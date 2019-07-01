Aurora Cannabis: Ontario Wasn't The Savior

The corporate target of reaching adjusted EBITDA positive in FQ4 is predicted to miss with C$3 million loss in the best scenario.

For months now, Canadian cannabis investors have pointed towards the opening of physical stones in Ontario on April 1 as a solution to the stalling sales problem. The issue is most impactful to Aurora Cannabis (ACB) due to their large focus on building up their production operations. My investment thesis has long warned of the coming flood of supply, and the April Health Canada report supports my bearish thesis on supply and discredits the theory of a large bump in demand.

Image Source: Aurora Cannabis website

Big Inventory Boost

The market wants to focus on the 16% gain in dried cannabis sales during April while ignoring the mounting inventory issues. Sales had stalled in the 7,000 kg range since November when recreational sales were legalized so the increase in sales to 8,853 kg was a move in the right direction.

Ontario didn't approve the opening of physical locations until April 1. The province only approved 25 stores and only about half those stores were open at the first of the month. The theory remains that sales will grow as additional stores are opened.

The problem here isn't the doubt that sales would eventually start growing as more stores open and Cannabis 2.0 launches in mid-December. The problem is that the market is going to be flooded with supply by the time all these stores open.

For April, Health Canada reported that dried flower inventory surged by ~41,000 kgs. The March inventory level only jumped by 30,000 kgs to show how supply is really starting to ramp up.

Source: Health Canada stats

The market still lacks finished inventory, but this number is clearly a mix of operator desire to convert finished product into inventory due to a lack of demand. The Canadian cannabis industry has had nearly 100,000 kgs in unfinished inventory from the start of recreational legalization back in October providing ample time to convert the product into finished inventory.

The big issue is that total inventory of dried cannabis held by cultivators, processors, distributors, and retailers at the end of April stood at an incredible 216,000 kgs. The industry has over 24 months of supply even based on the boosted April sales. The supply amount actually grew from below 23 months before Ontario stores came online.

The cannabis oil market is in a similar oversupply situation with a much larger percentage of inventory in finished supplies. The oil sector only saw a modest 3.5% boost in April with sales levels hardly topping the 7,914 liters sold in January.

Source: Health Canada stats

The oil segment appears to disprove the bull case that a lack of inventories is holding back cannabis sales. The industry has over 62,000 liters of cannabis oil available for sale, yet sales are nearly flat and inventories continue to rise.

In a similar manner to dried flower, cannabis oil has total inventories of 120,000 liters equal to 14.6 months' worth of April sales.

Oncoming Flood

This is where investors need to be reminded that Aurora Cannabis forecasts supplies to surge in the June quarter. The company forecast cannabis inventory rising above 25,000 kgs in the June quarter, up from production of only 15,590 kgs in the March quarter. In addition, annualized production run rate reached in excess 150,000 kg in May suggesting inventory available for the September quarter in excess of 37,500 kg.

Clearly, Aurora Cannabis is contributing to the big jump in the April dried flower inventory jump. The company stated that some of their inventory would be held back in unfinished inventory to utilize for edibles and vapes when Cannabis 2.0 starts at year end.

The issue is that harvests are only set to surge from here. Fellow competitor Canopy Growth (CGC) is set to similarly boost supply in the June quarter with harvests set to double to 34,000 kgs in the quarter.

The top 10 producers alone are set to produce somewhere in the range of 200,000 kgs of cannabis per month next year. Cannabis 2.0 could double monthly sales and not dent current inventories, much less account for future supply. Not to mention, this supply level doesn't even count some potential large supplies coming online and any small producer with under 100,000 kg of annual production.

A big part of the investment story for Aurora Cannabis is reaching the EBITDA positive goal for FQ4. Sooner or later, pricing is going to become problematic for reaching that goal.

For FQ3, the average net selling price per gram was C$6.40, down $0.40 or 6% sequentially. My previous work focused on the EBITDA goal using the 25,000 kg target while the reality is that Aurora Cannabis has projected holding back a certain level of inventory for Cannabis 2.0.

If the Canadian cannabis company sold all of the supply while keeping prices at C$6 per gram, the company is indeed on path to solid EBITDA profits. The risk to the story is a gross margins squeeze along with the dip in the net average selling price per gram to C$5.00 or lower while sales fall far short of the 25,000 kgs available in inventory for FQ4.

Revenue - 20,000 kgs @ C$6 per gram = C$120M

Gross Margins @ 60% = C$72M

OpEx = C$75M

Adj EBITDA = -C$3M

What about the scenario where the company only sells 15,000 kgs to hold back inventory for edibles and vapes while gross margins dip from the 55% level in FQ3 instead of rising to 60%.

Revenue - 15,000 kgs @ C$5 per gram = C$75M

Gross Margins @ 50% = C$37.5M

OpEx = C$75M

Adj EBITDA = -C$37.5M

* The analysis doesn't include the C$6-7 million in non-cannabis sales that Aurora Cannabis has on a quarterly basis.

In either scenario, higher supply crushing prices and gross margins have a devastating impact on the ability of Aurora Cannabis to reach adjusted EBITDA positive any time soon. In FQ4, the company is likely to hit the top target of where adjusted EBITDA is within reach of positive territory, but the bottom scenario becomes the reality in the September quarter as industry inventories boom.

The likelihood of Aurora Cannabis maintaining average selling prices above C$5 per gram is unlikely suggesting any attempt to breakeven will quickly fade.

Analysts apparently favor the bottom target with revenue estimates in the C$90 million range in the next two quarters. In neither case do analysts support Aurora Cannabis reaching the gross margins of C$75 million to cover the operating expenses.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Aurora Cannabis is in a precarious position of being unable to reach adjusted EBTIDA positive as industry inventories soar. The opening up of Ontario stores helped boost cannabis sales in April, but the industry is far ahead of meager demand now.

The stock is unlikely to trade well in the midst of cutting targets of reaching EBITDA positive. Aurora Cannabis is likely to continue in a downtrend that started with the peak in March above $10.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.