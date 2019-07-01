TriplePoint Venture Growth: Essentially A Publicly Traded Investment Advisor

My valuation model for the company suggests that TPVG's fair value is $17.58, which would imply a "fair" dividend yield of 8.2%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth (NYSE: TPVG) is a unique type of BDC. This particular fund focuses on venture capital investments. The fund has had much success while investing in companies like Facebook (FB), YouTube (GOOG/GOOGL), Ruckus Wireless (RKUS), Square (SQ), and Workday (WDAY), to name a few. Indeed TPVG offers investors an excellent exposure to venture capital. In this article, I'll explore TPVG's investment strategy, management and offer my take on its valuation.

Overview and fund’s strategy

As we all know, venture capital is one of the most profitable types of investing when done the right way. After all, typical venture capital funds aim at 20%+ in annual returns. However, TPVG doesn’t take the highly speculative approach of directly purchasing equity. Instead, TPVG takes the safer route of structuring fixed income instruments that late stage startups can use for financing purposes. TPVG’s main instruments are capital loans, equipment financing, revolving loans, warrants, and sometimes direct equity investments. As a result, TPVG has had an excellent track record so far. Hence, indeed TPVG could potentially continue to outperform its BDC peers going forward. After all, venture capital can be an incredibly lucrative sector.

For this reason, I think it’s worth going over TPVG’s investment strategy. In my view, it seems that TPVG has highly systematical in its investment process. For a venture capital fund, TPVG’s methods don’t leave much room for management’s discretion. Broadly speaking, TPVG’s strategy is the following:

Look for companies that focus on technology, life sciences, and other high growth industries. Search for companies that already have had several rounds of capital raises. Filter out companies with approximately $20 million in revenues or less. Look for companies with reputable investors backing it. Look for companies with an attractive valuation. Take into account the previous round of funding plus the professional opinion of the advisor (more on this later). Look for companies with at least 12 months or more of operating cash runway. Look for strategically positioned companies in industries where M&A activities could benefit TPVG.

The cool thing about TPVG is that it focuses on companies that have already been preselected by other reputable venture capital investors. In a way, this allows TPVG’s shareholders to piggyback on the consensus of investment professionals with a good track record.

Nevertheless, this isn’t the only investment criteria for TPVG. From this smaller subset of companies, TPVG’s advisory entity performs additional analysis before investing. Once a potential investment reaches this stage, TPVG’s process depends on the consensus of the investment committee. In a way, this last stage reminded me of “Shark Tank.” First, TPVG’s staff presents all the research available to the investment committee (i.e., the advisory entity). Once this happens, the committee members make inquiries before taking a vote. This process decides whether or not the investment prospect is accepted or declined. Ultimately, every investment decision will be at the discretion of the advisor.

How does the advisor function?

Well, the advisor is actually an entity of Triple Point Capital. Effectively, this is TPVG’s financial advisor. This investment advisor is in charge of making all the investment decisions for the BDC as a whole. As you might expect, the advisory committee is comprised of TPVG’s top executives. In this case, the key executives are James Labe (TPVG’s CEO) and Sajal Srivastava (TPVG’s CIO).

From my research, TPVG’s advisor seems to function very much like a regular investment advisor for an average investor. The advisor makes all of TPVG’s investment decisions and performs the role of a portfolio manager. Also, the advisor provides TPVG with its network of contacts with commercial banks, venture capital investors, access to insider deals and other financial entities, among others. In exchange, TPVG pays the advisor a fee.

Last year, TPVG's investment income was $64.4 million. From that figure, the advisor entity received $15.6 million in total fees (24% of investment income). So it's worth noting that TPVG's advisory entity isn't precisely cheap.

Valuation

Therefore, the difference between the total gross returns and what shareholders receive is quite substantial. The actual gross returns that management produces based on TPVG’s assets are satisfactory. However, they’re probably not as high as investors might initially expect for a venture capital business model (i.e., 20% or more).

For my model, I assumed that the net investment income would continue growing at a CAGR of roughly 4%. In my view, this figure is conservative given because TPVG has had a CAGR of 16.8%. So there’s a very wide margin of safety in this particular assumption. Also, the discount rate that I used was the average of TPVG’s gross returns produced by the since 2015. I chose this rate because I think it is a good proxy for TPVG’s hurdle rate.

In the end, the result is quite positive. After all, my valuation model suggests that there's a 24% potential upside from here. Indeed, it seems that TPVG is a sound investment at these levels. It is also worth mentioning that this valuation of TPVG would imply a dividend yield of 8.2%. This is what I call the “fair dividend yield.” In my view, this figure of mine seems reasonable because the Fed is already signaling that lower interest rates are likely (we’ll have to wait for confirmation until July). Thus, if rates were lowered, it’s reasonable to expect that money will flow towards high-yielding stocks like TPVG.

My dividend metric is also handy for measuring the company’s fair value at a glance. After all, the dividend yield stems directly from TPVG’s returns, after fees and expenses. Thus, this metric already incorporates TPVG’s performance, vis-à-vis its market price. In other words, investors can use TPVG’s fair dividend yield as a quick way of judging whether or not TPVG is over or undervalued. Hence, whenever TPVG’s dividend yield is above 8.2%, then that’d mean that TPVG is trading at an attractive valuation.

Risks

In any case, it’s always prudent to also see the flip side of every potential investment. After all, investors get paid for taking on risk, and TPVG is no different. The following are the key issues that I think investors should keep an eye on:

A financial recession would hit the core of TPVG’s business. Under such conditions, debt and equity markets tend to decline substantially in a short period. Also, creditors tend to default on their debt and interest payments. Systematic financial risks further exacerbate this vicious cycle. Thus, TPVG is ultimately the opposite of a “safe haven” stock in case a recession occurs. The advisor entity has all the cards. Investors in TPVG have no say and very little oversight over investment decisions the advisor entity makes. All we know is that TPVG has to continue to act as a BDC and that overall, it’ll focus on the venture capital industry. Other than that, TPVG is mostly at the whims of the advisor entity. The advisor entity profits on a gross basis and TPVG’s investors on a net (after fees and expenses) basis. This dynamic encourages the advisor entity to maximize its profits through 1) fees and 2) leverage. Both of these items come at the expense of TPVG’s shareholders. Also, as previously noted, there’s very little that TPVG’s shareholder base can do about it. TPVG holds the majority of its investments in illiquid assets. This is because TPVG’s invests mostly on companies that aren’t publicly traded. As a result, if TPVG had to dispose of assets to meet liquidity requirements, it’d probably do so at unfavorable prices.

Conclusion

In my view, TPVG is a great way to gain exposure to the venture capital industry. The company’s deals appear to be low-risk with relatively high yields. TPVG also seems to have the right team in place with critical connections and insights. So I think that overall the company is in good hands. Furthermore, my valuation model suggests that TPVG’s fair value is higher than its current price. And lastly, TPVG has a compelling dividend yield.

However, it is worth mentioning that TPVG isn’t perfect. In particular, I am somewhat worried about any potential of conflicts of interest between management and TPVG’s retail investors. Let me be clear, I'm not alleging this is the case. However, In my experience, conflicts of interest tend to seep through all business decisions and can potentially cause unforeseen consequences. I don’t like taking leaps of faith with my money, so I’ll probably take a pass for now. Still, if TPVG ever trades at an exceedingly deep discount, then I’d likely buy it as a deep-value play (assuming the fundamentals haven’t changed substantially).

