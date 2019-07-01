ANGI HomeServices Is Taking A Piece Of The $400 Billion Home Improvement Market At A Rapid Pace

I have a price target of 18,6 by the end of the year, if growth remains strong throughout the rest of the year.

The company trades at a 4.9 x revenue multiple today, which I think is too low.

There is a lot more room for growth, with the online home improvement market being only in its infancy.

It looks as if it can do so by not having too much competition for now. The company just turned profitable last year.

ANGI Homeservices is growing on all the important metrics such as paying subscribers, jobs posted, and revenue per subscriber. Total revenue for Q1 was up 19%.

ANGI HomeServices introduction

IAC/InterActiveCorp, a company I have had in my portfolio for a while, bought Angie's List two years ago and merged it with its existing HomeAdvisor business. Angie's list was bought for $500 million.

What ANGI HomeServices does is matching homeowners with tradesmen. Today, the majority of people looking to do renovations to their home use word-of-mouth recommendations to find a good professional for the job.

In a classic way IAC/InterActiveCorp operates (similar to Match Group, which they own as well), the company now tries to bring this process online. It does so by operating different brands for different markets, as success in this business hinges on adapting the product for every distinct market.

This is the homepage for the American brand of ANGI HomeServices: HomeAdvisors.

Figure 1: screenshot taken from the HomeAdvisor website

ANGI HomeServices says the home improvement market is worth $400 billion in the United States alone. In the latest quarterly report, management said there were more than 250.000 professionals registered on the platform completing 20 million projects per year. They own over 10 brands across the United States and Europe.

The marketplace model: not easy to do

Matching supply and demand is notoriously difficult in this marketplace model. In general, building out a platform is not easy to do. You need to subsidise one side of the market, or both, until there is enough scale to become profitable. In the case of ANGI HomeServices, the tradesmen pay a subscription fee so they get regular projects they can work on.

By doing this, they can pick the projects they are most likely to make a good margin on, as they can choose things they have specialised themselves in. The consumer is able to find a trustworthy tradesmen, based on peer-reviews and post projects, and he can compare prices to get the best deal.

The supply are tradesmen, who pay for a subscription, so they get a steady stream of new jobs they can do.

The demand are homeowners, who expect a certain level of quality, speed and satisfaction.

If either one of the sides is not happy, you don't have a business.

Because this business is so difficult to successfully scale, it's hard to replicate. That's why I believe ANGI HomeServices has a massive head start on the competition, and the first-mover advantage in this market will be very real.

How the business is performing

Let's jump right into the numbers.

Figure 2: taken from the Q1 earnings release

It doesn't make sense to just repeat what is on there, but let me draw your attention to two interesting trends here:

Marketplace professionals (the tradesmen) have increased 14% y-o-y

Marketplace revenue per paying professional has increased 16% y-o-y

In simple terms: they are 'selling more product' and at 'a higher price'.

This points to me that they have strong pricing power, as tradesmen can't easily swap over to a different service. There simply isn't that much competition in this space (yet).

To make things even better, the demand side seems to be following as well. Service requests increased by 15% y-o-y.

The company is reaching profitability in North-America, but seems to struggle in Europe for now.

Figure 3: taken from the Q1 earnings release

The bulk of the revenue is still in North America which is growing at a healthy rate of 19%.

When trying to put a value on any kind of marketplace, investors often follow a metrics called GMV (gross merchandise value). Related to this is what we call the 'take-rate': the percentage you take on the total business generated on your platform (GMV).

This slide, taken from an investor report of IAC, shows that the take-rate is rather small compared to other online marketplaces.

Figure 4: Screenshot taken from IAC investor report

ANGI HomeServices' CEO Brandon Ridenour was invited to Jim Cramer's show in an interview you can view here.

It's pretty insightful, with the CEO saying the total addressable market (NYSE:TAM) is $400 billion with the online presence only being 10% today.

ANGI HomeServices now takes 3% of the $400 billion market (which translates into $12 billion or 30% of the $40 billion market he estimates). This shows us the strength they have as one of the biggest service providers in this space. In the end, the take rate is between 3 and 4 procent.

There should be no end to growth in the future, as more and more people search for service professionals online, and more and more service professionals want to specialise and only do the jobs they are really good at.

Additionally, the service professionals can be sold different products through the platform such as equipment, financing, and legal and accounting services.

It's about the data

So the business is performing well. Online projects are growing, paying subscribers (service professionals) are growing. There doesn't seem to be too many obvious competitors eating away at their market share. This seems like a pretty good long term buy to me.

But there is more to it than the simple revenue and profit we are seeing today, and in the future: it's about the data.

As the company amasses enormous amounts of data on the prices of home renovation, service professionals and consumers, it can expand into extra revenue channels. Imagine that a consumer wants to renovate his house, but he doesn't have enough money for it: ANGI HomeServices could provide him with financing solutions, when partnered with a bank or just outright by themselves.

The construction industry and the housing industry are the backbone of any economy, and while it might take a while for it to become completely digital, those active in this space early on, will have a major advantage because of the data they have collected.

The business can potentially be counter-cyclical

Another benefit of ANGI HomeServices is its supposed counter-cyclicality. Image a crisis hits the markets.

Homeowners are unable to swap their existing home for a bigger one, but they still want to invest in their most valuable asset: their home. Consumers will start renovating their houses so that the price stays intact, rather than move. Also, certain repairs can simply not be postponed. Having your roof fixed, or making sure your toilet works, is kind of basic, with or without a financial crisis: you'll make the investment.

Tradesmen, or service professionals, are always busy. When the economy is booming, there are plenty of jobs they can take, so there is less of a need to subscribe to a service like ANGI HomeServices. The ones that do right now, in a booming economy, are often those looking to specialise and professionalise their business. They leave the marketing, accounting, dispute resolutions, and all that stuff up to someone else: ANGI HomeServices.

But what happens when the economy stops booming and the supply of jobs starts to dry up? Consumers will try to save money by renovating some things themselves, but they can't do everything. There will still be projects, but the competition for them will be fierce. Suddenly, you might not be able to fill your agenda by word-of-mouth referrals alone, but you'll need extra help from a service such as ANGI HomeServices. It's pretty likely that during an economic downturn, more service professionals will actually use the service than during an economic boom. In the end, for ANGI HomeServices, this is what matters: the service professionals are on the side of the matchmaking that makes them money.

The biggest risk is competition

One of the biggest risks, ironically, is competition. I say ironically, because throughout the article I have hammered on the fact there aren't many competitors (at scale) out there. Then again, many small start-ups try to get a hold in this space. One of the bigger competitors is a private company called Houzz.com.

What ANGI HomeServices has tried to do, is buy smaller competitors. Just recently, the company bought Fixdrepair for an undisclosed amount. The company is specialised in home warranty plans.

Valuation of ANGI HomeServices

Now let's look at the valuation of the business. The stock is currently trading at $13 dollars for a total market cap of $6.6 billion. On last year's earnings, that's at a 85 P/E multiple.

We saw that revenue was up 19% in the first quarter of the year. Full year 2018 these were the numbers:

Figure 5: taken from ANGI HomeServices full year report

If we extrapolate this 19% growth for the full year of 2019, ANGI HomeServices should bring in $1.35 billion in revenue. The company would be trading at only a 4.9 multiple to revenue, which is rather low for a growing platform-based internet company.

To compare, let's take a look at some of the other marketplaces that have been brought up before:

Etsy is trading at 12 x sales

Ebay is trading at 3,5 x sales

Zillow is trading at 6,2 x sales

Grubhub is trading at 6,6 x sales

(Data taken from https://ycharts.com/)

With this kind of growth, its competitive position and the defensible platform aspect, I believe ANGI HomeServices deserves at least a multiple of 7 x revenue, which would bring its value to $9.45 billion based on full year 2019 results (if they pan out as expected). This amounts to 43% upside from today's price.

Additionally, the company has just turned profitable since last year. This should help investors trust that the scale has been reached for profitable growth.

To sweeten the deal, the company signed off on a share buyback of 15 million shares. At current prices this would amount to $195 million or a little under 3% of the total company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long the parent company IAC/InterActiveCorp.