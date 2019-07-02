SaaS On SaaS With Akram's Razor (Podcast)

There's been a proliferation of these, and we speak with long-time investor and tech expert Akram's Razor to try to sort this dynamic out.

by Daniel Shvartsman

Listen to or subscribe to Behind the Idea on these podcast platforms:

Last week, we talked about CrowdStrike (CRWD), a cloud-security software company with triple-digit revenue growth and a popular end-to-end security approach that seems like a new, better way. But also a company valued at something like 30x next year's sales.

It comes amid a stream of hot IPOs in the past 9 months or so. Cloud-based, SaaS (software as a service) companies have especially done well, even if the specifics of their businesses are hard for us as lay investors to grasp. In our discussion on CrowdStrike, I was a little more credulous about the pure quantitative numbers the company is putting on the board - triple-digit revenue growth from a not tiny base and 47% upselling to existing customers are both very impressive - while Mike was more skeptical of the company's Silicon Valley airs.

Right before we published the podcast, Akram's Razor, a longtime Seeking Alpha author who has seen a thing or two in the markets and in tech especially, published an opus on the tech sector. Titled Once Upon A Time in Tech, the article went back half a century for perspective on the in-house vs. outsourcing dynamic that is at the heart of the cloud computing movement, and highlighted why we are reaching increasingly thin air.

And then, a few days later, he published a short thesis on PagerDuty (PD), an on-call alert system provider with a multi-billion dollar valuation but, in the author's view, too narrow a base to expect them to win against bigger competitors like Atlassian (TEAM) or even Slack (WORK). We decided it would be worth speaking with him about his thesis and about the broader SaaS sector to understand what went into Once Upon A Time In Tech and why a short thesis like PagerDuty might work.

As might not surprise anyone who read the tech article, Akram, author of The Razor's Edge on the SA Marketplace, had a lot to say about the topic. So, we're splitting this into two editions over the 4th of July weekend. This part sets the context for where we are in software more broadly, and then digs into the collaboration thesis at the heart of the PagerDuty short. Click play above to have a listen.

Topics covered:

4:30 minute mark - Setting the historical context

7:30 - The B word - bubbles - and how it applies here

9:30 - How the game has changed for newly public companies and their investors

13:30 - Slack as an example

16:15 - Is the cloud advantage ephemeral?

26:00 - The PagerDuty/workplace collaboration short thesis

36:00 - The SaaS on SaaS battles to come

43:30 - Where PagerDuty may hit the wall

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no positions in any stocks discussed. Akram's Razor is short PD and long TEAM and CRM. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.