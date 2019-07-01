Rite Aid Shows Signs Of Life

I've been bearish on Rite Aid (RAD) for two key reasons. First, RAD stock simply hasn't been that cheap since its sale agreement with Walgreens (WBA) fell through. RAD stock has fallen precipitously over that period - but the declines have been driven more by shrinking profits and a heavily leveraged balance sheet, not multiple compression. Secondly, while many RAD bulls lay the blame for the company's weakness at the feet of management, primarily CEO John Standley, pressure on the industry as a whole has been significant. And so the argument that Rite Aid can turn itself around quickly under new management seems too simplistic.

After the company's Q1 report last week, both problems remain. RAD trades just under 7x the midpoint of FY20 EBITDA guidance - which simply isn't that cheap in the context of the industry. Meanwhile, larger peers Walgreens and CVS (CVS) continue to struggle with the same problems impacting Rite Aid's results.

That said, there were a few green shoots in the quarter, in both the company's retail pharmacy business and its EnvisionRxOptions PBM (pharmacy benefit manager). Rite Aid sees better days coming as fiscal 2020 rolls on, and it's possible (emphasis on possible) that the sector as a whole is nearing a bottom. I'm not yet ready to turn bullish, and I still see better risk-adjusted plays in either WBA or in Rite Aid bonds. Still, there are more reasons to be optimistic at the moment than there have been since the Walgreens deal fell through two years ago.

Some Beauty in Seemingly Ugly Q1 Numbers

Rite Aid earnings were very much a good news/bad news split, which was reflected in trading in RAD stock. RAD shares dropped as much as 10% in after-hours trading following the release, after posting a modest revenue decline and a further compression in Adjusted EBITDA margins. But in regular trading the next day, RAD rose as high as 36% before closing with a 20%+ gain, some of which it gave back with a 6%+ decline on Friday.

The volatile trading makes some sense. Rite Aid's first quarter, on its face, hardly looks impressive. Revenue declined 0.4% year-over-year. On the retail side, same-store sales were positive at 1.4%, but front-end sales stayed weak at -0.3%. PBM revenue growth of 1.5% seems disappointing after the segment showed long-awaited strength in Q3 and Q4.

Revenue numbers don't look great - and profit numbers look worse. Adjusted EBITDA declined 20%. An adjusted profit of $0.02 per share a year ago turned into a $0.14 loss this year. Standley admitted in the Q1 release that the "results did not meet our expectations", and from a headline standpoint that seems about right. Sales aren't good enough. Margin pressure continues to undercut profits. This looks a bit like "same old, same old" in the context of the last nine quarters.

But, again, there are some modest reasons for optimism here. In the retail business, front end sales were positive excluding tobacco (a category which has been impacted by regulatory changes and the company's decision to stop selling tobacco to customers under the age of 21). The 0.3% increase, per the Q1 call, was the first positive print in twelve quarters. Meanwhile, on the pharmacy side, a 3.7% increase in prescription count was the best in four years. Overall same-store sales growth for the retail business of 1.4% is a step in the right direction as well. The trend seems to be getting better:

source: Rite Aid Q1 earnings slides

And the deal with Amazon (AMZN) to put Amazon Lockers in Rite Aid locations already has driven extra foot traffic, and presumably could provide some much-needed help to front-end customer count and sales.

In the PBM, meanwhile, 1.5% revenue growth is at least positive. And management spoke optimistically on the Q1 call about several wins that should help results going forward. It's worth noting, too, that revenues eliminated in consolidation - which represent EnvisionRx sales executed through Rite Aid, the point of the tie-up - rose 12%+ year-over-year, suggesting that the grand strategy for combining the businesses is bearing more fruit.

Even on the margin front, the news isn't as bad as the headline Adjusted EBITDA figure suggests. Margins did compress once again, to 2.05% from 2.56% the year before. But there are reasons why that happened - and why margins may at least get closer to stable going forward. In EnvisionRx, the margin compression came from the loss of one-off contracts that didn't renew, per the call, along with investments being made to drive growth. That pressure should moderate as the year goes on.

In pharmacy, the pressure was entirely in gross margin, which compressed 89 bps on an adjusted basis per the Q1 slides. 32 bps of the decline came from a retroactive billing change in an unnamed state, a $12.5 million hit. The remainder came from the long-running industry problem of reimbursement rate pressures that weren't quite offset by generic cost savings. But Rite Aid did manage to leverage SG&A 40 bps despite losing TSA (transition services agreement) from Walgreens, meaning that cost savings plus the modest same-store sales growth were able to not just offset the looming end of TSA revenue, but drive margin expansion on their own.

All told, in the retail pharmacy business, nearly two-thirds of the EBITDA margin compression came from the retroactive billing change. That one-off cost accounted for over 60% of the decline in profit in that segment, with the rest coming from reimbursement rate pressure. And in PBM, the outlook seems stronger than the results. Given the billing charge and the difficulties facing the entire industry, Rite Aid at worst had a decent first quarter.

The Industry Problem

Again, there's a sense from RAD bulls that the primary problem here is management, to the point that there have been accusations that Standley is actively trying to destroy the company. I don't agree with those latter claims, in particular: Standley still owns 350,000 shares and other 587,000 options. But given a ~95% decline from the original Walgreens offer price (a reverse split-adjusted $180), I can see why investors would argue management bears at least some culpability.

That said, one of the points I made after Q4 is that Rite Aid's struggles are not unique to the company itself. In fact, as I wrote then, it's possible to argue that in recent years, Rite Aid actually has outperformed Walgreens and CVS. Both larger chains have struggled with front end sales and reimbursement pressures, just as Rite Aid has. But Rite Aid's comparable-store numbers in many cases have been stronger.

Walgreens reported earnings the day after Rite Aid - and the story was much the same. Adjusted operating income in its U.S. retail pharmacy business fell 14%. The reason, per Walgreens CFO James Kehoe on the Q3 conference call: "procurement savings, pharmacy script growth, and continued SG&A savings were not enough to offset reimbursement pressure and the lower front of store sales."

That sentence applies exactly to Rite Aid's recent results, including its fiscal first quarter (which covered basically the same period). Walgreens did post stronger same-store script count growth (4.7% vs 3.7%), but weaker front-end performance (-1.1% vs -0.3%, both including tobacco). CVS's first quarter (ending March 30) performance looked much the same, with reimbursement pressure a big factor though that company was able to grow front-end sales. From a broad standpoint, particularly backing out the one-time charge, Rite Aid's performance looks much like that of the industry as a whole.

Amid those industry pressures, both WBA and CVS shares have fallen sharply as well. In late May, WBA stock hit its lowest level in almost six years. CVS hit a six-year low in March and has re-tested those bottoms a few times since. RAD stock has underperformed - but the company also has much more debt, which means similar reductions in enterprise value have an amplified impact on the equity. In fact, since the beginning of 2018, Rite Aid's enterprise value has actually moved in line with that of Walgreens (CVS' figure was impacted by its acquisition of Aetna):

Data by YCharts

It's possible that Walgreens, too, could have seen better management (and it's likely WBA CEO Stefano Pessina is on the metaphorical hot seat). But the idea that Rite Aid simply has stumbled its way to these declines ignores the very real pressures facing the industry. As an industry analyst wrote last week, "Reimbursement pressure, declining generic profits and front-end pressure...remain the main story in drugstores." All drugstores - not just Rite Aid.

The Case For - and Against - Rite Aid Stock

For Rite Aid in particular, then, there's a hope that the worst of the pressures are at hand. The midpoint of full-year guidance, reiterated after the release, suggests basically flat (-1.3%) Adjusted EBITDA over the final three quarters - and that's with continuing pressure from the loss of Walgreens TSA revenue. Standley said on the call that the renewed and improved supply agreement with McKesson (MCK), purchasing improvements, and cost-cutting should boost results for the rest of the year. Walgreens CEO Pessina, on his company's call, too saw reasons for optimism, though he admitted the benefit of generic savings going forward would be limited, and seemed to point to a longer timeframe before stabilization.

The case for RAD stock here is that both CEOs are correct. Rite Aid's results will stabilize, or something close, over the next few quarters, thanks to more purchasing savings and already-implemented cost reductions. Increased lives in both commercial and Medicare Part D can help EnvisionRx revenue, even if investments seem likely to pressure margins for at least the rest of the year. From there, any easing of the headwinds facing the industry can at least allow margins to stabilize, allowing Rite Aid to perhaps grind out some revenue and earnings growth and position itself to refinance the $1.74 billion in 6.125% bonds coming due in 2023.

If that plays out - particularly relative to the reimbursement rate issues - RAD likely is the star performer in the space. Its leverage - 6x EBITDA at the moment, pro forma for the pending sale of distribution centers to Walgreens - is far and away the highest in the sector. As such, multiple expansion alone can drive huge upside: adding 0.5x to the current ~7x EV/EBITDA multiple moves shares up over 60%. Investors already have seen that scenario play out. In 2013-2014, the entire sector moved sharply higher, with WBA nearly doubling; but Rite Aid stock, which then too had a heavy debt load, at one point had gained 700%+ in less than 18 months.

It's tough to expect a repeat of those returns, but big upside is possible. Just 20 bps in margin expansion from this year's guided 2.42% (at the midpoint) and an EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.5x gets RAD in the range of $20, assuming debt gets paid down as FCF turns positive in the next three quarters. (It was sharply negative in the first quarter, which isn't unusual based on timing of accounts payable and other factors.)

The problem is that big downside is possible, too - in fact, RAD has a reasonable chance of heading to zero. The 2023s trade at 85, and a yield to maturity of 11.2%. But the 2028s are priced at just 59, with a YTD over 15%, pricing in a reasonable chance of the equity getting wiped out. It's not hard to see why: move margins down another 30 bps - less than half the compression over the last two years - and Rite Aid's debt gets above 7x EBITDA. With Walgreens trading at barely 7x, the chances of a 2023 refinancing get slim, and RAD stock in that scenario gets wiped out.

It does seem incrementally easier to take that risk at the moment, with management seeming to call something close to a bottom over the next few quarters and some decent news out of Walgreens as well. But it's still not quite a risk I personally would be willing to take. Industry pressures aren't fading away completely. Same-store revenue figures remain too low to drive operating leverage on a consistent basis. And it's difficult to take Rite Aid's outlook without at least a grain of salt, given that guidance has been pulled down in the past.

As far as the hopes of an acquisition, they seem optimistic to say the least. The deal with Amazon is not a first step toward an acquisition. Rite Aid has $3 billion-plus in debt, which is valued by the market in the range of $2 billion. A premium for the equity would be dwarfed by the premium for the liabilities - and that's ignoring the fact that a buyer would be locked into over $4 billion in operating lease commitments, per figures from the 10-K. Rite Aid's debt makes a go-private unworkable; any strategic acquirer seemingly would be better off developing their own real estate.

Acquisition aside, there's another issue with the bull case as well. If an investor is willing to put capital into pharmacies and/or believes that a bottom for the sector at least is in sight, there are seemingly better risk-adjusted ways in which to do so. Jim Kimmelman argued in late May that Rite Aid bonds were a better risk-adjusted bet than the stock, and made a solid case. Even the more expensive 2023s would outperform the equity unless RAD cleared $12 over that period. And it would seem that in an absolute worst-case scenario, Rite Aid could move EnvisionRx (whether it would want to or not) to fund a decent chunk of that debt - and even in a restructuring, there's likely some recovery value for the bonds between the PBM and prescription file sales. That won't be the case for the equity if profits keep declining.

Beyond Rite Aid bonds, there's another option: Walgreens stock. On an EV/EBITDA basis, Walgreens stock is valued roughly in line with Rite Aid. Again, in a scenario where the entire industry recovers, RAD probably outperforms WBA. But the better-scaled and less-leveraged rival seems like a stronger risk-adjusted play across the range of possible outcomes. Indeed, a Rite Aid stumble could even be good news for Walgreens in some markets. (A similar case can be made for CVS, but post-Aetna that story is more complex, without the same exposure to reimbursement and generic pressures.)

Given those alternatives, it's tough to get too optimistic about RAD stock just yet. Free cash flow still is likely in the range of breakeven this year. Full-year earnings should be negative. A 7x EV/EBITDA multiple is not cheap given both WBA and CVS are valued only modestly higher. Rite Aid's results have to get better going forward even to justify the current $8 share price - and they haven't done so yet.

That said, there is some good news in Q1 if an investor looks close. Between the Amazon deal, modest improvement in the front end, and what should be better results over the next few quarters, there's at least a glimmer of hope. That's more than Rite Aid has delivered of late - and it's enough to make it at least possible that the long-awaited bottom is on the way.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.