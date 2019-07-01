The P/E For Amazon Is Not The Full Story

Newer businesses like AWS are in the works but they are obscure in the early stages.

Introduction

There is a reason why the P/E ratio is commonly used by investors with respect to many industries but it is more useful for some companies than others. Sometimes past accrual earnings can give us an idea about the amount of cash that can be pulled out of a company from now until judgment day. In the case of Amazon (AMZN) the P/E doesn't tell us enough about future prospects, we need to dig deeper and look at both qualitative factors and clandestine quantitative factors. Amazon has been investing in future cash flows through their income statement such that their past P/E ratio does not reveal much about future economics. And there are many important qualitative factors that make up a big part of the Amazon valuation. My thesis is that Amazon is not unreasonably priced despite the fact that the P/E ratio is extremely high.

GAAP accrual earnings can be a starting point for looking at a business and for some companies they match the underlying economics well but for other companies like Amazon we make sizable adjustments.

One of the reasons I held off on investing in Amazon for many years was because retailers do not have a history of being stocks that one can hold forever. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett talks about retailers not having staying power in his 1995 letter to shareholders:

Retailing is a tough business. During my investment career, I have watched a large number of retailers enjoy terrific growth and superb returns on equity for a period, and then suddenly nosedive, often all the way into bankruptcy. This shooting-star phenomenon is far more common in retailing than it is in manufacturing or service businesses.

It has become increasingly obvious that Amazon is much more than a retailer. In a sense, retailing revenue is to Amazon what insurance float is to Berkshire Hathaway. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos uses retailing revenue to invest internally in other businesses like AWS via income statement expense lines. Meanwhile Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett uses insurance float to invest in external companies both with partial ownership via the stock market and full ownership via acquisitions. Both Berkshire Hathaway and Amazon have an important qualitative factor which is the ability of the CEO to allocate capital intelligently.

The economic stock based compensation expense at Amazon has always been substantial and CEO Bezos recognizes this. He has consistently been aware of the consequences of stock based compensation with respect to dilution. His 2001 letter to shareholders points out the importance of future cash flows and future share counts:

If you could know for certain just two things--a company's future cash flows and its future number of shares outstanding--you would have an excellent idea of the fair value of a share of that company's stock today.

We refer to Amazon third-party seller services as 3P and Amazon online stores as 1P.

Accounting Earnings And The Creation Of Value/Wealth

Amazon is far from being alone in terms of having economics not fully captured with accounting earnings and the P/E ratio. It can be helpful to understand the Amazon P/E limitations by reviewing the limitations with other companies. We know a company is worth the amount of cash that can be pulled out of it from now until judgment day discounted back to today's value. The P/E ratio is a widely used valuation shortcut because many times past accounting earnings along with a few assumptions including a discounting mechanism can give us a good idea of the present value of future cash flows. But there is much more to the story with real estate companies, cable companies, Berkshire Hathaway and a large number of other companies.

In many real estate markets like California, the economic value of the land can appreciate faster than the accounting depreciation of the structure/building. Rather than looking at accrual earnings which often include an overstated depreciation expense, real estate investors tend to look at funds from operations [FFO] which exclude the depreciation "expense." In addition, there are times when buildings are remodeled such that the FFO is low while the net asset value [NAV] is climbing. These are some of the reasons why it is not considered unreasonable to look at the FFO and the NAV as opposed to the P/E with real estate companies.

Cable Cowboy talks about how cable icon John Malone saw similarities between the cable industry and the real estate market with respect to reported earnings not capturing the full economics:

Cable operators could gradually write off the cost of their systems over a number of years, allowing them to reduce the leftover profits they reported as earnings and thereby sheltering a healthy flow of cash from taxation. And once they had written off most of the value of a cable system's assets, they could sell it to a new owner, who could begin the tax-eluding depreciation cycle all over again. [Cable Cowboy location: 207]

100-Baggers by Christopher Mayer has some words from Matt Houk of Virtus Wealth Masters Fund. Houk talks about the way that the traditional P/E lens misses things when looking at John Malone's companies:

"He hates paying taxes. What he tries to do is minimize pretax income, so he can minimize his tax bill. But if you look at Liberty Media, it looks expensive on a price-earnings basis because he's trying to reduce the E. If you approach it from the traditional point of view, you miss the point." [100-Baggers page 89]

It isn't just the E in the P/E that is incomplete for many real estate and cable companies. The companies in these industries tend to use large amounts of debt and indirect ownership such that the enterprise value can easily be double the equity market cap. In these situations the P part of the P/E ratio doesn't tell the full story.

These days investors often look at free cash flow [FCF] when analyzing cable companies where the GAAP depreciation is added back in and the maintenance capex from the cash flow statement is taken out. In other words, the maintenance or replacement capex is subtracted but the growth capex is left alone.

In the 1996 annual report Berkshire Hathaway CEO Buffett issued an Owner's Manual which talks about the fact that reportable accounting earnings do not always reflect true economic earnings:

Accounting consequences do not influence our operating or capital-allocation decisions. When acquisition costs are similar, we much prefer to purchase $2 of earnings that is not reportable by us under standard accounting principles than to purchase $1 of earnings that is reportable. This is precisely the choice that often faces us since entire businesses (whose earnings will be fully reportable) frequently sell for double the pro-rata price of small portions (whose earnings will be largely unreportable).

It is rigid to say that the applicability of the P/E ratio with Amazon is unassailable. Given all these exceptions with different industries and other companies like Berkshire Hathaway, it is sometimes difficult to understand the intransigence investors have in terms of ignoring Amazon as an investment because of the high P/E ratio.

Amazon Accounting Earnings Vs Value

Like real estate companies, cable companies, Berkshire Hathaway and many other companies, Amazon is another example where the P/E paints an incomplete picture. In the case of Amazon, some of the accounting numbers inside the "Technology and content" expense line are like growth capex from an economic standpoint and they can be hard to quantify. Also, some of the cost of sales for Amazon are not what they seem from an economic standpoint relative to an accounting standpoint.

The Amazon 4Q 2005 earnings call talks about the fact that Amazon has a growth/investment cost structure as opposed to a steady-state cost structure:

Well, I think one thing to keep in mind is that if we were not investing in some of these new initiatives, such as digital and web services, our cost structure would be different today. So if we were totally optimizing our cost structure for a kind of steady state business you'd see a different cost structure. Other things that we talk about that you may remember are if you look at the return on investing capital, the dynamics between our business and traditional retail are very different in large part because of the efficiency of our capital model, high inventory turns, low PP&E.

Technology And Content Income Statement Line

Per the Amazon 2018 annual report, this income statement line was $28.8 billion for 2018 and it consists of disparate types of numbers. AWS had 2018 depreciation of $6.1 billion and this is an operating expense as opposed to an investment such that the accounting number approximates the economics. In other words, the AWS depreciation component of the Technology and content income statement should stay in place, even in a steady-state environment. But there are also R&D numbers in this line that are investments for the future.

100-Baggers cites Hewitt Heiserman Jr. regarding some limitations with respect to earnings in an R&D environment:

Intangible growth-producing initiatives such as R&D, promo/advertising and employee education are [accounting] expenses (i.e., not investments), even though the benefits will last for several accounting periods. [100-Baggers page 40]

Heavy R&D expenses are needed for some companies just to keep unit sales from declining. But in the case of Amazon we have R&D type expenses/investments that fuel growth for many years. If the Amazon cost structure was optimized for a steady state then this Technology and content expense line would be far less than $28.8 billion and the "E" in the denominator of the Amazon P/E ratio would be higher such that the overall P/E ratio would be lower.

AWS is an example of a future investment that was born out of this income statement line years ago. The 2006 MIT Technology Review Keynote has a slide about the $2 billion of investments in the Technology and content income statement line leading to AWS:

Image Source: 2006 MIT Technology Review Keynote

Cost Of Sales Income Statement Line

The Amazon 1Q19 10-Q reveals that video content spend hits the cost of sales line and that the total video and music expense was $1.7 billion for the quarter. Many Prime members joined the program because of free shipping as opposed to video and music benefits and in some ways much of this $1.7 billion for the latest quarter is more for growth than a steady state environment.

Qualitative Considerations For Swen Nater

In addition to the quantitative factors above making the Amazon P/E incomplete, there are qualitative factors not captured in the E as well. Sometimes it is easier to see the significance of qualitative factors in sports than in business. Swen Nater played Center for the UCLA basketball team and his stats are below:

Image Source: Sports Reference

We see that he averaged 4 rebounds and just under 5 points per game. Typically the best prospects coming out of school start for their college teams and put up impressive stats. Nater never started a game for the UCLA Bruins and his stats above are underwhelming. The stats are important but if we were to base his NBA potential on these quantitative numbers alone then we wouldn't be seeing the big picture.

Former Bruin Kareem Abdul-Jabbar wrote Coach Wooden and Me which has some key qualitative information about Swen Nater:

Wooden actually tried to talk him out of accepting it, telling him, "Swen, if you come to UCLA, you're probably not going to play much because we've got this big redheaded kid from San Diego named Bill Walton coming in, and he's quite a talent." Then he added, "But you'll have the opportunity to play against the best center in the nation in practice every day. And I believe that is going to give you a better chance of becoming a professional basketball player than if you were to go to another school."

This qualitative information from Wooden is extremely important. Rather than going to another college where he could start and put up better stats, Nater chose to invest in himself by going against Bill Walton on a daily basis in practice at UCLA. This investment made both players significantly better but it does not show up in the stats for Nater.

Nater went on to lead the NBA in rebounding one year. We wouldn't have seen this coming from the quantitative stats alone but the qualitative information helps explain it. With respect to Amazon, the past accrual earnings alone do not tell us everything about the ability to generate free cash flow in the future.

General Qualitative Factors For Amazon

Generally speaking, one of the biggest qualitative factors I look at is the ability of a company to deploy capital. Part of this is visible when opportunities come up such that the economic consequences differ from the accounting consequences. Another part of this is the mindset used to think about timing. I prefer companies that think in terms of years instead of quarterly earnings calls. I also like companies in good industries with corporate cultures that eschew bureaucracy. Amazon CEO Bezos has traits similar to many legendary investors but I like to hone in on some things he has in common with Warren Buffett and John Malone with respect to these qualitative factors. One of the reasons all three CEOs have qualitative factors like a long-term mindset is because they have large ownership positions so they think like shareholders.

Capital Allocation Qualitative Factor

Amazon CEO Bezos uses an analogy to explain capital allocation at the 2017 I.A. Gala Fireside Chat. Describing baseball, he mentions that the maximum number of runs possible in one at bat is four no matter how perfectly the bat is swung. This cap does not exist in the business world:

But in business every once in a while you step up to the plate, you hit the ball so hard you get a thousand runs. And so when you have that kind of asymmetric payoff and you know one at bat can get you a thousand runs, it encourages you to experiment more. It's the right business decision to experiment more, it's also better for your customers.

It is important to have the right manager choosing which batters should try for these home runs with asymmetric payoffs. CEO Bezos is the ideal manager and this is a crucial qualitative factor.

The Berkshire 2010 annual report talks about deploying capital in the future. Again, with respect to Amazon the investment is in the income statement lines themselves as opposed to Berkshire where we are talking about retained earnings:

This "what-will-they-do-with-the-money" factor must always be evaluated along with the "what-do-we-have-now" calculation in order for us, or anybody, to arrive at a sensible estimate of a company's intrinsic value. That's because an outside investor stands by helplessly as management reinvests his share of the company's earnings. If a CEO can be expected to do this job well, the reinvestment prospects add to the company's current value; if the CEO's talents or motives are suspect, today's value must be discounted. The difference in outcome can be huge. A dollar of then-value in the hands of Sears Roebuck's or Montgomery Ward's CEOs in the late 1960s had a far different destiny than did a dollar entrusted to Sam Walton.

Economic Decision Making Qualitative Factor

The 1997 Amazon letter to shareholders is reprinted every year in the annual report and it clearly signals that GAAP accrual earnings are not the focus:

When forced to choose between optimizing the appearance of our GAAP accounting and maximizing the present value of future cash flows, we'll take the cash flows.

This is the same thought process used by cable icon John Malone and Berkshire CEO Buffett.

Long Term Mindset Qualitative Factor

John Malone was well aware that creating value and reporting income are not always the same thing and his "wrong meeting" quote is telling:

He [Malone] became ever bolder at annual meetings. "If you're going to ask about quarterly earnings, you're at the wrong meeting, and you probably own the wrong stock," he told one group of TCI investors. "What we care about is value. We want to create value for our shareholders. And I think the best way to create value is to have a very long view, so that's what we do. [Cable Cowboy location: 640]

The Amazon 1997 letter to shareholders says the following:

We will continue to make investment decisions in light of long-term market leadership considerations rather than short-term profitability considerations or short-term Wall Street reactions.

This type of patience and thoughtful planning is helpful when considering the deployment of capital. Amazon is looking far out into the future as opposed to other companies who can be tempted by harmful shortcuts.

Good Industry Qualitative Factor

Retailing can be a tough business where margins are low and inventory has to be turned quickly. But Amazon has some 1P similarities to Costco (COST) and some 3P similarities to eBay (EBAY) which are both fine businesses. AWS is a wonderful business where steady-state margins are expected to be high. The emerging advertising business at Amazon is a fantastic business. I expect Amazon to get into other good industries over the years. There are new opportunities that we can see directly like freight and pharmaceutical not to mention the possibilities that are harder to see.

Non-Bureaucratic Qualitative Factor

The qualitative factor of being lean helped lead to AWS. CEO Bezos did not tolerate bureaucracy and he made sure teams communicated efficiently through API interfaces. Zack Kanter talks about these interfaces:

And so, as told by former Amazon engineer Steve Yegge, Jeff Bezos issued an edict: 1) All teams will henceforth expose their data and functionality through interfaces, 2) teams must communicate with each other through these interfaces, 3) all interfaces, without exception, must be designed from the ground up to be exposed to developers in the outside world, and 4) anyone who doesn't do this will be fired.

Sum Of The Parts Valuation

Given the quantitative and qualitative factors missing in an accounting earnings based multiple valuation, I prefer to use a sum of the parts valuation for Amazon.

I think Amazon is an amazing company that I'd like to own for many years. Rather than trying to value it to the penny, I'm trying to hit the side of a barn with a range. Being fastidious about every last cent is a waste of time as some of the valuation inputs are incomplete and unknown.

Berkshire CEO Buffett has repeatedly said it is better to buy a wonderful business at a fair price than a fair business at a wonderful price. Again, not all aspects of this wonderful business can be quantified with past accrual earnings.

The "Segment Information" section in Amazon filings starts by separating North America, International and AWS down to the operating income level. In many ways it makes sense to do a sum of the parts valuation this way but I also like to look at the differences between 1P and 3P since we have public competitors in these businesses like Costco and eBay, respectively.

I like to look through a lens that compares the various parts of Amazon to publicly traded companies that are better understood. Qualitatively I try to weigh the competitive position of Amazon businesses/parts relative to others in the competitive landscape.

It's fascinating to juxtapose the Amazon CAGR with the CAGR for Costco, eBay and Oracle (ORCL).

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 CAGR Amazon segments Online stores - 1P $68.5 bn $76.9 bn $91.4 bn $108.4 bn $123.0 bn 15.8% Physical stores $5.8 bn $17.2 bn Third-party seller services - 3P $11.7 bn $16.1 bn $23.0 bn $31.9 bn $42.7 bn 38.1% Subscription services $2.8 bn $4.5 bn $6.4 bn $9.7 bn $14.2 bn 50.5% AWS $4.6 bn $7.9 bn $12.2 bn $17.5 bn $25.7 bn 53.3% Other [Advertising] $1.3 bn $1.7 bn $3.0 bn $4.7 bn $10.1 bn 66.3% Consolidated sales $89.0 bn $107.0 bn $136.0 bn $177.9 bn $232.9 bn 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 CAGR Costco net sales $110.2 bn $113.7 bn $116.1 bn $126.2 bn $138.4 bn 5.9% Costco membership fees $2.4 bn $2.5 bn $2.6 bn $2.9 bn $3.1 bn 6.7% Costco total revenue $112.6 bn $116.2 bn $118.7 bn $129.0 bn $141.6 bn 5.9% 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 CAGR eBay sales $8.8 bn $8.6 bn $9.3 bn $9.9 bn $10.7 bn 5.2% 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 CAGR Oracle sales $38.2 bn $37.0 bn $37.8 bn $39.4 bn $39.5 bn 0.8% 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 CAGR Facebook sales $2.0 bn $3.7 bn $5.1 bn $7.9 bn $12.5 bn 58.1%

Spreadsheet Sources:

Amazon 2016 10-K and 2018 annual report.

Costco 2018 10-K ending September 2, 2018.

eBay 2018 10-K.

Oracle 2019 10-K ending May 31, 2019.

Facebook 2014 10-K.

I tend to think of the Amazon sum of the parts valuation in terms of the above segments although I lump part of subscription services/prime into 1P and part into 3P Retail. I lump physical stores into 1P Retail. In addition to the parts above, I add an important qualitative component which is the ability of Amazon to invest over the years.

The 2018 annual report notes that 58% of gross merchandise sales sold on Amazon were 3P:

Third-party sellers are kicking our first party butt. Badly. And it's a high bar too because our first-party business has grown dramatically over that period, from $1.6 billion in 1999 to $117 billion this past year. The compound annual growth rate for our first-party business in that time period is 25%. But in that same time, third-party sales have grown from $0.1 billion to $160 billion - a compound annual growth rate of 52%. To provide an external benchmark, eBay's gross merchandise sales in that period have grown at a compound rate of 20%, from $2.8 billion to $95 billion.

In the segment information section Amazon shows $123 billion for 1P sales as opposed to the $117 billion above. The main differences between the two figures relate to digital media sales.

We don't see the $160 billion 3P gross merchandise sales on the income statement. Instead, we see $42.7 billion which is a combination of 3P commission and 3P fulfillment fees.

1P Retail Valuation

I tend to focus on Costco as a comparable more than other competitors like Walmart and Target in part because of similarities between Costco membership fees and Amazon Prime subscription fees. Costco and Target do well with private label brands but I think Amazon is especially advantaged in this area as shopping by voice becomes more common.

Amazon 10-K filings over the years show inventory turns of around 19x in 2002 falling down to about 12x by 2009. Their inventory turns are even lower now at levels below 2009 but there is also more selection, faster shipping and more geographies. Given the fast inventory turns, Amazon has a cash-generating operating cycle. They are often able to collect from consumers before paying suppliers. Looking at the Costco 2018 10-K, I get an inventory turn ratio of 11.8x or $123.2 billion cogs divided by the average inventory from 2017 and 2018 of $10.4 billion. Costco's 2018 inventory was $11 billion and the operating margin was 3.2%. The 2018 Amazon 10-K shows $17.2 billion in inventories and this is 1P since 3P sellers own their inventory even when Amazon does the fulfillment. Amazon primarily uses the first-in first-out inventory method while Costco uses last-in first-out in the U.S. Seeing as both Costco and Amazon 1P move inventory quickly, I think they are set up to have good returns on capital despite having low margins.

The Costco 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 2, 2018 shows net sales of over $138.4 billion plus membership fees of over $3.1 billion for total revenue of $141.6 billion. Brick and mortar retailers like Costco are optimized for shelf space whereas the selection at Amazon is virtually unlimited. The Amazon 2018 annual report tells us that 1P sales were $123 billion. We also have another $17.2 billion in sales from physical stores. Also, 2018 Amazon subscription revenue was $14.2 billion and much of this is attributed to the 1P group.

From 2014 to 2018 Costco had a net sales CAGR of 5.9% and a membership fee CAGR of 6.7%. Meanwhile Amazon had a 1P sales CAGR of 15.8% and a subscription services CAGR of over 50%.

The Costco 10-Q through the fiscal period ended May 12, 2019 shows there were 439,789,186 shares as of May 29, 2019. Multiplying by the June 28, 2019 share price of $264.26 gives us a market cap of $116 billion. As for the enterprise value, the same 10-Q above shows we should add $4.8 billion in long-term debt plus $1.7 billion from the current portion along with $0.3 billion in minority interest. This is more than offset by $7 billion in cash along with $1.2 billion in short-term investments.

I think Amazon 1P is worth substantially more than Costco given the higher net sales CAGR, the hire Prime subscription CAGR, the private label potential with voice shopping, the optimization for unlimited shelf space and other factors. I don't think it is unreasonable to give Amazon 1P a valuation of about $150 billion to $200 billion.

3P Retail Valuation

As we mentioned earlier, the Amazon 2018 annual report shows that 2018 gross merchandise sales were $160 billion for Amazon 3P and $95 billion for eBay. Looking at income statements, we have $42.7 billion in 2018 sales for Amazon 3P which is made up of commission and fulfillment compared to $10.7 billion in 2018 sales for eBay which is based on commission. The CAGR for these income statement sales numbers is much higher for Amazon 3P at 38.1% than it is for eBay at 5.2%.

eBay's operating margin was 22.8% in 2017 and 20.7% in 2018. It's hard to say what the Amazon 3P operating margin would be in a steady-state environment given the complexities with fulfillment by Amazon [FBA].

The eBay 1Q19 10-Q shows 871,527,401 shares as of April 22, 2019 so the market cap is around $34.4 billion based on the June 27 share price of $39.50. Moving to the enterprise value, we add $7.7 billion in long-term debt plus $1.6 billion in short-term debt which is largely offset by $1.7 in cash and equivalents, $2.7 billion in short-term investments and $3 billion in long-term investments to arrive at $36.3 billion.

It stands to reason that the Amazon 3P segment is worth significantly more than the Amazon 1P segment. More than half the units sold are 3P and the 3P segment is growing much faster than the 1P segment. Given the explosive growth and advantages of scale, I think Amazon 3P Retail is worth somewhere in the range of six to nine times eBay's market cap or about $200 billion to $300 billion.

AWS Valuation

My December 2018 AWS article goes into detail about why the future outlook for AWS is excellent. The Amazon 1Q19 10-Q shows AWS year-over-year sales growth of more than 41% to $7.7 billion and AWS year-over-year operating income growth of almost 59% to $2.2 billion. This implies a sales run rate of $30.8 billion and an operating income run rate of $8.8 billion. The operating margin is just under 29%.

The Oracle 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2019 says there were 3,335,819,000 shares outstanding as of June 17, 2019. Based on the June 21, 2019 share price of $56.97, this implies a market cap of $190 billion. Looking at the enterprise value, we add $51.7 billion in long-term debt plus the current portion of $4.5 billion plus $0.6 billion in non-controlling interests. This is partially offset by $20.5 billion in cash and equivalents and $17.3 billion in marketable securities such that the enterprise value is $209 billion.

Oracle had 2019 sales of $39.5 billion vs 2018 sales of $39.4 billion. They had 2019 operating income of $13.5 billion compared to 2018 operating income of $13.3 billion. Their operating margin was 34% for both the 2018 and 2019 fiscal years.

In the June 2019 Recode interview, AWS CEO Andy Jassy says incumbents like Oracle have experienced a difficult time because they have an existing business that's working and it's hard to cannibalize it with a model that is lower margin. He notes three advantages for AWS. The first is that AWS has much more functionality than competitors and the gap is widening. The second is a larger ecosystem of partners around the platform. Finally, AWS is at a different operating maturity than other providers seeing as they had a six year head start.

AWS is growing rapidly and they should pass Oracle in sales soon. Given the expected growth, I think the value of AWS is closer to two Oracles than one Oracle. There are many moving parts with AWS and the valuation range is wide. I think the AWS business is worth somewhere between $300 billion and $500 billion.

Advertising Valuation

The Amazon 1Q19 10-Q shows $2.7 billion for "Other" which is up almost 34% from a little more than $2 billion in 1Q19. The footnote says this line is primarily advertising services. The trailing twelve month sales for this line are $10.8 billion [$2.7 bn + $10.1 bn - $2 bn].

In some ways Amazon advertising is conflating the best parts of Alphabet and Facebook (FB). Amazon can be a better search engine for retail products than Alphabet/Google because Amazon already has the username, password and credit card for existing customers. Once the search results show products for existing Amazon customers, the purchases can be made with ease. And Amazon doesn't have the massive traffic acquisition cost that compresses Google's margins relative to a company like Facebook. Amazon has an ad targeting advantage over Facebook as they know what items a customer has purchased in the past. Overall I think Facebook is a better advertising comparison than Alphabet/Google.

A February article in the Wall Street Journal talks about Amazon's ad revenue:

Amazon's ad revenue is expected to increase to $15 billion in 2020, or just under 10% of the digital ad market share in the U.S., from $11.3 billion in 2019 and an 8.8% share, according to the latest forecast.

Again, Amazon can be more efficient than Facebook for ad targeting because Amazon knows what customers have purchased. Given the $11.3 billion and $15 billion numbers reported by the Wall Street Journal, we can look back at Facebook's market value when their sales were in that range.

Facebook 2014 revenue was $12.5 billion and YCharts shows that their market cap was just over $220 billion at the end of 2014. The enterprise value would have been about $11.2 billion less than the $220 billion market cap as there was $4.3 billion in cash and equivalents along with $6.9 billion in marketable securities. We now know that Facebook was considerably undervalued at that time.

I think the Amazon advertising business is worth between $250 billion and $350 billion.

Qualitative Factors Valuation

The key quality factor is the ability to invest capital. Again, this is kind of hidden at Amazon because it happens inside the income statement. As Buffett says in the Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting held in the spring of 2001, this has a huge impact:

And then the biggest judgment you have to make is how well capital will be deployed in the future. Because it's easy - it's relatively easy - to figure out the present value of most of our businesses, but the question becomes, "What do we do with the money, as it comes in?" And that will have a huge impact on the value 10 years from now. And that will depend a lot on the environment in which we operate over the next 10 years. There'll be a lot of luck in it.

Again, in the case of Amazon the money comes in via top line revenue and it is able to be used in income statement lines that would have a different look in a steady-state environment.

It is hard to put a single number on qualitative consideration, I think the range is extremely wide. Right now I think of it as being somewhere in the $100 billion or $200 billion range.

Valuation Summary

This is how I think about the valuation range:

$150 bn to $200 bn 1P Retail including physical & part of Prime

$200 bn to $300 bn 3P Retail including part of Prime

$300 bn to $500 bn AWS

$250 bn to $350 bn Advertising

$100 bn to $200 bn Qualitative Factors

-------------------------------

$1,000 bn to $1,550 bn

The above is reasonable with respect to the enterprise value:

$932,294.2 bn market cap, 492,331,776 shares * $1,893.63 6/28 $33.3 bn long-term lease $23.3 bn long-term debt $(23.1 bn) cash and equivalents $(13.9 bn) marketable securities $932,313.8 bn total

Closing Thoughts

We have to be careful about how we think about the P/E ratio. People said it was a different world where the P/E didn't apply during the dot com boom and that ended in disaster. Investing is hard and it is a slippery slope if we make too many exceptions to key metrics like the P/E ratio. Having said that, I am cautiously optimistic about the ability of Amazon to deploy capital rationally to increase future cash flows on a per-share basis.

I think Amazon is a wonderful business at a fair price for long term investors. I have no idea what the stock will do in the next few months or the next few quarters. But I think it will outperform the S&P 500 over the next five to ten years.

Much of what I have learned about Amazon comes from other investors who were able to recognize special things about this company faster than me. They have given me a great deal of information to synthesize. There are too many people to thank for this individually but they know who they are.

The actionable information takeaway is that investors should study Amazon despite the high P/E. We still have a long ways to go with respect to online shopping growth and its advantages with convenience, selection and repeatability.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, LBRDK, BRK.A, BRK.B, FB, GOOG, GOOGL, VOO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Any material in this article should not be relied on as a formal investment recommendation. Never buy a stock without doing your own thorough research.