General Dynamics: A Dividend Aristocrat Likely To Outperform The Market

Between the 2.2% yield, 7-8% earnings growth, and 0.3% valuation multiple expansion, General Dynamics is likely to deliver annual total returns of 9.5-10.5% over the next decade.

Adding to the case for an investment in the company is the fact that it appears to be trading at a 3% discount to fair value.

Despite the risks associated with an aerospace and defense company, General Dynamics is positioned well to continue to deliver strong results for its shareholders.

As a dividend growth investor, I prefer to invest in excellent companies operating in industries that will likely benefit from a secular trend over the long-term.

When we consider that General Dynamics is one of the 5 companies that form the defense contractor oligopoly and that there will always be a need for defense spending in our highly conflict prone world, it seems quite apparent that General Dynamics is well positioned to benefit from the unfortunate reality we live in a perilous world.

Between the above average dividend yield (compared to the broader market), solid dividend safety and growth profile, strong fundamentals, and reasonable valuation, I believe readers will arrive at the conclusion General Dynamics offers investors an attractive entry point at the current price. I'll then conclude by offering my total return estimates over the next decade.

Reason #1: A Well Covered Dividend With High Single Digit Growth Potential

Aside from a company's valuation and its fundamentals, a company's dividend safety and growth profile are the most essential considerations for a dividend growth investor. A company may have a safe dividend, but sometimes it simply isn't growing very fast or vice versa.

For us to assess the safety and viability of General Dynamics' dividend, we'll be examining the company's EPS payout ratio and FCF payout ratio.

In FY 2018, General Dynamics generated $11.18 in diluted EPS (factoring in $0.04 per share in losses from discontinued operations) against the $3.63 in dividends per share paid out during that time, for an EPS payout ratio of 32.5%.

The company has guided for $11.60-11.70 in EPS for FY 2019 (assuming a static share count) against slated dividends per share of $3.99, for an EPS payout ratio of 34.2% using the midpoint.

Moving to page 60 of the company's most recent 10-K, General Dynamics generated operating cash flow of $3.148 billion against capital expenditures of $690 million, for total FCF of $2.458 billion. The $2.458 billion in FCF against the $1.075 billion in dividends paid during FY 2018 equates to a 43.7% FCF payout ratio.

In 2019, General Dynamics will likely grow its FCF about in line with its EPS (depending upon what its FCF conversion rate ends the fiscal year at). This means that the FCF payout ratio will increase a bit from 43.7% to the mid 40% range.

By referring to the above payout ratios, it becomes quite clear that General Dynamics boasts a very safe dividend.

It should come as no surprise that Simply Safe Dividends and I agree that the dividend of General Dynamics is very safe for the foreseeable future.

With that in mind, it would be wise for us to establish a baseline expectation for dividend growth going forward. Dividend safety is one thing, but dividend growth is just as important to us. After all, inflation is a silent assassin to the portfolios of many retail investors.

When we consider that General Dynamics probably won't expand its payout ratio too much from where it's currently at, it seems reasonable to suggest dividend growth will largely mirror whatever the company can generate in earnings growth over the long-term.

Fortunately, Yahoo Finance and Nasdaq are projecting earnings growth rates of 8.4% and 8.9%, respectively, over the next 5 years.

Dividend increases like the most recent 9.7% raise seem to be a realistic assumption for the foreseeable future.

Having discussed the company's dividend safety and growth profile, we'll now transition into the fundamental reasons why I believe General Dynamics will be able to deliver on the above growth estimates.

Reason #2: A Wide Moat, Excellent Balance Sheet, And World-Class Management Team

General Dynamics is a leading aerospace and defense contractor, along with the other 4 companies that form the aerospace and defense oligopoly, which include Boeing (BA), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Raytheon (RTN), and Northrop Grumman (NOC). General Dynamics has operations in over 40 countries and employs over 100,000 people. 65% of the company's 2018 revenue was derived from the United States government, 14% was derived from US commercial customers, 10% was from non-US commercial customers, and the remaining 11% was from non-US government customers.

By the very complex nature that accompanies being a major contractor to the United States government, General Dynamics and the other 4 major companies that form the aerospace and defense oligopoly are firmly entrenched as preferred contractors to the United States government, and it's quite safe to assert this will likely never change. Succeeding as a major contractor requires a vast amount of resources that only the above companies possess, which ensures General Dynamics and its peers possess wide moats. Along with its peers, General Dynamics boasts extensive relationships with the United States government, and has created a reputation built upon reliability, which is of utmost importance to the US government. Of the 5 largest contractors to the US government, General Dynamics is the only company to build and service US Navy ships, along with its much smaller peer, Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII).

The company is comprised of the following five business segments:

Aerospace: According to pages 3-5 of the company's most recent 10-K, the Aerospace segment is at the forefront of the business-jet industry. The segment consists of the Gulfstream and Jet Aviation business units. The Gulfstream business offers a variety of Gulfstream aircraft while the Jet Aviation business unit provides comprehensive support for the 2,700+ Gulfstream aircraft in service around the world. The segment accounted for 23% of the company's total revenue in 2018.

Combat Systems: According to pages 6-8 of the company's most recent 10-K, the Combat Systems segment offers combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions for the US government and its non-US partners. The segment is comprised of three business units, which include European Land Systems, Land Systems, and Ordnance and Tactical Systems. This segment accounted for 17% of revenue in 2018.

Information Technology: According to pages 8-9 of the company's most recent 10-K, the Information Technology segment was formed in 2018 with the acquisition of CSRA and the reorganization of the company's legacy Information Systems and Technology segment into two separate segments: Information Technology and Mission Systems. The segment provides IT services and solves customers' complex challenges through system integration, operations and maintenance, cloud services, and cyber defense of enterprise systems. The segment accounted for 23% of revenue in 2018.

Mission Systems: As indicated on pages 9-11 of the company's most recent 10-K, the Mission Systems segment is a global provider of mission-critical C4ISR products and systems. The segment's portfolio includes leading contract programs in which the company delivers high-end defense electronics hardware and integrated systems, in addition to subcontract efforts in support of large-scale land, sea, air, and space platforms. The segment accounted for 13% of revenue in 2018.

Marine Systems: According to pages 12-14 of the company's most recent 10-K, the Marine Systems segment is a market leading designer and builder of nuclear powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary and combat logistics ships for the US Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers. The company also provides repair services for almost all classes of Navy ships. The segment accounted for the remaining 24% of revenue in 2018.

Adding to the case for an investment in General Dynamics is the fact that the company possesses a mind boggling $69.2 billion total backlog as of Q1 2019, which is up 11.4% year over year.

While General Dynamics is only guiding for 4.2% EPS growth for FY 2019 using its midpoint, the company recently won type and production certificates for its newest G600 jet. Not to mention, the company is absolutely racking up the government contracts and its backlog continues to grow. The company won a single award contract to continue its support to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services or CMS through their Benefits Coordination & Recovery Center contract valued at $276.5 million. Back in March, the company won an absolutely massive $2.04 billion Navy contract to build the Virginia-class fast attack submarine.

I could go on, but you get the point that General Dynamics is winning contracts left and right. This makes it fairly likely that the company will be able to deliver high-single digit earnings growth over the next few years, especially when we consider the company's solid management team.

General Dynamics CEO, Phebe Novakovic has been with the company for over 18 years and spent 4 years at the US Department of Defense prior to joining the company. As a testament to her leadership, General Dynamics has nearly tripled since she took over as CEO in 2013.

General Dynamics CFO, Jason Aiken joined the company in 2002 as a director of consolidation accounting. Prior to joining the company, Mr. Aiken was an audit manager at Arthur Andersen and a legal manager with Blick.

While General Dynamics has seen its long-term debt increase with its acquisition of CSRA, the company maintains an exemplary A+ credit rating from S&P.

When we factor in the company's wide moat, strong operating performance, strong management team, and excellent balance sheet, General Dynamics is likely to deliver admirable financial results in the years ahead.

Risks To Consider:

While General Dynamics is an incredible company with a history of enriching shareholders, it's important for us to remember that like any equity, it comes with its own set of risks.

According to pages 19-20 of the company's most recent 10-K, 65% of the company's revenue in FY 2018 were derived from the US government, and the majority of that revenue was from defense spending. Competing demands for federal funding could lead to pressure to cut US defense spending, which would be a material adverse development for General Dynamics.

The Budget Control Act of 2011 or BCA established caps for defense spending over a 10 year period through 2021, which includes a sequester mechanism that would impose further defense cuts. Unless the BCA is repealed or altered in a significant way, the company's concentration risk in its business with the US government is a risk that must be considered.

The next risk is that US government contracts are not always funded fully at their inception, and funding can be subject to disruption or delay (page 20 of the company's most recent 10-K). The US government budget cycle presents two unique risks to government contractors such as General Dynamics.

First, if the annual budget isn't approved at the beginning of the year, portions of the US government can shut down and/or operate at prior-year levels of spending, which can negatively impact the funding for the company's programs and timing of new awards.

Secondly, Congress generally appropriates funds on an annual basis, even though contract performance often spans numerous years. Future revenue under multi-year contracts is based on the continuation of these appropriations made by Congress, which could lead to delays or changes in funding.

Yet another risk outlined on page 20 is the fact that many US government contracts are subject to termination by the US government, in whole or in part, for convenience. In the event of termination for convenience, while contractors are generally entitled to recover their costs for the work performed, the government could terminate a contract for default in the event of a breach of contract by the contractor. The government generally only pays for the work it has accepted in these situations. The termination of large contracts would be a detrimental development to General Dynamics, and there is no guarantee the company would be able to replace the lost revenue and earnings associated with such event.

As a defense contractor, General Dynamics is also subject to considerable government oversight, and is routinely audited by the US government (page 20 of the company's most recent 10-K). In the event that General Dynamics is found to have engaged in any violation of internal control systems or policies, this may result in administrative actions such as delayed payments or termination of contracts, and very costly civil penalties or even criminal penalties. Furthermore, any new laws or regulations governing General Dynamics would likely increase the company's performance and compliance costs, thereby harming the company's financial results.

Finally, the Aerospace segment is subject to changing customer demand for business aircraft (pages 20-21 of the company's most recent 10-K). The business jet market is driven by a variety of factors, which are primarily driven by economic conditions. Any downturn in the economy would have a detrimental impact on the Aerospace segment and really all segments of the company's business, as the US government's finances would become even more tapped than they already are, prompting a possible need for budget cuts that may affect General Dynamics.

While this isn't a complete listing of the risks associated with an investment in General Dynamics, I do believe the above risks are the most critical for consideration by current or future General Dynamics investors. I would refer interested readers to pages 19-23 of General Dynamics' most recent 10-K for a more comprehensive listing of the risks facing the company.

Reason #3: A Leading Defense Contractor Trading At A Small Discount To Fair Value

While General Dynamics is an excellent company, we need to determine the extent to which it is overvalued or undervalued, and factor that into our consideration of the company.

To arrive at a more accurate valuation, I'll be using both the 5 year average dividend yield and the 13 year median trailing yield.

According to Simply Safe Dividends, General Dynamics currently offers a 2.24% dividend yield, which is well above its 5 year average of 1.93%.

According to Gurufocus, General Dynamics' 2.14% trailing yield is slightly above its 13 year median yield of 2.12%.

Using the above data, I arrive at the conclusion that a reasonable dividend yield would be right around the 2.1% mark, which is what the median yield has been the past 13 years.

This would imply that the fair value of the company's shares is $194.29, which means General Dynamics is trading at a 6.4% discount to fair value and offers 6.9% upside from its current price of $181.82 (as of June 29, 2019).

The next valuation metric I'll use is the 13 year median TTM PE ratio.

The company's 13 year median TTM PE ratio is 15.08 compared to its current PE ratio of 16.38, which implies the company is trading at a small premium to fair value.

Assuming a reversion to a TTM PE ratio of 15 and a share price of $166.50, General Dynamics is currently trading at a 9.2% premium to fair value and poses 8.4% downside from its current price.

The final valuation model I'll use is the dividend discount model or DDM.

The first input into the model is the expected dividend per share, which is the current annualized dividend per share. In the case of General Dynamics, the current annualized dividend per share is $4.08.

The next input into the model is the cost of capital equity, which is another term for an investor's required rate of return. While this can vary significantly from one investor to the next, I require a 10% rate of return because that is a bit above the historical average of the broader market.

The final input into the DDM is the dividend growth rate, which is the most complex input into the DDM.

An investor needs to take into consideration where a company's dividend payout ratio is and where it's heading (I believe General Dynamics' payout ratio won't expand much further), the earnings growth potential of a company, industry fundamentals, and several other factors such as the strength of a company's balance sheet and its management team.

Given that I'm expecting long-term earnings growth of around 8% from General Dynamics, the company operates in an industry necessary to our very existence, and that the company boasts proven management and a decent balance sheet, I believe an 8% long-term dividend growth rate is a reasonable conclusion.

This implies that shares of General Dynamics are worth $204.00 a share, which means the company is trading at a 10.9% discount to fair value and offers 12.2% upside from its current price.

When we average the three fair value figures, we arrive at a fair value of $188.26 a share. This fair value indicates that shares of General Dynamics are trading at a discount to fair value of 3.4% and offer 3.5% upside.

While the most pessimistic valuation metric shows shares of General Dynamics are 9% overvalued and my DDM estimate illustrates shares are 11% undervalued, I believe the above fair value of $188.26 is a pretty reasonable estimate, set roughly in the middle of the two most dramatic illustrations of the company's fair values.

Summary: A High Quality Company With Moderate Growth Prospects

General Dynamics is a leading player in the growing aerospace and defense contractor oligopoly, which explains how the company has been able to join the ranks of the Dividend Aristocrat list.

While defense contractors like General Dynamics derive most of their revenue from the US government and international governments, I believe defense spending will continue to increase because as sad as it is, I don't foresee evil just vanishing from the world, and coexisting winning the day. It hasn't since the dawn of mankind, and it probably never will.

On that poignant note, General Dynamics is trading at a 3% discount to fair value. I believe any discount to fair value for an excellent company operating in a necessary industry such as General Dynamics justifies a buy rating.

Between the 2.2% yield (compared to the S&P 500's 1.87%), 7-8% earnings growth, and 0.3% annual valuation multiple expansion, General Dynamics is likely to deliver alpha over the next decade while offering a great amount of dividend safety for fellow DGIers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While I don't yet own a position in GD, I may initiate a position in the next week. If I don't in the next week, I most certainly will in the next year provided the valuation is still similar to what it currently is.