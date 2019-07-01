Closed-End Funds: These 5 Funds Have A History Of Raising Distributions

These funds often pay out a large percentage of their income and capital gains to fund such high payouts, commonly even sacrificing net assets to maintain such high distributions.

It seems, every month for CEFs, there is a new round of distribution cuts at funds. This shouldn't be any surprise as many funds pay out simply unsustainable distributions over the long run. Investors in CEFs know that this is just a part of everyday life, sacrificing distribution growth for the sake of high current income. This doesn't necessarily have to be the case, though, as there are some funds that have a history of increasing distributions for their shareholders. These gems are few and far between, and I would even venture to say they are breaking the mold of what is expected.

The last time I covered this topic was almost one year ago. So, you may notice some of the most popular CEFs aren't included on this list, but they may have been previously covered.

I think it's really simple. CEFs typically pay out 8% or more, and most investors realize that they shouldn't expect much growth. The high payouts work very well for investors that are retired and searching for income to pay for their retirement. There are also the investors that are drawn to the high distributions that utilize a little different strategy. They will take these monthly or quarterly cash distributions and reinvest the distributions in other funds. This kind of provides "distribution increases" in an indirect way, as these investors that don't need the cash can then reinvest and increase their next month's income.

Some of the funds covered today have a long history of increasing their distributions from inception. Some have only short histories of increases of the past few years. This isn't a list on the sustainability of the distribution, so I would encourage any potential investor to dig further into the funds and do their own due diligence. The list is also in no particular order, so don't focus on where the fund falls on the list. In addition, I do think that all the funds listed have the potential to fit in an investor's portfolio, and I didn't include any that I would personally avoid. In fact, I personally own a majority of the funds covered!

BlackRock Health Sciences (BME)

To kick the list off, I wanted to start with a fund fresh in mind, as I just recently covered this fund.

BME is a fund focused on investing in companies in the healthcare space. There are political factors that have held this fund back in the last few years. This is as well as all the other healthcare-related funds and companies. I believe this has created an opportunity to buy shares at a depressed price. Of course, the risks are very real that the U.S. healthcare system could change. My belief is that if anything does actually happen, it will be minimal, and taking out uncertainties will propel this sector higher.

Source - CEFconnect

This fund is a solid fund for paying out distributions. Since its inception, they have not had to cut, not even through the financial crisis of 2008-09. This can give investors confidence that, even when a recession occurs, this fund can hold steady. The next downturn in the economy is not likely to be an event like the prior one, as it is likely to be more of a "traditional" recession that isn't as severe.

BME started with a quarterly payout of $0.3844 and has since moved to pay on the more attractive monthly schedule. The current monthly distribution of $0.20 has been in place since August 2015. For clarity's sake, this would give us a quarterly equivalent of $0.60. This is a 56% increase from their original payout.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT)

PDT has an income focus. They invest "at least 80% of net assets in dividend-paying securities." They implement their strategy by investing in common and preferred securities. This also gives them a tilt towards utility sector securities. Actually, almost 50% of their assets are invested in utility securities with many of their top 10 holdings utility companies.

Source - CEFconnect

This fund has a long history, with an inception date of 12/21/1989. The chart above doesn't actually go back that far, nor can I find any information on their website that goes that far either. For our purposes, the data above is sufficient, though. The chart shows that PDT had a monthly distribution of $0.075; this compared with today's current monthly rate of $0.0975. This isn't quite as impressive growth as the above fund. The other thing we can easily notice from the chart above is that the fund has had a few distribution cuts. However, this wasn't during 2008-09, where they actually raised the distribution during that time. The cuts are around 1999 and 2005. Since the cuts, however, the fund has had strong performance and several increases.

Keep in mind, though, PDT is expensive relative to its historical trading range. The fund is trading at a premium of 10.70%. For those interested in this sector with a similar strategy, an investor may want to instead look at another John Hancock fund. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income (HTD) is another phenomenal fund that is quite similar to PDT. HTD trades at a discount of 2.16%. However, this is also trading higher relative to its typical range.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO)

BTO is not quite like the other funds that are covered on this list. Some CEF investors may not be interested as the fund pays a quarterly schedule. This can be a problem for some retirees that want more frequent distributions hitting their bank account. However, this doesn't deter me from including the fund on this list with the others.

Like the above-mentioned PDT and HTD, this is another John Hancock fund. I really like the fund sponsor. They seem to have conservative strategies that support steady funds. BTO specifically has an objective of "capital appreciation and current income." The fund invests heavily in the financial sector and can potentially provide investors exposure to this critical sector while providing ample diversity. The top names that appear include; JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), M&T Bank Corp. (MTB), and PNC Financial Services Group (PNC).

Source - CEFconnect

BTO also has quite a long history, longer than this chart goes back as well. I was, fortunately, able to find a chart that does go back closer to inception on Seeking Alpha.

Source - Seeking Alpha

This fund's distributions history is quite erratic prior to 2008-09 period. Since then, the fund has been able to implement a more predictable income stream. It is not a surprise that a fund comprised of almost 100% allocation to financials had to cut during the financial crisis. However, since then, the fund has performed very well. BTO has been increasing its distribution from its "stable" distribution in September 2012 of $0.2961 to today's distribution of $0.55. This is an increase of 85% during that time.

This fund does have the risk of being severely impacted during any type of economic slowdown, though. So, an investor should be mindful of this if choosing to invest.

Gabelli Dividend & Income Fund (GDV)

GDV has been a solid performing fund, with a focus on holding dividend-paying securities. The fund invests "at least 80% of its assets in dividend paying or other income-producing securities." They continue with "at least 50% of the fund's assets will consist of dividend-paying equity securities."

I have called this fund the "steady" Gabelli fund in the past. This still makes sense today. It is not their popular fund as it has a realistic yield compared to their more popular funds. This also lends itself to the fund trading at realistic valuation, with the fund trading at a discount of 6.76%.

Source - CEFconnect

GDV very briefly had a quarterly payout schedule before switching to the appealing monthly schedule. The monthly payout started at $0.10, and today's payout is $0.11. This doesn't make it quite a huge grower, but since the 2008-09 period, the fund has raised several times. In fact, prior to cutting the distribution during this period, the fund paid an $0.11 monthly distribution. So, some may say that the distribution hasn't grown at all and might shy away from the fund. However, I believe that the fund at least warrants a look due to being able to raise the distribution since the cuts.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO)

ETO is one of three funds from Eaton Vance that are quite similarly structured. ETO just happens to be the one that has been able to raise its distribution aggressively.

The fund "invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of dividend income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment." This may be surprising to some as the largest holdings in the fund are: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT). So, in fact, the top two holdings do not even pay a dividend. This is where the benefit of being a CEF comes in, as the fund can deploy cash distributions to shareholders from different sources, like capital gains.

Source - CEFconnect

This fund, like many others, inevitably had to cut during the 2008-09 financial crisis. However, the fund had an initial monthly distribution of $0.10 and has been able to raise this to its current $0.18! Prior to the financial crisis, the distribution was $0.1795.

ETO frequently trades at a premium. Even now, the premium stands at 2.88%. This may be deserved as the fund has performed better than its two other closely-related counterparts. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) trades at a discount of 7.55%. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income (EVT) currently trades at a premium of 0.08%, but generally trades at a discount.

Source - CEFconnect

The chart above shows that ETG has been able to maintain its distribution since the cuts. I believe that, if an investor is looking at an attractive way to gain some exposure to global assets, ETG is a solid choice. The fund has very similar top holdings as ETO, and this may work out well for the fund as ETO has done fantastic. However, the current yield of ETG is 7.66%, whereas ETO has a current yield of 8.89%.

Source - CEFconnect

EVT's history is quite similar to ETO. The fund had to make cuts in the financial crisis but has since rebounded by raising the distribution a couple of times. EVT is quite similar to the other two funds but with no emphasis on holding global securities.

One Last Fund Worth Repeating

One fund that was on the prior list of funds, deserves to be recognized, again.

This is, of course, Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) is my top holding in my CEF portfolio. This fund has been an absolute champion in regards to a raising distribution and providing strong returns. The fund invests "at least 80% of its total assets in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and debt instruments of companies within the utility industry." "The remaining 20% of its assets may be invested in other securities, including stocks, money market instruments, and debt instruments, as well as certain derivative instruments in the utility industry or other industries."

Source - CEFconnect

UTG has to be one of the most solid CEFs available today. In fact, the fund just raised its distribution 5.88% to $0.18 per month payout. This is the fund's 11th increase since its inception. UTG started with a monthly payout of $0.0967, and with the current rate of $0.18, this represents an increase of 86% since inception.

Investors may need to take caution though, as the fund is trading at a premium of 2.81%. This is above its 1-year average discount of 3.08% and 5-year average discount of 4.65%. Another important note for UTG is that the fund likes doing rights offerings. They generally benefit the managers. This is because the fund grows larger and the managers collect higher fees. When the fund starts trading at a premium, they have, in the past, done rights offerings. An investor may be wise to be patient and pick up shares of UTG cheaper than where it is trading today.

Conclusion

The normal CEF investor can expect distribution cuts in the future, but this doesn't necessarily have to be the case as some funds have had a history of increases. This isn't as common for most CEFs because of their already large payouts. This list can potentially provide a good starting point for investors that are looking for funds with growing distributions, although just because a fund has increased in the past doesn't mean they are guaranteed to perform the same way in the future. So please, always do your own due diligence and find the right fit for yourself!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETG, HTD, PDT, BME, UTG, BTO, GDV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.