped Upside, Expires In January

This hedge uses the same parameters as above except the expiration date is in mid-January.

The annualized cost here was higher, 8.87% of position value.

Capped Upside, Expires In October

This was the optimal, or least expensive, collar to hedge against a >16% decline by the end of this week if you were willing to cap your possible upside at 7% by then. The income generated from the short calls for this collar and the next one was calculated conservatively, assuming you sold them at the bid.

The cost here was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $100 assuming you placed both trades (buying the puts and selling the calls) at the worst ends of their respective spreads. That worked out to an annualized cost of -0.95%.

Capped Upside, Expires In January

This optimal collar uses the same parameters as the one above, except it expires in January of 2020.

Here, the cost was negative again, -0.78% of position value.

Wrapping Up

Seeking Alpha Essentials' Quant Rating on BEN currently is neutral, as you can see below.

My current rating on the stock is neutral as well as Portfolio Armor currently estimates a positive, but slightly below-market return for Franklin Resources over the next six months. In the event that estimate is wrong, Franklin Resources longs may want to consider one of the hedges above.

