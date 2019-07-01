Wiley To Acquire Zyante For STEM Courseware

The firm is growing revenue smartly and Wiley will combine Zyante with its recent Alta acquisition to push further into growing technical education fields.

John Wiley & Sons has agreed to acquire Zyante for $56 million in cash.

Zyante has developed computer science and STEM (Science, Technolgy, Engineering, and Mathematics) courseware for education environments.

With the deal, JW.A is seeking to bolster its offerings in the fast-growing technical education fields.

Target Company

Los Gatos, California-based Zyante was founded in 2012 to develop a platform it calls zyBooks that improves learning engagement through a hands-on approach that frees up instructors to spend more time teaching.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Smita Bakshi, who has a Ph.D. in computer science and previously held positions in major technology firms.

Below is a somewhat dated overview video of Zyant’s animated interactive learning approach:

Zyante said it has provided its courseware to more than 500,000 students at over 500 colleges and universities in North America.

Investors have invested at least $4.9 million in the firm and include Bialla Venture Partners, TEC Ventures, and TA Ventures.

Market

According to a 2018 market research report by Grand View Research, the smart education and learning market size is forecasted to reach $432 billion by 2025.

This represents a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 15.2% from 2018.

The main drivers for this expected growth include increased education quality, easier access to content through a multitude of devices and learning formats, and increased learning efficiency to reduce time to finish courses.

Acquisition Terms & Financials

Wiley disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $56 million in an all-cash transaction.

Zyante’s 2019 revenue is expected to be $14 million, so Wiley is paying a 4x revenue multiple for the acquisition. Wiley didn’t provide a change in guidance as a result of the proposed transaction.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of January 31, 2019, Wiley had $132.8 million in cash and equivalents and $1.7 billion in total liabilities of which $633.5 million was long-term debt and deferred revenue was $271.5 million.

Free cash flow for the nine months ended January 31, 2019, was a negative ($2.4 million).

In the past 12 months, Wiley’s stock price has dropped 29.3% vs. Pearson’s (PSO) fall of 12%, as the chart below indicates:

Earnings surprises have been positive for seven of the last twelve quarterly reports:

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has recently improved markedly, as the linguistic analysis shows below:

Commentary

Wiley is acquiring Zyante to bolster its computer science and STEM education offerings and it sees strong demand for these career paths.

As Wiley president and CEO Brian Napack stated in the deal announcement,

Computer science and STEM education is in very high demand due to the growing needs of the labor market. Zyante has brought to market a transformative technology platform and an approach to learning that delivers real outcomes in these critical, growing disciplines. zyBooks delivers efficient, engaging learning experiences that fit the needs of today’s students and teachers. The rate of uptake speaks for itself…

The rate of uptake he referred to was Zyante’s projected 37% topline revenue growth rate for 2019.

Wiley plans to combine Zyante with its recent Newton Alta system to provide a more adaptive learning and high-impact experience to students while reducing teaching costs.

With the deal, Wiley will be able to plug Zyante into its larger distribution network. At a revenue multiple of 4x for a reasonably strong growth rate in a growing industry, Wiley likely didn’t overpay for the deal.

While it won’t move the dial for the stock in the short-term, the deal does provide a view of Wiley’s priorities and looks to be a winner.

