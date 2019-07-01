B&G Foods And Its Real Value

The hefty dividend yield of around 9% may be attractive, but the fundamentals prove that this company many not be worth the risk.

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) has been taking a beating with share price trending down nearly 30% this year. With freight costs and other expenses going up and margins being cut down, this company and sector are suffering. Since B&G is now trading at 52-week low prices and its PE Ratio is historically low, I wanted to take a closer look at this company to reveal that it's undervalued. However, in doing so, I’ve also discovered that the fundamentals of this company are not impressive and that the foreseeable future of this company’s growth appears to be dim.

Snapshot of the Company

B&G Foods, Inc. is U.S. packaged-food maker. Its products are sold in US, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Some main brands have included: Ac'cent, B&G, B&M, Baker's Joy, Bear Creek Country Kitchens, Cary's, Clabber Girl, Cream of Rice, Cream of Wheat, Devonsheer, Don Pepino, Durkee, Emeril's, Green Giant, Grandma's Molasses, MacDonald's, Mama Mary's, Maple Grove Farms, Ortega, Regina, Sa-son, Sclafani, Smart Puffs, Spice Islands, Spring Tree, and Wright's. Products are distributed through various channels to supermarkets, wholesalers, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, and foodservice distributors.

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer’s company rating score. It shows a score of around 74/100. Therefore, B&G Foods is considered to be a good company to invest in, since 70 is the lowest good company score. BGS has high scores for 10 Year Price Per Share, ROE, Earnings per share, Ability to Recover from a Market Crash or Downturn, and Gross Margin Percent. It has low scores for ROIC and PEG Ratio. A low PEG Ratio score indicates that the company may not be experiencing high growth consistently over the past five years. In summary, these findings show us that BGS seems to have above average fundamentals since the majority of categories produce good scores.

Before jumping to conclusions, we’ll have to look closer into individual categories to see what’s going on.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer )

Fundamentals

Let’s examine the price per share history first. In the chart below, we can see that price per share has been dropping for the past few years after trending upward for most of the last decade. Overall, share price average has grown by about 128.5% over the past 10 years or a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 9.63%. This is a decent return, but nothing spectacular.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Price Per Share History)

Earnings

Looking closer at earnings history, we see that earnings have grown somewhat consistently over the past 10 years. The earnings grew gradually from 2009 to 2012 before dropping for two years and then continuing its uptrend until this past year.

Consistent earnings make it easier to accurately estimate the future growth and value of the company. So in this regard, BGS is a fair candidate of a stock to accurately estimate future growth or current value.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – EPS History)

Since earnings and price per share don’t always give the whole picture, it’s good to look at other factors like the gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

Return on Equity

The return on equity has been increasing every year for the last five years besides the past year when ROE declined. Five-year average ROE is decent at around 18%. For return on equity (ROE), I look for a five-year average of 16% or more. So BGS meets my requirements.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – ROE History)

Let’s compare the ROE of this company to its industry. The average ROE of 83 Food Processing companies is 19.49%.

Therefore, B&G Foods’s five-year average of 18.4% and current ROE of 19.4% are about average.

Return on Invested Capital

The return on invested capital has been low but trending upward until this past year when ROIC fell. Five-year average ROIC is very poor at around 5%. For return on invested capital (ROIC), I also look for a five-year average of 16% or more. So BGS does not pass this test.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Return on Invested Capital History)

Gross Margin Percent

The gross margin percent has been dropping for the past two years after rising during the three years prior. Five-year GMP is below average at around 28%. I typically look for companies with gross margin percent consistently above 30%. So BGS has not proven that it has the ability to maintain acceptable margins over a long period.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Gross Margin Percent History)

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity is greater than 1. This is typically a bad indicator, telling us that the company owes more than it owns.

BGS’s Current Ratio of 2.27 is good, indicating that it has a good ability to use its assets to pay its short-term debt. Ideally, we’d want to see a Current Ratio of more than 1, so BGS exceeds this amount.

According to the balance sheet, the company seems to be in so-so financial health. In the long term, the company seems below average with regard to its debt-to-equity. In the short term the company’s financial situation is stable.

The Price-Earnings Ratio of 8.2 indicates that BGS might be selling at a low price when comparing BGS’s PE Ratio to a long-term market average PE Ratio of 15. The 10-year and five-year average PE Ratio of BGS has typically been between 23.4 and 21.4, so this indicates that BGS could be currently trading at a low price when comparing to BGS’s average historical PE Ratio range.

BGS currently pays a dividend of 8.85% (or 9.08% over the last 12 months).

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Misc. Fundamentals)

The Story Behind The Dividend

With regard to dividend history, I’m first interested in knowing if the payout ratio is sustainable. At this time it’s around 75%, which means that there's still a little room to grow the dividend, but the payout ratio should be watched since it’s approaching high levels. Also notice that BGS has a history of buying back shares, which contributes to higher payout ratios.

If we look only at the dividend yield, we see a range of 3.94% to 9.13%. This stock pays out a hefty dividend. Dividend yields have increased consistently over the five-year period, therefore, this stock may be desirable for some long-term dividend investors.

Although BGS participates in share buybacks, sometimes buybacks don’t make sense, as according to Warren Buffett: “There is only one combination of facts that makes it advisable for a company to repurchase its shares: First, the company has available funds - cash plus sensible borrowing capacity - beyond the near-term needs of the business and, second, finds its stock selling in the market below its intrinsic value, conservatively calculated.”

In the example of BGS, the company appears to not have ample equity as indicated by its unsatisfactory debt-to-equity ratio. Now let’s consider its borrowing capacity.

Because of B&G’s increased leveraged situation and no solid evidence of a significant borrowing capacity found, I will conservatively assume that B&G doesn’t have a significant borrowing capacity.

Now to see if the buyback timing made sense. From the view of a share price chart over the past five years, the worst times to do share buybacks would have been when BGS was climbing highest in stock price. This would have been around 2016. If we look at the dividend chart above, we can see that during 2016, was a time when BGS wasn’t buying back shares, which would make sense. Then during times when share price was falling, the company was buying back more shares, which also would make sense. Therefore, it seems like BGS has been effective in its timing to buy back shares, but its borrowing capacity is in question.

If I were currently interested in buying BGS now for the dividend, I would be trying to buy when the dividend yield was highest relative to its past. From the chart below, we can see that the dividend yield is near a somewhat high point relative to most of the past 10 years. Therefore, it’s a fairly good time to buy now if my priority is a better than average return through dividends.

Overall, the dividend situation with BGS is better than average. On the positive side, the stock pays a hefty dividend with consistently increasing yields. The dividend yield is near a high point relative to the past 10 years. Also, share buybacks have been executed at opportune times.

On the negative side, the payout ratio is approaching high levels and should be closely watched.

This analysis wouldn’t be complete without considering the value of the company vs. share price.

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using an adjusted diluted EPS of 2.55. I’ve used various past averages of growth rates and PE Ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios, and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is toward the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

(Source: Wealth Builders Club)

According to this valuation analysis, BGS is undervalued..

If BGS continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If BGS continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If BGS continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years book value growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If BGS continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years book value growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If BGS continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years total equity growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

According to BGS’s typical PE ratio relation to the S&P 500's PE Ratio, BGS is undervalued.

If BGS continues with a growth average as forecasted by analysts, then the stock is undervalued.

This analysis shows an average valuation of around $45 per share versus its current price of about $21, this would indicate that B&G Foods is undervalued.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

According to the facts, B&G Foods is not financially healthy in a long-term sense in having enough equity as compared with debt, but in the short term appears stable because the current ratio indicates that it has enough cash to cover current liabilities.

Fundamentals are decent, including ROE and EPS. But ROIC and Gross Margins are not satisfactory.

The dividend situation is better than average as the company pays a hefty dividend with a yield that has been steadily increasing over the past five years.

Lastly, this analysis shows that the stock is undervalued.

Predicted Growth

“Over the next five years, the analysts that follow this company are expecting it to grow earnings at an average annual rate of 0%. This year, analysts are forecasting earnings decrease of -2.7% over last year. Analysts expect earnings growth next year of 4.44% over this year's forecasted earnings.” (Source: Forecast Earnings Growth)

CNN Business forecasts shows an even wider range of growth expectations.

If you invest today, with analysts’ forecasts, you might conservatively expect about 0 - 1% growth per year. Plus we’ll add the current 8.85% forward dividend. This brings the annual return to around 9%.

I feel that if you’re a long-term patient investor and believer in BGS and its products, you could expect BGS to provide you with around at least 9% annual return just from the dividend with more significant returns if you buy and sell at opportune times. But from a practical standpoint, considering the company’s high payout ratio, poor future forecasts, and lackluster ROIC and gross margins, there are better companies to invest in. Additionally, the potential returns are roughly the same as a long-term S&P 500 index fund, but investing in B&G would pose less diversification and more risk.

For me, the choice is certain. I would take an objective look at this company and realize that B&G foods is not the best company for me to invest in. It doesn’t seem to really offer any specific competitive advantage over other companies and doesn’t offer any substantially-unique products that it has created. Most of its products are similar to the competition and many of the big brand name products have simply been acquired from other companies. Plus with increasingly elevated costs, it seems that the margins could continue to be cut away in the foreseeable future.

The hefty dividend around 9% may attract a lot of hopeful investors, but when looking deeper into the fundamentals of the company, it doesn’t seem to offer anything of significant value over its competition.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.