Vertex Pharmaceuticals: A Stock That Continues To Impress In 2019

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) today stands as the undisputed leader in CF (cystic fibrosis) segment. The drug is treating 18,000 patients. The company is targeting total addressable patient pool of 44,000 or 50% of the total CF patients, with its three commercialized drugs, Kalydeco, Orkambi, and Symdeko, based on all of their approved labels. The company, however, is not satisfied and is working towards expanding its addressable market to 90% of the CF patients or around 68,000 patients with its investigational triplet regimens.

Besides this, the company is also pursuing opportunities in other therapeutic areas such as pain, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, sickle cell disease, beta-thalassemia, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, either organically or inorganically.

I believe the high growth phase will continue for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, as it gets ready to seize opportunities in new indications and markets. In this article, I will explain why I consider Vertex Pharmaceuticals to be an attractive investment opportunity in 2019.

Kalydeco, Orkambi, and Symdeko continue to be high-growth assets for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

The consistent focus on developing and launching innovative CF products has proved to be highly remunerative for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The company has been reporting YoY (year-over-year) double-digit revenue growth since the first quarter of 2016. In the first quarter of 2019, the company's revenues rose by 34.34% YoY to $858 million. In its first-quarter earnings call, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has guided for revenues of $3.45-3.55 billion in fiscal 2019, a YoY rise of 15.13% at the midpoint.

Kalydeco and Orkambi continue to witness rapid adoption in their targeted CF patient population, driven by fast-improving access and regulatory approvals that allow for the use of these drugs in younger patients across the world. Although both drugs reported YoY (year-over-year) revenue decline in the first quarter, it is not a matter of worry considering that this drop was due to higher gross-to-net adjustments and channel inventory buildup in late 2018. The extra inventory has been used up in the first quarter, thereby making this problem only temporary in nature. The higher gross-to-net adjustments were due to increased buying from 340B entities and increased spending of the company on its cost-sharing program, which again is not a systemic problem.

In the first quarter, Vertex Pharmaceuticals reached several pricing and reimbursement milestones for Kalydeco and Orkambi in multiple ex-U.S. markets such as Germany, Sweden, and Israel. The company is also leveraging its huge body of clinical data to negotiate with payers across the world.

In France, the company has already initiated 1,100 of the 1,700 eligible patients on Orkambi through early access program. While the company is being reimbursed for its products, Vertex plans to recognize revenue only after final reimbursement agreement is secured. Securing reimbursement in France has proved challenging, and a favorable outcome will have a solid impact on the company's growth rate in 2019.

Besides the two older drugs, the recent FDA approval of Symdeko (tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) and subsequent U.S. market launch has proved to be a solid growth driver for Vertex. Originally approved for people aged 12 years and older who have two copies of the F508del mutation or one mutation that is responsive to SYMDEKO, FDA has recently approved the drug for children aged 6 to 11 years. While ex-U.S. markets will be mostly driving revenue growth for Symdeko henceforth, the new FDA approval will definitely have a positive impact on patient uptake in the U.S.

Symdeko garnered $320 million revenues in the first quarter, a dramatic rise of 841% on YoY basis. The drug earned $32 million from Germany where it is launched under the brand name, Symkevi. Patients who never used Orkambi or who have discontinued or switched from Orkambi have been preferring Symkevi in Germany. Symdeko has received a positive recommendation from the Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee, an important milestone for securing reimbursement in patients aged 12 and older.

But it is the much-awaited triplet regimen that will dramatically accelerate the company's growth trajectory.

The triplet regime is hailed as the next big thing for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. EvaluatePharma has tagged the triplet regimen's annual sales to $4.27 billion by the year 2024.

On May 30, Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced its selection of the triplet combination regimen, VX-445 (elexacaftor), tezacaftor, and ivacaftor, for pursuing global regulatory approvals for CF patients with people with one F508del mutation and one minimal function mutation or two F508del mutations, and aged 12 years or older.

Based on positive results in terms of improvement in lung function and reduced pulmonary exacerbations from two phases 3 trials, Vertex plans to file NDA (new drug application) to FDA in the third quarter and to EC in the fourth quarter. While another triplet regimen comprising of VX-659, tezacaftor, and ivacaftor also demonstrated positive results in Phase 3 studies, it seems that the VX-445 based regimen proved to be more promising.

While Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko, and triplet regimen are expected to target 90% of the CF patients, Vertex Pharmaceuticals is also targeting the remaining 10% CF patients, by collaborating with CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) for the development of mRNA therapies.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is working to expand its presence beyond CF.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has already reported positive results from Phase 2 proof-of-concept studies, evaluating NaV1.8 inhibitor, VX-150 in acute, neuropathic, and musculoskeletal pain conditions, which involving indications such as osteoarthritis, trigeminal neuralgia, and bunionectomy. The company is awaiting results from the Phase 2 dose-ranging study of VX-150. Besides VX-150, Vertex also has multiple additional NaV1.8 inhibitors in late preclinical development and plans to bring first of these molecules into the clinic in 2019.

Based on efficacy, safety, dosage frequency, administering convenience, manufacturing ease, and other such factors, Vertex Pharmaceutical will be choosing one of the investigational pain therapies to advance in Phase 3 studies.

Vertex has also expanded its collaboration with CRISPR Therapeutics to evaluate gene-editing therapy CTX001 for rare blood diseases beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease. While the first beta-thalassemia patient was dosed in February, the company expects to dose first sickle cell disease with CTX001 by mid-2019.

On June 6, Vertex doubled down on its efforts to be a prominent gene-editing player targeting DMD (Duchenne muscular dystrophy) by expanding collaboration with CRISPR Therapeutics as well as acquiring privately held, Exonics Therapeutics. These deals together are expected to cost up to $2.0 billion.

Investors should be aware of certain company-specific risks.

While the company's non-GAAP EPS has also grown YoY at double or triple digit rate, this trend, however, is expected to be disrupted in fiscal 2019. This performance is expected to be an outcome of increased investments to support the launch of the triplet combination regimen and to expand R&D pipeline in other diseases.

While Vertex Pharmaceuticals is confident of securing regulatory approvals for its triplet regimen, a small degree of uncertainty always remains until the final announcement is made.

The biggest hurdle for the Vertex Pharmaceutical, however, is securing reimbursement for its drugs in ex-U.S. markets, especially in the United Kingdom and France. The company continues to be at loggerheads with NICE (National Institute for Health and Care Excellence )and U.K.'s National Health Services, related to Orkambi's pricing. During this time period, around 7,880 packets of Orkambi, intended for distribution around Europe, exceeded their expiry date in 2018 and had to be destroyed.

NICE has also suspended the review of Symdeko after the company refused to provide additional evidence for appraising the cost-effectiveness of the drug. In this backdrop, Vertex Pharmaceutical expects similar challenges while securing reimbursement for its triplet-combination regimen in 2019.

Then there is the ever-present risk of R&D failure for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The regulatory oversight for pain indication has increased dramatically after the opioid crises hit the U.S. In this backdrop, Vertex Pharmaceuticals will have to prove not only efficacy and safety of VX-150 and other pain therapies but also their non-addictive nature.

Till date, there has been no approved gene-editing therapy in the market. In this context, there is a heightened risk of failure for its investigational gene-editing therapies.

Despite these risks, I believe Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a promising pick in 2019

Trading at a forward PE of 30.49x, Vertex Pharmaceuticals is definitely not a cheap stock.

Wall Street analysts have pegged the 12-month consensus target price of Vertex Pharmaceuticals as 209.68, 14.34% higher than its close on June 28. Since its first-quarter earnings, Credit Suisse and Citigroup have rated the stock as "buy" and Outperform", respectively.

I believe the consensus price is a fair target price for the stock, considering the virtual monopoly the company enjoys in CF space.

In this backdrop, I believe Vertex Pharmaceuticals can be a promising buy-and-hold investment for the retail investor with above-average risk appetite.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.